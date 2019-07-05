Halle Bailey, 19, was cast as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action movie

As we heard earlier this week, casting choices are being firmed up for Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Apparently, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula, which is a problem for Lizzo fans and Tituss Burgess fans. But here’s a bigger problem: now Disney is actively shunning racist filmgoers. Can you imagine? Disney has cast Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. Halle is the 19-year-old best known as one half of Chloe X Halle. She’s also known as Halle Berry, because apparently people misread her name constantly. But she’s an African-American girl from LA. And now she’s going to be part of one of the most anticipated live-action remakes of the decade.

Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner from the beginning. “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement. Bailey is joining a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula. “The Little Mermaid” will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

In case you’re wondering, Chloe X Halle is signed to Beyonce’s label, and they even opened for Beyonce a few years ago. Beyonce is now part of the Disney machine, or should I say that Disney is now part of Beyonce’s machinery. It would not surprise me at all if Beyonce put in a good word for Halle to Disney executives as Bey is gearing up to promote Disney’s The Lion King. And in case you’re wondering, Halle Berry approves:

In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019

You know who doesn’t approve? Butthurt racists who believe that Ariel’s race is part of some kind of historical record or canon. Ariel is literally a fictional character and she can be portrayed by anyone, of any race.

"Ariel is black now, my childhood is ruined"

Girl pls some of us grew up with no representation/diversity at all. Imma need yall to chill with the #NotMyAriel tweets and get with the times. It's 2019 and anyone can be a princess.

Thanks for coming to my Ted talk. pic.twitter.com/XGBKpsv1dP — ℕ𝕪𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕒 (@ArianaPeterRaul) July 4, 2019