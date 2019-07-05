Gwyneth Paltrow has no idea who her costar Sebastian Stan is

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in all of the Iron Man movies and several of the Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming. She’s a significant part of the Marvel franchise, but that doesn’t mean she actually CARES. She just shows up and picks up her paychecks and moves on to the next Goopy thing. We already learned that Gwyneth had no idea that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but did you also know that she has zero idea who Sebastian Stan is, and that she’s actually starred with him in several movies? At one of the Endgame premieres, she apparently had to ask Chris Pratt who Sebastian was:
GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp
— A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019
I think it’s the nasal “oh okay” that really sells her ambivalence. She doesn’t WANT to know Sebastian Stan, for he is but a mere peasant. I guess Sebastian Stan has noticed that Gwyneth blanks on him whenever they’re at the same event, because he posted this Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here… Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in 🇫🇷👨🏻🎨. Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film…🤷🏻♂️ #valentino #couture 📸: @maxmontingelli
“Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film.” LMAO. At some point, it’s just rude, especially when it’s a COSTAR. I mean, if I’m being honest, I’ve totally blanked on people too. I ran into an old classmate once and I’m sure we spent years in the same classes and I honestly couldn’t remember her at all. In college, I kept blanking on the same guy and introducing myself to him until once he was like “we’ve met a million times.” Some people are kind of forgettable? But Sebastian Stan isn’t, so I don’t get it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I actually snorted as I read the title.
He was really good in “I, Tonya.”
Yes, he was. I was bummed that he didn’t get more recognition for the role.
Fair f*cks to Sebastian Stan for posting this!
Eh, I find him completely forgettable, and he has that stupid hair and grungy look in the movies, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I completely agree. Just another vanilla good looking white guy. They are a dime a dozen.
Yeah, but she’s another vanilla good looking white gal. They usually seem pretty good at recognizing and remembering each other.
I will actually give her a pass on this. I can imagine in Hollywood you meet a million people because you are always doing different films and it’s hard to remember everyone, especially if you don’t spend a lot of time with them. I’m a college instructor and I couldn’t tell you the names of 90% of my former students when I pass them on campus (sometimes I don’t even remember faces).
And to be fair, I think he looks like a lot of people. I actually find my male students harder to remember than the women. A lot of them have the same look/wear the same clothes.
Except she’s in the same franchise and in several of those movies with him.
I would expect you to recall a student you’ve had in several of your classes in a four year period.
It’s obvious she keeps to herself on set and in the promotional phase and that she’s not watched any of the movies.
I don’t think she has actually had any scenes with him. Her one scene in Infinity War was with RDJ and Cumberbatch and he isn’t in her scenes in Endgame.
This is goop speak for ‘you weren’t worthy of my attention’.
Nailed it !!!!
Exactly. She’s just insufferable. And I don’t need to see her bony chest.
I would forget GP all day long but never, never forget Sebastian!!!
I could only imagine if Robert Downey Jr. was next to her when she made these ludicrous comments about Sebastian. He would have an epic comeback or just a look from him alone would say it all. Gwyneth cares about only one person-Gwyneth.
It’s because she’s an a**hole, plain and simple. This along with not knowing she was in Spider-Man. She can’t be bothered.
The more of these stories that come out, the more I kind of live for her, honestly? This is far more refreshing than pretending as though those increasingly tiresome comic book movies are worthy of any more attention and effort than picking up a paycheck. Don’t make me like you, Gwenny!!
Let’s face it these r the only roles she’s being offered. She’s not getting offered the same roles as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon etc… She won’t do TV, except for cameos, as she thinks it’s beneath her. She has always been a stuck up snob. She and her dried up hair need to take all the seats.
That’s such an asinine comment. If the movies aren’t worth making, she shouldn’t have signed on to them. And how she feels about the movies themselves should have no bearing on how she treats her fellow coworkers even if you can make the argument that they are in different departments.
And I feel ways about being so nasty about a genre. Personal interest level has no bearing in whether movies should be made. You don’t have to like it for it to be worth it.
Has she had scenes with Stan? Cause GP is definitely the type to only remember those who’ve been in a scene with her.
Just because you are in the same movie doesn’t mean you have actually met. I hear actors say this all the time. If you don’t have scenes together. And even in pictures. She could just assume he is someone with someone. I don’t know why she didn’t know she was in Spiderman. Unless they used footage from some time earlier and cut it into the film. Everyone in Hollywood doesn’t know everyone. I’m always shocked when some actors say they have never met this one or the other.
He knows her because she’s more famous. But I’m sure there were some extras that if he met them again he wouldn’t have a clue who they were.
Kudos to Mr Stan for the dry sarcasm.
Gwyneth is barely in the films Sebastian was in.
So yeah I can see her not remembering him or everyone she meets.
She also doesn’t know who Tom Holland is either. I think she believes he’s not on her “level” so she doesn’t care. I can only think of one scene they are in together but still…there are those big ass premieres so everyone of them see each other at one point.
I agree with you Kaiser. She doesn’t give a sh@t about the franchise. She’s there to collect a check.
She’s such an elitist a-hole.
This doesn’t surprise me. She seems like the type of person who can only remember people who can do something for her.