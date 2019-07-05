Donald Trump thinks the Continental Army took over the airports in 1781

President Donald Trump during the Fourth of July Celebration 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C.

I didn’t watch Donald Trump’s sad wannabe-dictator parade, how did it go? Judging from the photos, not well. Mother Nature despises Trump, that’s why she made his non-bigly despot parade a total washout. The photos of the fireworks display were equally ominous given all of the dark storm clouds over Washington last night. By the way, once Trump is out of office, I would definitely recommend going to Washington for the Fourth of July – there’s a big “smokeout” where kids get high and watch fireworks, and the fireworks display is really, really cool. They do a good job normally. But this year’s was pretty bad.

What also sucked was that Trump made the whole thing into a partisan event, like he thought he could turn the annual Washington DC Independence Day events into a white supremacist MAGA rally. They didn’t invite any Democrats or give tickets to anyone from the Democratic party. It was such a “partisan” event that NBC, ABC and CBS all decided not to cover it. Which is good – fewer outlets should cover his sad little Nazi rallies.

Apparently, the crowd size wasn’t great either, which is probably why Trump’s Ministry of Propaganda toiled for ten whole minutes to get the Photoshop just right on this photo:

Going off of Twitter, basically everything from the podium back is taken from old 2008 photos of a different event at the Washington Monument. Trump and his people were so salty about attendance that they even had the Washington Monument’s webcam turned off ahead of time:

And lastly, Donald Trump thinks that the Continental Army took over the airports in 1781. I… have no words.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

21 Responses to “Donald Trump thinks the Continental Army took over the airports in 1781”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:02 am

    I’m in Maryland and I laughed so hard at the weather yesterday. TAKE THAT TRUMP!

    Reply
    • Busyann says:
      July 5, 2019 at 8:26 am

      I’m in DC and the weather sucks right now. Its hot, humid, hazy, and rainy. No way that crowd came out for his sh*tshow. And the Air Force One flyover was a sad little display.

      Reply
  2. BearcatLawyer says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:03 am

    I now understand better than I ever did in high school why we had a Civil War and why a second one may be necessary.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      July 5, 2019 at 8:08 am

      Totally agree. I’ve long thought we’re headed for another Civil War.

      Reply
    • Surly Gale says:
      July 5, 2019 at 8:21 am

      THIS IS WHAT HE WANTS and I’ve been saying it for a year now. His strong support from the NRA means he has to ‘help’ sell more guns, and what better reason for more guns than a war? He doesn’t care if it’s international or civil. He just wants a war. WE HAVE TO BE BETTER and we have to USE OUR HEADS and our hearts, minds and souls. We cannot allow him to prevail this way….I do not want to send my son off to his ‘ego’war No way, no how….unless cooler minds do not prevail, in which case, Son, go fix this once and for all, please.

      Reply
  3. cannibell says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Twitter had a lot of fun with the airport line.
    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-revolutionary-war-airports-twitter-reax_n_5d1ec658e4b01b834733f4d4

    Reply
  4. IlsaLund says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Any fool will tell you that on July 4th in the D.C. area you should expect rain. It’s been that way since I was a child. The prayer wheel for rain was strong and it was delivered. That photo the Orange Anus tweeted is so photoshopped. It was raining throughout the event! He’s such a pathetic loser.

    Reply
  5. Elisabeth says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:09 am

    it’s like watching someone actively have a stroke

    Reply
  6. aiobhan targaryen says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Good to see for once the media made the right decision and did not cover his klan rallies.

    after two whole years of watching the news everyday and night, I had to stop. I have not watched anything on MSNBC since early May; i feel so much better for it.

    Reply
  7. Ida says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:12 am

    the pictures of this truly sad event make my day!

    Reply
  8. Sue Denim says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:13 am

    disgusting, the whole Putin-inspired event…but no one has really commented on Melania’s look, JFC, no bra, tight top, practically seethru… And this from the same crowd that went after Michelle Obama for wearing sleeveless dresses… I don’t know why that galled me the most…

    Reply
  9. Snowflake says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I hate listening to him. Obama was a pleasure to listen to, trump sounds like a kid in school reading off his speech from his notes.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      July 5, 2019 at 8:26 am

      Hey that’s not fair to schoolkids, many of whom are far better speakers than Trump. He’s in a sh^tty league of his own. The main issue is he doesn’t have any emotional investment or intellectual curiosity about the things he’s talking about. Anything not directly related to him is just noise and his terrible delivery gives it away.

      Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:17 am

    EVERYONE hates Trump, even the invisible sky people (read God) hate him. The photo’s remind me of my history classes in school about the rise of the Nazi party in Germany – everything about Trump’s sad little parade screamed fascism, even the name ‘Salute to America’.

    Apparently he spoke for 45 mins, I guess we can tell which parts the adderall started to wear off. He’s probably sat on his gold toilet, stroking the lil orange mushroom while watching reruns of it.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:18 am

    And the rockets red flare
    The plane took off in the air
    And flew through the night
    And our bags were still there!

    Credit to some unknown person on Twitter

    Reply
  12. Incredulous says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:19 am

    You are leaving out the battle of Valley Forge (???) and Fort McHenry, which didn’t exist at the time. Also you could see him sniffing hard when they turned off the microphone and his horrific hair from the back.

    tl;dr The whole thing would have looked better if they just had some military wave airfix kits about while making engine noises. Plus I spotted exactly one black person, who was in the military and thus compelled to be there.

    Reply
  13. Jerusha says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:24 am

    I love how Mother Nature golden showered the sh1t out of yesterday’s fiasco.
    https://twitter.com/babacar14/status/1147003477530501120?s=21

    Reply

