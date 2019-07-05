Donald Trump thinks the Continental Army took over the airports in 1781

I didn’t watch Donald Trump’s sad wannabe-dictator parade, how did it go? Judging from the photos, not well. Mother Nature despises Trump, that’s why she made his non-bigly despot parade a total washout. The photos of the fireworks display were equally ominous given all of the dark storm clouds over Washington last night. By the way, once Trump is out of office, I would definitely recommend going to Washington for the Fourth of July – there’s a big “smokeout” where kids get high and watch fireworks, and the fireworks display is really, really cool. They do a good job normally. But this year’s was pretty bad.
What also sucked was that Trump made the whole thing into a partisan event, like he thought he could turn the annual Washington DC Independence Day events into a white supremacist MAGA rally. They didn’t invite any Democrats or give tickets to anyone from the Democratic party. It was such a “partisan” event that NBC, ABC and CBS all decided not to cover it. Which is good – fewer outlets should cover his sad little Nazi rallies.
Apparently, the crowd size wasn’t great either, which is probably why Trump’s Ministry of Propaganda toiled for ten whole minutes to get the Photoshop just right on this photo:
A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019
Going off of Twitter, basically everything from the podium back is taken from old 2008 photos of a different event at the Washington Monument. Trump and his people were so salty about attendance that they even had the Washington Monument’s webcam turned off ahead of time:
Washington Monument webcam has been turned off for Trump's 4th of July Celebration. I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/652zfLsSJs
— Tami (@TamiJ8796) July 4, 2019
And lastly, Donald Trump thinks that the Continental Army took over the airports in 1781. I… have no words.
"…our army manned the amports (?), it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports…"
Trump slurring and then trying to read off a TelePrompTer about the Continental Army supposedly taking over the airports in 1781 is…no words. #TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/83Tv6vsN8x
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 5, 2019
I’m in Maryland and I laughed so hard at the weather yesterday. TAKE THAT TRUMP!
I’m in DC and the weather sucks right now. Its hot, humid, hazy, and rainy. No way that crowd came out for his sh*tshow. And the Air Force One flyover was a sad little display.
I now understand better than I ever did in high school why we had a Civil War and why a second one may be necessary.
Totally agree. I’ve long thought we’re headed for another Civil War.
THIS IS WHAT HE WANTS and I’ve been saying it for a year now. His strong support from the NRA means he has to ‘help’ sell more guns, and what better reason for more guns than a war? He doesn’t care if it’s international or civil. He just wants a war. WE HAVE TO BE BETTER and we have to USE OUR HEADS and our hearts, minds and souls. We cannot allow him to prevail this way….I do not want to send my son off to his ‘ego’war No way, no how….unless cooler minds do not prevail, in which case, Son, go fix this once and for all, please.
Twitter had a lot of fun with the airport line.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-revolutionary-war-airports-twitter-reax_n_5d1ec658e4b01b834733f4d4
To call him a complete moron is being kind
Any fool will tell you that on July 4th in the D.C. area you should expect rain. It’s been that way since I was a child. The prayer wheel for rain was strong and it was delivered. That photo the Orange Anus tweeted is so photoshopped. It was raining throughout the event! He’s such a pathetic loser.
it’s like watching someone actively have a stroke
Good to see for once the media made the right decision and did not cover his klan rallies.
after two whole years of watching the news everyday and night, I had to stop. I have not watched anything on MSNBC since early May; i feel so much better for it.
the pictures of this truly sad event make my day!
disgusting, the whole Putin-inspired event…but no one has really commented on Melania’s look, JFC, no bra, tight top, practically seethru… And this from the same crowd that went after Michelle Obama for wearing sleeveless dresses… I don’t know why that galled me the most…
She looked like she was attending a wet t-shirt contest.
I hate listening to him. Obama was a pleasure to listen to, trump sounds like a kid in school reading off his speech from his notes.
Hey that’s not fair to schoolkids, many of whom are far better speakers than Trump. He’s in a sh^tty league of his own. The main issue is he doesn’t have any emotional investment or intellectual curiosity about the things he’s talking about. Anything not directly related to him is just noise and his terrible delivery gives it away.
EVERYONE hates Trump, even the invisible sky people (read God) hate him. The photo’s remind me of my history classes in school about the rise of the Nazi party in Germany – everything about Trump’s sad little parade screamed fascism, even the name ‘Salute to America’.
Apparently he spoke for 45 mins, I guess we can tell which parts the adderall started to wear off. He’s probably sat on his gold toilet, stroking the lil orange mushroom while watching reruns of it.
And the rockets red flare
The plane took off in the air
And flew through the night
And our bags were still there!
Credit to some unknown person on Twitter
You are leaving out the battle of Valley Forge (???) and Fort McHenry, which didn’t exist at the time. Also you could see him sniffing hard when they turned off the microphone and his horrific hair from the back.
tl;dr The whole thing would have looked better if they just had some military wave airfix kits about while making engine noises. Plus I spotted exactly one black person, who was in the military and thus compelled to be there.
He called it Fort Mckendry.
I love how Mother Nature golden showered the sh1t out of yesterday’s fiasco.
https://twitter.com/babacar14/status/1147003477530501120?s=21