Ivana Trump’s ex-husband trashes the Trump kids: ‘They are disgusting, stupid’

I don’t keep up with Ivana Trump’s love life or anything, so I didn’t know that for years, she was with Rossano Rubicondi, her ex-husband. Like, they were married and then they divorced in 2009, then they got back together after the divorce but they never remarried. They just dated. And now they’re over – Ivana apparently dumped Rossano a few weeks ago. Which might be why Rossano “popped off” on the Trump family when someone from Page Six called him for a comment on his breakup:
Hell hath no fury like an Italian scorned. After splitting from Ivana Trump, her ex-hubby-turned-boyfriend Rossano Rubicondi launched into a furious rant about the first family, calling Ivana’s kids with Donald Trump “disgusting” and “stupid.”
Page Six reported last week that Ivana dumped Rubicondi — whom she divorced in 2009, only to reunite with him shortly after — because their long-distance love just wasn’t working out. And when we called him for comment, Rubicondi said he had “good respect” for the matriarch and businesswoman, but said he’d had some beef with her kids during the romance. “In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me.”
Rubicondi and Ivana married in 2008, divorced in 2009, and reunited. But, “again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don’t appreciate it. I don’t care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that,” he said. It sounds as if there was some quibbling with the kids over cash because — without elaborating on any specific incident involving money — he defensively told us: “No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”
He added, “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk,” and instructed us, “Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters! They are nobody . . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka. They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.” He also seemed to have changed his feelings about the breakup, shouting, “Shame on her!” of Ivana after news of their split hit the Italian press.
I’ve always felt like the large adult Trump children dislike Melania and the feeling is mutual, but I’ve never stopped to consider that the Trump adult-children probably didn’t get along with Ivana’s husbands, boyfriends and lovers too. I mean… this guy seems to give off gigolo vibes, but who knows. It seems like the large adult Trump children are terrible people and terrible grifters, and they recognized themselves in Rubicondi maybe? “They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka. They are a piece of scum.” I’d include Ivanka too?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I read this in an Italian accent and now I’m #teamexhusband
Yeah me too haha!
Yes! And “a piece of scum” just became my favorite insult ever.
I had a small Italian accent in my head too, and I read your hashtag as ‘team exhausted” (vs team ex husband, as you wrote) and now I’m both!
They are all gross. Ivana needs to wear a bra!
No she does not. She can do whatever she wants with her breasts. Damn.
Okay, now come criticize my breasts to my face. My friend recently had a double mastectomy, would you like to tell her how to manage her body to suit your tastes too?
Yesterday Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me replayed some old segments. One featured Christine LaGarde. The woman is very funny and down to earth which made her stinkeye at ivanka even more epic, imo. Good listen.
https://www.npr.org/programs/wait-wait-dont-tell-me/
Wait wait don’t tell me has been a staple of my life for the longest time!!!
Me, too. I even saw them live once years ago. Peter Sagal is a Chicago treasure.
I love them. My Saturday oasis of sanity.
Ivana wrote a memoir and it could have been an interesting book, since her life has been quite unusual. But it was blah, and clearly she has been paid to shut up.
“They are a piece of scum” hahahah I’m so tickled by this. I love it. Like, they aren’t even two pieces of scum. No. They are so awful that collectively their sorry asses only make up ONE piece of scum.
I know it’s just that English is a second language to him, but I love the way he phrased that hahaha.
Nothing but the truth here. The first 3 Trump crotch goblins hate anyone who is in their way of Daddy’s money and will. Didn’t they try and get Tiffany cut from their fathers will? And its obvs that they don’t have much to do with Barron whom they pretty much ignore when they are all out and about. TBH I don’t think there is any love lost even between them – Jr has often made snide remarks about Nag.
I laughed. But really what difference does it make? I’ll get a bit more excited when someone, anyone, says or does something that leads to any sort of consequence for Trump and his wretched older kids and Jared.
A little sidestep, but funny.
https://twitter.com/robertwilonsky/status/1147250564717301761?s=21
“ We are talking about children who are so stupid.”! That made me laugh so hard.
Side note, who loves SNL’s Eric Trump? It’s my fav impression.
Ivana is shady, like they all are. I would absolutely love to see her FBI file. She’s done her part to raise the kids to work for the FBI’s Most Wanted mob thug, Semion Mogilevich. In contrast, see Marla Maples, who took the “keep quiet payoff” and escaped to California to keep Tiffany out of it.