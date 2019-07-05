Halle Bailey, 19, was cast as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action movie

As we heard earlier this week, casting choices are being firmed up for Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Apparently, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula, which is a problem for Lizzo fans and Tituss Burgess fans. But here’s a bigger problem: now Disney is actively shunning racist filmgoers. Can you imagine? Disney has cast Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. Halle is the 19-year-old best known as one half of Chloe X Halle. She’s also known as Halle Berry, because apparently people misread her name constantly. But she’s an African-American girl from LA. And now she’s going to be part of one of the most anticipated live-action remakes of the decade.
Chloe x Halle member Halle Bailey is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Although director Rob Marshall has spent the last couple of months meeting with talent, insiders say Bailey has been a clear front runner from the beginning.
“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.
Bailey is joining a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula. “The Little Mermaid” will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.
In case you’re wondering, Chloe X Halle is signed to Beyonce’s label, and they even opened for Beyonce a few years ago. Beyonce is now part of the Disney machine, or should I say that Disney is now part of Beyonce’s machinery. It would not surprise me at all if Beyonce put in a good word for Halle to Disney executives as Bey is gearing up to promote Disney’s The Lion King. And in case you’re wondering, Halle Berry approves:
You know who doesn’t approve? Butthurt racists who believe that Ariel’s race is part of some kind of historical record or canon. Ariel is literally a fictional character and she can be portrayed by anyone, of any race.
People are so mad over this! I don’t know anything about her but I am sure she’s good if she was picked.
I am kind of over the Disney remakes though, but that’s not her fault.
Will no-one think of all the mermaids in acting who never get cast as humans?!!
I am laughing my ass off at people on Twitter explaining why it’s biologically wrong (!!) for a mermaid (!!) to have dark skin. I wonder where those biology Phds are on talking crabs.
I had to SMH at those comments. The movie is complete fantasy, no biology or science involved, LOL! My kids had this movie on tape and, IIRC, Ursula was purple and Ariel hooked up with a human. So, what’s the big deal?
She’s stunning and she has an incredible voice. Love this!
I hope Melissa doesn’t sign on and they get someone more interesting for Ursula! I hate that choice…
Now… Idris Elba for King Triton? Who else are we thinking of? Jamie Fox?
And who will voice Sebastian?? He has two of the best songs!
I heard they originally wanted Liza. That would be amazing.
I love it, although I secretly hope she still has red hair. I’m much less excited (as in not at all) for Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
Never heard of her and I was confused by the name for a minute. Personally I don’t care what color her skin is as long as she has red hair as Ariel. That hair is iconic.
Kaiser I so agree that it’s racists that are hurt over a fictional character being portrayed with darker skin. BUT, we have people who refuse to believe Jesus, more than likely, had blue eyes, darker skin and dark hair. And wasn’t tall like he’s been depicted. So this doesn’t surprise me at all.
She’s also on my favorite show “grown-ish”
Someone on Twitter brought up a good point of how Disney has made about 49 films and just recently made a film with a black princess.
As a black woman, I spent my entire life watching movies, seeing magazines, commercials and seeing little to no representation. So to all those racist trolls butt hurt because a sea creature that doesn’t exist is being made black, imagine going your whole life hardly seeing anyone that looks like you on film.
As a big fan of original animated movie, I don’t really care how she looks, only how she sings, and this girl has a voice of an angel.
Racists on twitter tried to explain why mermaid can’t be black, lmao.
I don’t understand why people are offended. It’s Disney movie, Disney remake, they can do whatever they want. And in fairytale itself, by Hans Christian Andersen, mermaid had a pink-coloured skin, where are pink-coloured skin guardians, lol.
They made a Beauty and the Beast remake where everyone but 2 characters spoke with British accents, while the other 2 seemed to keep their native French accent in France. Why are all these English people in the French countryside reading Shakespeare? No French authors? Disney is about making money, not sense.
I also loved the Brandy Cinderella of yesteryear. Brandy was Cinderella. Whoopi was the Queen, married to the guy from Alias, and their son, Prince Charming, was Asian. Plus Bernadette Peters as the step-mother. The parts were cast well for the movie although no one looked like the original animated “cast” but I totally played that on repeat.
It would be great if Disney upended the whole film. Cast the film color blind so the racist heads would continue to explode. Would love to see an Asian Eric (Charles Melton, yes please). Just mix the whole thing up.
She’s got a very pretty heart shaped face, so yeah I can see her as Ariel.
However, I’ve had no interest in seeing any of the remakes, so I’m not sure I’m in for this one.
Ariel’s voice is her one character trait that can’t be changed. All her sisters look different it’s not like all mermaids were redheads. She was the center of her dads show, it was her voice that Eric fell in love with, her voice that was leveraged for legs, her voice used to lure him away, and it’s restoration that opened his mind to her truth. Halle has a wonderful voice. Finding a voice of a generation is much more important to the character than anything else.
She’s so beautiful! Can’t wait to see her in character. Also, Jacob Tremblay will be Flounder. OMG.
Wow. They found someone who is a talented singer and actress and also has a great personality. AND SHE IS A YOUNG BEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMAN. It is almost as if she got the job based on merit and being the strongest and best performer. Who would have thought that was a real thing? Yall keep telling on yourelves with these tweets. It is almost as if merit based arguments around hiring is a bs deflection to keep black people and other minorities out of white spaces.
lol. I like to start my mornings out with white tears. it makes the day more enjoyable.
This is crazy….people need to check themselves. Talk about not being able to see how stupid you sound. “Mermaids can’t be dark skinned cause they live deep in the ocean.” “Ariel was such a role model for us redheads when I was growing up.” Really, people? Living in the ocean has nothing to do with a FICTIONAL character’s skin color and there are plenty of dark skinned real life ocean animals. And dark skinned people can have red hair. It’s a mermaid…they don’t exist…anyone can be cast for the part.
Disney execs cast Halle cause she was the best qualified for the role. Isn’t being the best qualified the only criteria that should matter? At least that’s what the racists yell when justifying why affirmative action shouldn’t matter.😂
I have been a fan for years ever since she and her sister were uploading covers on YouTube. I also am a fan of the original music she and her sister have done. She is beautiful and I feel her voice will work very well as Ariel. I am very excited for her and I hope this puts her on a great career trajectory.