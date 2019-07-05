Duchess Meghan stepped out in jeans to watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Have you noticed something kind of funny and suspicious about the Duchess of Sussex’s movements? We knew ahead of time that Meghan was going to try to see one of Serena Williams’ matches, and I even suggested that Meghan try to come to an early match this year, because God knows how Serena will perform. Meghan waited a few days until… after her sister-in-law had already gone to Wimbledon for an entire day. Duchess Kate was at the All-England Club on Tuesday to see Harriet Dart, Roger Federer and Serena’s matches, and to meet other British players in her capacity as patroness to the club. So when Meghan showed up on Thursday, no one could say sh-t because Kate had already done it (this year). I believe this is what racers call “drafting.”
So yes, Meghan was in the house for Serena’s Thursday match. Serena and Roger were both put on Court 1, which doesn’t have a Royal Box (the Royal Box is only on Center Court). So Meghan just sat in the stands like a normal peasant (much like Kate did on Tuesday). Meghan brought two friends, Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, both of whom she’s known since their college days at Northwestern. Meghan wore jeans, a black tee and a L’Agence blazer which was a repeat. She also wore a new Jennifer Meyer “A” initial necklace – A for Archie. The Daily Mail noted: “Although there is no official dress code at Wimbledon, many spectators choose to dress up – particular for Centre Court and Court One – so Meghan’s decision to wear denim may have raised some eyebrows.” The Royal Box has a dress code, but if you’re seated anywhere else, you can wear whatever you want, even shorts or sweatpants.
Many people believe that Meghan’s college friends are in town because of Archie’s christening, which is tomorrow at Windsor Castle. The christening will be held at the private family chapel at Windsor, and all the Sussexes are promising is that they’ll release photos once the christening is done. Which is fine, although I kind of hoped they would allow for “arrivals” too. But that’s the old controversy. The new controversy is “why won’t the Sussexes name Archie’s godparents?!!?”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will keep the identity of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s godparents a secret, it has emerged, as they confirm his private christening service will go ahead on Saturday. The couple, whose son will be baptised exactly two months from his birth, have insisted that the names of his godparents will remain hidden “in keeping with their wishes”.
The decision is a marked departure from traditional royal christenings, which have generally seen the palace announce limited details for the public historic record including the names of the family and friends entrusted with the infant’s spiritual wellbeing. A spokesman for the Sussexes said that they “look forward” to sharing select photographs, taken on the day by personal photographer Chris Allerton, afterwards.
The announcement inspired speculation that a celebrity or public figure may be involved in the ceremony, as well as senior members of the Royal Family. Sources indicated that assumption was wide of the mark, with the couple said to have chosen an unknown number of friends on either side.
After Serena won her match, she was asked if she was a godmother or if she would attend Archie’s christening, and she shrugged off the question and said she was busy on Saturday (she’ll be playing her third round match). I think it’s far more likely that a few godparents were chosen from Meghan’s friends or extended Ragland family (NOT any of the White Markles) and they simply didn’t want to be targeted by the British media. As in, Meghan didn’t want to put some private-citizen college friend in the position of having to face blaring Daily Mail headlines about how, say, Genevieve Hillis’s cousin’s mother-in-law’s neighbor ran a meth lab and how dare Meghan expose Archie to such a person?
Nice to see the Duchess out and about with her friends.
I was surprised at the jeans as well, but I know nothing about Wimbledon, so if there’s no dress code for where she was sitting then it makes sense. I thought overall she looked great.
Jessica Mulroney is def going to the christening, and I’m sure these two women are going to be there as well. All godmothers?
Richard Palmer did have an interesting bit about how this actually does “break protocol,” but apparently the Royal family always breaks this protocol. The godparents are required to be registered in the church records but the royal family uses a private royal register or something so their godparents are never official public knowledge, we only know bc they announce it. I know, I know, Richard Palmer, but still interesting.
The announcement about the christening came from BP itself, so I’m sure the powers that be are okay with it (not announcing the names.)
I think the jeans would have been better if they were a little bit darker, but I think she looks great here. She has really good casual/elevated casual looks.
The only dress code, I thought it was real, but maybe it’s implied… is not to wear a hat out of courtesy of those behind you.
Only in the royal box.
Lindsay Roth lives in London
It’s so sad that Archie’s godparents had to ask to be kept anonymous.
The British media is completely insane at this point.
But I think it will get worse when they realize the media will not be at Archie’s first day of school, and other money making events.
They truly have lost the plot. I’ve seen open letters, rants in columns and twitter. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you and trash a couple for years and expect them to give you access to them and their child. They are fuming because they can’t make money off House Sussex. I thought they weren’t important and that Meghan needed to step back and not be the star? This press doesn’t have the guts to admit that they need those two because the others including the Cambridge’s aren’t selling that well. The press is feeling shunned and unimportant because with social media, they’re becoming irrelevant.
Its sad isnt it? People kept saying the media would leave them alone, but theyve already started dissecting Lindsay and Genevieve’s lives. and the trolls are out for them too.
The Brit media will stop at nothing, they already made a living hell out of the life of the woman they baselessly claimed was Meghan’s doula, it’s totally understandable that these two would want to protect their actual friends from facing the same onslaught. The RRs have had the knives out since day one and sadly it seems it won’t get any better, it’s really gross.
I admired Meghan much more before when she was an actress but now I feel like there’s this need or dare I say, delusion to change the Royal Family. Though it may feel good to rough some feathers, I hope all of these “private” decision don’t come back to hunt her and Harry in the end. She’s part of the firm whether she likes it or not.
I admired Meghan much more before when she was an actress but now I feel like there's this need or dare I say, delusion to change the Royal Family. Though it may feel good to rough some feathers, I hope all of these "private" decision don't come back to hunt her and Harry in the end. She's part of the firm whether she likes it or not.
First the queen is the chief of this firm.And Harry and Meghan are under her authority in buckingham palace.If she disagrees with anything she just have to put a stop.But she doesn’t….
The press tried to enter in the house of her mother and friends.They started vilified Jessica Mulroney.With all the hit pieces they wrote about her are you really surprise that her and HARRY don’t want to share anything with the press?
I am sure the love the peoples but they sure have a high level of disdain for British tabloids
I hope your mother recovers quickly!
I wonder, with some of these privacy concerns (like the godparents), how much of that would have happened had the press not attacked her for the past year. I figure she expected some criticism, but probably not this level, and I can see her figuring “you know what, no, you don’t get to see a picture of my baby after you spent my pregnancy harassing me.”
I also think that this is exactly why they skipped a title for Archie.
I can see where you’re coming from but I think that ‘delusion to change the Royal Family’ is mostly made up by the press. Harry and Meghans children will have the same status as the York girls essentially. Did anyone really care who their Godparents were?
I don’t see them trying to ‘not’ being part of the firm what with their own foundation etc. They’re just setting some reasonable boundaries about things that really don’t matter in the grand scheme of things since Harry is not going to be King and their children are seriously far back in line.
I think Archie will have the same status as Princess Anne’s children, who are untitled as well. There may be a bit more attention on Archie, poor kid,
But can anyone name all the godparents of Zara’s children? Or Peter’s children? Was there such an uproar when the godparents weren’t announced?
This is just another episode of “Meghan Can’t Do Anything Right Because Of Reasons.”
I don’t think it’s so much that she wants to Charente the BRF, but I think she and Harry know the plans that Charles has (streamlining BRF). And so baby steps have begun to place boundaries and set that in place.
I hope your mother recovers soon from her stroke and regains her health fully.
I don’t think it’s so much that she wants to Charente the BRF, but I think she and Harry know the plans that Charles has (streamlining BRF). And so baby steps have begun to place boundaries and set that in place.
I hope your mother recovers soon from her stroke and regains her health fully.
Sorry your mother is ill. However, if you want to criticise someone, then you have to prepare for a rebuttal. Why are you blaming Meghan for wanting to change the monarchy? What has she done to give you that idea? Most reports have said that Harry is the one wanting a private christening because he doesn’t want to subject himself to what he endured as a child. But your bias shows when it’s Meghan you’re blaming
Exactly. There is another parent here but it’s assumed Meghan is calling the shots.
ITA, and this blaming Meghan instead of Harry seems to be the popular narrative for people who do not like her. To think that she could change anything about how the monarch manages the royal family’s public image is just naive and, in some cases, willfully ignorant.
They are not trying to change the BRF and the Firm. It’s just they answer to the amount of abuse they are receiving in a daily basis from the British Press and even some relatives (William on Easter Day).
I do believe that this new attitude it’s a Harry thing, she seems fine and prepared since day 1 for the negativity coming from some of the press. Meghan is more focused in doing her job. Harry is experiencing racism and classism for the first time, indirectly, and now is completely gone, he wants to play to a new game and it’s dragging the hole family in it.
I do understand the privacy and the position of Archie as a future non-working royal due to 3 cousins who are going to do the job in less than 15years. We do not need to see him all the time, but giving minimal information like the godparents names or just few pictures through Instagram are better way to let the taxpayer enjoy the nice events (and forget the money they spent on clothing/renovations etc) and leave without giving the money shot that this abusers that we do have as press are searching.
In a few year, they will run against Archie, his private life and friends. The more they close up and build walls, the more the press are going to crazier. I do hope they will find balance. And please, the Queen is not that “bright” or “intelligent” and she doesn’t like confrontation and discussion, she could talk with all the entourage and forced them to shout their mouth with all these fake gossip, instead senior royals assistant are talking every single day. The only house who is more controlled is Clarence House aka Charles and Camilla, but I do believe it’s because he wants to be see as cool father-in-law of the first black woman and clean a bit his image and past gaffes.
Like the birth certificate, the baptismal certificate is public record in the CoE, and will eventually be public. I get the want of privacy, but considering they can’t block it legally, it’s just delaying the information. It’s a weird thing to stand on.
If it’s going to become public information regardless, I think it’s a bit silly to go through the motions of making this announcement. Perhaps they have means for keeping the register secret?
Yeah, that’s what I said above. Per Richard Palmer (who hates Meghan but this time he was critical of the queen as well), the royal family records their baptismal records in a different register than “normal” people and thus it does not have to be public information.
No it won’t be public. This is under a royal peculiar and in the Queen’s private chapel. That’s under her jurisdiction and that’s another reason the press are pissed because the Sussexes aren’t that stupid.
The church they will use does release it.
God what a stupid conversation.
No it won’t be public. Because it’s happening in the private chapel of the Queen it doesn’t have to be released to the public.
Yeah, I read there are exceptions made for TQ’s private chapels (as Britt noted above: Royal peculiar).
Good for her for cheering Serena because no matter what she does, someone will always be angry and complain. Meghan and Harry don’t need the press and are taking control and that’s a hard pill to swallow for a spoiled, entitled, blackmailing press to handle. They’re drawing a line with their son and good for them. I wish those reporters will stop trying to use the “public” as a tactic because anyone with sense knows that this is the press desperate to make money off of Archie.
Well said.
I concur entirely re the choice and reason behind keeping the godparents’ names private and said as much elsewhere. It’s to protect them and ensure that they don’t become just another target for the nasty elements of the media.
Ok they want to keep it private, then why make an announcement at all? Why announce details of the date, where it will take place and the name of the archbishop? Why not just have the christening and post a few pictures on the instagram page.
She looks so good! And I will fully admit to being suuper biased since I pretty much wore the exact same outfit yesterday I even own that hat! (granted, my stuff is from H&M and Zara but still…)
I think the outfit is perfectly fine. The blazer, pumps and hat elevate the look considerably and her jeans are slim fit not jeggings so absolutely appropiate for watching a sporting event.
She’s very much off duty, not in the royal box and hanging with her friends, this isn’t an offficial occasion, jeans is fine, even jeggings if she had wanted
Based on all the negativity thrown at the Sussexes, I can’t blame them for keeping the godparents a secret. And from the wording of the official announcement, it could be interpreted as the godparents themselves wanting to be secret instead of the Sussexes making that decision for them.
I am glad she could be there to support her friend!! And that she could be there with other friends too.
The necklace is too cute ❤
(also, remember 2015? And last year? When Kate was criticized here for going to Wimbledon during her maternity leave? Good ol’ times)
I loved these pics! Meghan is totally unbothered and happy, while the hateful press continues their mess.
Also, I said on here weeks ago that I hope M&H keep the godparents names private and just release the pics of the family, so thrilled about that too.
I really dont think that Meghan planned to come after Kate, I think she just went to the match she wanted to go to. There is this weird like media thing where everyone thinks that all the royals (mostly meg and kate) are trying to outsmart each other and I really, really dont think they care that much. But I dont know, its possible.
I liked the casual look, she looks good in the white jacket, which I dont normally like. The only thing I dont like is the hat?? But I hate most hats.
I dont get the whole godparents situation or why it’s a big deal, I’m not that invested in the royal family lol. It seems though, like every move they make is tedious. It just sounds exhausting.
I absolutely really do love this look.
And considering the amount of hate comments I’ve heard that are being thrown around her friends, I really don’t blame them for wanting to keep the godparents private. Do you really want the DM to stalk you until they find a picture of you at 18 drinking and then write articles upon articles about how you’re a bad influence on baby Archie? Yeah didn’t think so either
And no I don’t believe they’ll become public. The whole register thing is only for public chapels. Not private ones like the one Archie is being christened at.
It’s so obvious they intend to keep a strict control over the privacy of their kid and even non celebrity friends who dont want to deal with the insanity of the British press.
But they do understand that some people do want some glimpses of their son or them in general, so they post pics and vids on occasions. They are just not going through the press or given them non-copyright pics.
In life you cant constantly harass, vilify and abuse someone and expect them to be open to you or give you access to their life and child. The same child the press didnt give a shit about when they were harassing the mother. They have withdrawn.
Btw the last few months have debunked some narratives which this same media set up – Meghan is obsessed with titles, she wants all of it for her children, she loves the spotlight, she has no friends etc.
The media should have treated her better or at least with some humanity, and maybe she could have reciprocated. But they were hell bent on humiliating her for everything real or imagined. And here we are. It is what is now.
I do not blame them for keeping the godparents private. Just from the appearance yesterday there were articles doing a deep dive into the two women Meghan was pictured with at Wimbledon. I can see why Meghan and Harry would want to try and avoid that for the people who are officially going to be Archie’s godpatents.
At least her jeans weren’t the distressed rip look and she didn’t wear an untucked shirt. I seem to remember that look from Toronto…..anyway, it also looks like she had her hair straightened, which leads me to wonder: if MM had given birth to a girl, would she be straightening her hair????? Aren’t those chemicals harmful to infants and young children?
MM really should have worn something dressier. Or wait, this is MM’s private time (before the private Christening) with tax-funded security, tax-funded transportation, tax-funded lunch with tax-funded wine, then returns home to her tax-funded renovated mansion.