The Jonas Bros didn’t know if they would speak to each other after their 2013 split

The Jonas Brothers cover the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar Men, and it’s a digital issue, meaning there is no hard copy, no newsstand magazine. The JoBros are obviously promoting their new album and documentary of the same name, Chasing Happiness. I haven’t really minded their promotion, by the way. I was too old to care about the JoBros the first time around, but I liked Nick and Joe’s solo music ventures, and I like how open they’ve been about their dysfunctional relationship and how they needed to move apart before they could come back together. That’s a lot of what this Bazaar profile is – talking about how much has changed, and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Joe on the tipping point for the band: “At some point [the band] got so dysfunctional that we didn’t even let in outside writers. We didn’t have a producer. We didn’t have a label. We were like, ‘We’re good with this.’ Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fine.’”

Kevin on their infamous breakup in 2013: “Being back with the Jonas Brothers? I truly never thought it would happen. Like, ever. When that chapter closed, it closed. I put that book on the shelf….It was like, ‘You’re joking.’ And then it was like, ‘F–k this. And f–k you guys.’ I was like, I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.”

Nick on the breakup: “Right after the band broke up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again.”

Nick on being the one who ended the band: “I felt guilty for having been so honest. But I was also aware that was absolutely what needed to be done. I could have done a better job of communicating the way I felt. I’d had a month or two to live with this decision I’d made, and they hadn’t.”

Nick on his wife, Priyanka Chopra: “Certainly the person I ended up falling in love with and marrying is very famous and successful and all of that. I couldn’t have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path. The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I’m grateful to have found the right person.”

Joe on his marriage to Sophie Turner: “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one.” They’re having a wedding in France this summer, but they needed to get the union on the books in the U.S. beforehand. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops.”

Joe on pop stars not bothering with secrecy anymore: “That’s why everyone loves Cardi B so much. She’s the Queen right now, because she is so brutally honest on her Instagram, whether it’s about herself, or others, politics. She’s a badass. I think people respond to that way more to that, than any kind of mystery.”