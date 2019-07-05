The Queen’s aides are snippy about the Sussexes’ christening date, apparently?

The Queen will not be attending Archie Mountbatten Windsor’s christening tomorrow at Windsor Castle. We knew that weeks ago. I thought that the Queen had already set it up so that she wouldn’t be expected at every great-grandchild’s christening, especially since she skipped out of Prince Louis’s christening last year. I also figured that the Queen was probably busy or booked with other sh-t. As it turns out, she was booked. And now the Daily Mail and various “senior staff” in Buckingham Palace are sniffing at the Sussexes for the christening date they chose:
The Queen is unable to attend her new great-grandson Archie’s christening tomorrow after a major diary clash. Harry and Meghan had originally planned to hold the baptism at Windsor Castle today, it can be revealed, and made plans with their son’s new godparents and the duchess’s mother Doria – only to discover that both the Queen and Prince Charles had prior engagements. After a family conference, they agreed to move the date to tomorrow to accommodate Charles, who has been in Wales for the week to mark his 50 years as Prince of Wales.
The Queen had long planned to spend the weekend with Prince Philip at Sandringham, where she will visit the Royal Stud, and decided to bow out graciously. While the monarch has not been able to attend all of her great-grandchildren’s christenings – she missed Prince Louis’s baptism last year – it is understood that she would have liked to be present for the first big celebration for Harry’s first child. But because her diary is so busy – like any head of state it is often filled with engagements a year in advance – it was felt that it would be difficult to find another day that suited the couple and their friends. The situation has surprised some senior staff at Buckingham Palace, who feel that the duke and duchess should have planned the day better.
‘There is huge support for the couple in not wanting to conform to tradition. They are young, they are striking out on a different path from other members of the Royal Family and there is enormous goodwill for them. But they shouldn’t do that without regard for tradition,’ said one. ‘Her Majesty was already scheduled to be in Scotland for her annual Holyrood Week and had a prior engagement at the weekend. There is a feeling amongst some that they should have been more accommodating about the date.’
Holyrood Week is one of the most important days in the sovereign’s calendar, when she carries out engagements across Scotland, staying in Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyrood House, her official residence north of the border. It is one of the ‘non-negotiable’ dates in her diary and after an exhausting five days, the elderly monarch is flying straight to Norfolk rather than go back to London. It is normal for her to take in Sandringham, where she and her husband spend a private weekend together, before she returns to Buckingham Palace for her final official engagements before the summer break. Sources close to Harry and Meghan insist the Queen is ‘happy’ with the decision and was understanding of their keenness to see their son christened sooner rather than later.
‘They went to her office with the date and a collective decision was made,’ said one. ‘The Queen has had the US state visit and Holyrood Week in quick succession and has had this weekend with the Duke of Edinburgh in her diary for a long time.’ The source said this was one of the reasons that the historic photograph of the Queen with her new great-grandson was issued shortly after his birth. Their office knew then that she wouldn’t be able to attend and it was agreed that it would be a nice touch as Her Majesty wouldn’t be in the official photographs,’ they said. ‘The original date of Friday was changed to Saturday to accommodate the Prince of Wales, who is, after all, Archie’s grandfather. While this was the best weekend for friends and family coming over from the US, they did just really want to hold the christening as soon as possible, before everyone disappears for the summer. As a family they took a collective decision that this was the best option.’
So basically some unnamed senior aides felt the need to whisper to the Daily Mail that Meghan and Harry are too diva-ish to change the date of the christening to suit Her Maj’s busy schedule, even though the Sussexes literally went to the those same senior aides to work out the best date for everyone involved. The Sussexes are upholding the royal tradition by christening Archie two months after his birth, and they already changed their planned date to suit Charles. If it was important to the Queen, she would have been there. But much like Prince Louis’s christening, it seems like the Queen is less interested in rearranging her schedule for every great-grandchild.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
That might be the first coat on TQ that I’m not wild about. The hat and color are great, that odd neckline though.
Agreed. The pink-and-black combo is flattering, and the floral trim on the hat is nice, but that weird collar is just distracting. I love the little round brooch, though.
Prince George was three months old when he was baptized.
But what can you do? The Sussexes can’t accommodate everyone.
And f they waited another month you then run into the general exodus to Balmoral and the Castle Of Mey
And of course, if they waited to do the Christening at Balmoral, when they’re are with TQ (it’s been put out that M&H&A will be there for Meg’s birthday) , then you KNOW there would *other* royals that won’t be able to make it up there. Waiting till fall means busy time for end of the year numbers. They can’t win.
I think the real issue is inviting a ton of people to Balmoral which is a private family Estate where the Queen is resting for the summer Break.
Essentially I think they wanted Archie christened in Windsor for Privacy reasons. The article is a dig at them for that… there was clearly some conspiring with Courtiers and The Fail to make Archie’s baptism details public and Meg/ Harry thwarted that…
I’m not getting a bad vibe about Harry/Meghan from this article. It seems more like they wanted to preemptively answer any question about why the queen was not in attendance. Making sure the finger is firmly pointed at the couple for the date they chose rather than letting it look like the queen was just opting out. This being Harry’s first child I do see how people might question her absence.
She didn’t attend the christening for Louis. She has also been absent from other events. The press is once again causing hysteria over something that matters very little to the rest of the world.
Why are the Sussexes being covered by the media as if they are the future King and Queen? Those reporters are obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Most people just want to see a photo, and many of us are tired of seeing daily negative stories.
Royal Reporters are not obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Royal Reporters are obsessed with making money. Normal Bill & Keen Cathy only generate money generating click$ and/or sell newspapers when Rose Hanbury is a major part of the story.
The only thing interesting thing about William and Kate at this point are their kids. The Cambridge’s clearly don’t sell like they used too in the beginning. The press are obsessed with Harry and Meghan because they’re unpredictable and not playing the media rules. Meghan and Harry sell but they aren’t the future monarchs and with this hounding, you would think they were the future heirs.
I believe it is the Sussexes fault entirely. As more information emerges, you begin to question how much anger Harry continues to carry since the death of his mother.
Stop trolling with such nonsense.
If Harry and MM wanted to be flexible with their son’s date of Christening, then HM would attend.
How is anyone at fault for scheduling a christening? The hate directed at these two will never end.
It’s rather sad/funny that you need to comment consistently on two people that you clearly don’t like. Don’t you have any other interests/hobbies that would bring you happiness other than making negative comments about 2 people you don’t even know or are likely to ever meet?
It really is stunning how no matter what Harry and Meghan do, it’s presented negatively. Very tiresome!
Agree completely! As a parent I would not want to subject my child to scrutiny to people who direct so much negativity towards my marriage and family. You want to protect your child at all costs.
My guess is that this particular week worked out the best for H&M for whatever reason, and since Friday would have meant Charles and Elizabeth missed, they went with Saturday so that just Elizabeth missed.
I think at this stage the queen is probably like, “you do you, and if I can fit it in, I will.” I don’t think there is anything more to it than that.
If they had accommodated everyone, and everyone was able to attend with a smile on their faces, they still would have presented that negatively. They just need to do their thing and carry on.
The Queen is not even doing anything important. She’s just hanging out in Sandringham. If I were Meghan, I wouldn’t move my date so that the Queen can do the very important task of… hanging out at home? F that. I don’t care if she’s the queen. As you said, if she wanted to attend, she could attend.
The queen will be hanging out with her 98 year old husband while getting some much needed downtime after an unusually busy few months. I know she is spry, but 93 year olds do need to catch their breath once in awhile.
Poor Charles. It’s actually more important for him to be there than the Queen imho. She is very elderly and cannot be expected to travel all over everywhere to get to events. This article is trying to make clear that the Queen would have liked to go if her diary permitted and that there was an attempt made to accommodate her. That is all. It is likely difficult to schedule this to accommodate all the people attending and it’s really no concern of Joe Public anyway.
It’s obvious Harry and Meghan wanted it to happen this weekend to better accommadate their American friends who have actual jobs and are flying across an ocean for this event with Americans have the 4th as a holiday.
Good point !
Deleted
“The Queen had long planned to spend the weekend with Prince Philip at Sandringham, where she will visit the Royal Stud”
Well, at long last, that puts Phillip in his place.
When I’m the age of the Queen, I too hope to spend a weekend with the Royal Stud.
Bwahahahahaha!!!! Best comment ever!!!
Clearly Megs and Harry should have timed Archie’s conception better to accommodate his old ass greatgrandmother’s very tight schedule. I mean, this visit has been on thur books for years. Master Archie should have rearranged his birth for a more convenient time.
I don’t think the British people get how weird it sounds for them to demand the Sussex give them access to a 2 month baby. We continue to hear how insignificant Archie is to them yet they demand to see him. One person commented on a RR twitter feed…Meghan and her child are nobodies yet went on to say they they the British public deserve the right to see Archie at Christening. It’s Delusional thinking but it’s really sad. This is why Harry/Meghan must protect this baby. They are dealing with people devoid of reason and ethics!
The people who state this baby and this couple are insignificant are “haters”. The historical significance goes without saying. And I think comparing Louise to Archie (in regards to the Queen not attending) is not a fair comparison. This is the a first born for the Suxesses and Louise was third born.
What I’ve learned is not to believe anything that comes from the British Media. Let’s wait for the photos
Have a feeling some people want to check out the colour of his skin … and Harry and Meghan are well aware of this and will handle it appropriately.
The only way to schedule a date where everyone was free would involve The Doctor and the TARDIS. You can’t compete with diaries that are booked years in advance, and you can’t schedule a christening for a baby that didn’t exist before now. Grandpa Wales should be there, and they made that possible. Her friends and family are in from all over. There is only so much accommodating that can be done before you just go on regardless, Queen or no.
If the old bat wanted to be there she would be there like she was for Zara’s daughter christening but she doesn’t so that’s that on that!
These people have no idea what’s going on in Windsor or this christening and I can’t believe people consider the British tabloids especially the Daily mail as legitimate. It’s nonsense at its finest.