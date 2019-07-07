Ivana Trump’s ex-husband trashes the Trump kids: ‘They are disgusting, stupid’

I don’t keep up with Ivana Trump’s love life or anything, so I didn’t know that for years, she was with Rossano Rubicondi, her ex-husband. Like, they were married and then they divorced in 2009, then they got back together after the divorce but they never remarried. They just dated. And now they’re over – Ivana apparently dumped Rossano a few weeks ago. Which might be why Rossano “popped off” on the Trump family when someone from Page Six called him for a comment on his breakup:

Hell hath no fury like an Italian scorned. After splitting from Ivana Trump, her ex-hubby-turned-boyfriend Rossano Rubicondi launched into a furious rant about the first family, calling Ivana’s kids with Donald Trump “disgusting” and “stupid.”

Page Six reported last week that Ivana dumped Rubicondi — whom she divorced in 2009, only to reunite with him shortly after — because their long-distance love just wasn’t working out. And when we called him for comment, Rubicondi said he had “good respect” for the matriarch and businesswoman, but said he’d had some beef with her kids during the romance. “In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me.”

Rubicondi and Ivana married in 2008, divorced in 2009, and reunited. But, “again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don’t appreciate it. I don’t care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that,” he said. It sounds as if there was some quibbling with the kids over cash because — without elaborating on any specific incident involving money — he defensively told us: “No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”

He added, “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk,” and instructed us, “Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters! They are nobody . . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka. They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.” He also seemed to have changed his feelings about the breakup, shouting, “Shame on her!” of Ivana after news of their split hit the Italian press.