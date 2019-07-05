Sophie Turner’s Nicolas Ghesquiere wedding gown revealed: love it or hate it?

Last weekend, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married. I mean, they had the legal-ish Las Vegas wedding a few months ago, but they went to France to have their fancy-smancy wedding with all of their friends and with Sophie wearing a real wedding gown. Ever since then, I’ve been waiting to see if we would get any real photos – not just blurry paparazzi shots – from the wedding. Well, they waited and then they allowed Nicolas Ghesquiere to release a look at Sophie’s gown, and Sophie and Joe both posted the same “walking down the aisle” photo.

I didn’t have any expectations for Sophie’s wedding gown, honestly. I figured it would probably be Louis Vutton because she and Joe have LV contracts and Sophie obviously has a relationship with Ghesquiere. But I thought it could off in any direction – either prairie bulls–t or fake-modern or completely retro. But… it turned out just sort of conservative and okay? The gown isn’t my favorite thing, to be clear, but I like that it looks different than so many wedding gowns out there. I like that it has sleeves and it’s a bit demure. I hate the way the back looks, but again… she’s going against the wedding-gown grain there. I also love that she went for a short, simple veil.

Embed from Getty Images