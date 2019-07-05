Sophie Turner’s Nicolas Ghesquiere wedding gown revealed: love it or hate it?
View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Last weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married. I mean, they had the legal-ish Las Vegas wedding a few months ago, but they went to France to have their fancy-smancy wedding with all of their friends and with Sophie wearing a real wedding gown. Ever since then, I’ve been waiting to see if we would get any real photos – not just blurry paparazzi shots – from the wedding. Well, they waited and then they allowed Nicolas Ghesquiere to release a look at Sophie’s gown, and Sophie and Joe both posted the same “walking down the aisle” photo.

I didn’t have any expectations for Sophie’s wedding gown, honestly. I figured it would probably be Louis Vutton because she and Joe have LV contracts and Sophie obviously has a relationship with Ghesquiere. But I thought it could off in any direction – either prairie bulls–t or fake-modern or completely retro. But… it turned out just sort of conservative and okay? The gown isn’t my favorite thing, to be clear, but I like that it looks different than so many wedding gowns out there. I like that it has sleeves and it’s a bit demure. I hate the way the back looks, but again… she’s going against the wedding-gown grain there. I also love that she went for a short, simple veil.

View this post on Instagram

Absolut beauty @sophiet

A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Sophie Turner’s Nicolas Ghesquiere wedding gown revealed: love it or hate it?”

  1. Erinn says:
    July 5, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I’m surprised by how much I like it. It’s really different looking, but it suits her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment