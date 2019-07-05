Gwyneth Paltrow has no idea who her costar Sebastian Stan is

Embed from Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in all of the Iron Man movies and several of the Avengers movies and Spider-Man: Homecoming. She’s a significant part of the Marvel franchise, but that doesn’t mean she actually CARES. She just shows up and picks up her paychecks and moves on to the next Goopy thing. We already learned that Gwyneth had no idea that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but did you also know that she has zero idea who Sebastian Stan is, and that she’s actually starred with him in several movies? At one of the Endgame premieres, she apparently had to ask Chris Pratt who Sebastian was:

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

I think it’s the nasal “oh okay” that really sells her ambivalence. She doesn’t WANT to know Sebastian Stan, for he is but a mere peasant. I guess Sebastian Stan has noticed that Gwyneth blanks on him whenever they’re at the same event, because he posted this Instagram:

“Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film.” LMAO. At some point, it’s just rude, especially when it’s a COSTAR. I mean, if I’m being honest, I’ve totally blanked on people too. I ran into an old classmate once and I’m sure we spent years in the same classes and I honestly couldn’t remember her at all. In college, I kept blanking on the same guy and introducing myself to him until once he was like “we’ve met a million times.” Some people are kind of forgettable? But Sebastian Stan isn’t, so I don’t get it.

