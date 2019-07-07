Thomas Markle made a sad-sack statement about his grandson’s christening

Either Thomas Markle is speaking less these days, or people really just pay less attention to him. Since Meghan’s letter to her father became public, the tide seems to have turned on Thomas Markle – people can now see plainly that Meghan did communicate with him and beg him to stop selling her out constantly, and he refused because he’s a toxic a–hole. Still, for the big occasions, the British tabloids like to pay Toxic Tom to say words on the record. So it was for Archie’s christening on Saturday. A few hours after the Sussexes released the two portraits from Archie’s christening, someone at the Daily Mail speed-dialed Toxic Tom for an “exclusive.”
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has spoken of his desire to have been at Archie’s christening as he wished his grandson nothing but ‘health and happiness’. Thomas Markle, 74, has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry and was not invited to today’s christening at Windsor Castle. He said he would have enjoyed being at the celebration because he has been a member of the Anglican Church since childhood, describing it as the ‘Queen’s church’.
Speaking from his home in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, the retired Hollywood lighting director told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened. I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.’
He was an altar boy in the Anglican church? Doubtful, but whatever. It doesn’t matter. I’m glad Meghan and Doria continue to blank-out Toxic Thomas. And the Daily Mail’s rewrite of what went down tells you everything you need to know about how the British press has treated Meghan in the past year and a half. Toxic Tom sells out his daughter = Meg’s fault. Toxic Tom lies about Meghan never contacting him = Meg’s fault. Tom is revealed to be a liar = Meg’s fault. Meghan surgically removes her emotionally abusive father from her life = Meg’s fault.
Welp. I don’t feel bad for him at all and the Daily Mail needs to stop with the nonsense because people don’t care about the Markles anymore. I’m surprised they’re still in contact with him anyway considering he basically made them all look stupid and played them all after that letter was revealed. That’s how you know, they’re desperate for anything relating to Meghan Markle.
Ha ha. Queen’s church. He probably never even knew what Queen E’s name was, let alone the church before his daughter became involved with PHG.
Alter boy my left foot.
Eventually the British press will stop talking to the Markles. Doing interviews where they can only say “wish I was there” isn’t worth the money.
I think Archie looks a lot like him. People say the Windsor genes are strong, but those Markle genes ain’t slacking either. It must kill him to see his little lookalike so loved and cherished and so separate from him, but it’s all his own fault. He played a stupid game and,well, you all know how the saying goes.
I saw the resemblance immediately too. He does look like a perfect blend of Harry and Meghan, but he is also the spitting image of Toxic Tom. I guess time will tell whom he ends up taking after. Gorgeous baby, either way.
He has grown grandkids he still hasn’t met. This poor me crap is bull.
The Queen’s church? The Anglican Church doesn’t exist in the US, it’s the Episcopal Church here and the Queen is not the head of it. I believe he was Episcopalian, but tying it to the Queen is a huge stretch.
(Was raised Episcopal, there was no nonsense about it being “the Queen’s church.)
Where in the world did he come up with that? I have a degree from an Episcopal seminary, and never have I heard it called that. The only connection is Anglican Communion, which the Archbishop of Canterbury heads up. Episcopalians are a member of this, but still their own independent church. Anglican clergy in the U.S. split off right after the Revolutionary War, because they refused to bow to a king.
The Anglican Church exists in the US, but the ACNA is relatively new- I wonder if he meant Episcopal? Either way, he still can’t stop dumping on every happy event in her life. The fact that he has grown grandchildren that he has never met says it all.
It’s immensely satisfying to see the puffy, boozy caricature of a storybook villain fail. I wouldn’t mind being the one appointed to tell him that he will never see his daughter in person again. He will probably never hear her voice on a phone call and he’s definitely never going to hold his grandson. He can dry his crocodile tears on wadded up copies of the Daily Fail. And as I’m admittedly petty AF, I enjoy knowing that the lovely Lady Doria’s inclusion is a dagger to his clogged heart.
Toxic Tom: you reap what you sow.
Despite his former stunts I wouldn’t just pan him down like that. He is a father and a grandfather. We know that he cared about and supported Meghan and his other children during their education and that he attended their graduations. He might really be a grieving grandfather.
And perhaps he really needs the money desparately.
He expresses a desired to meet his family and gets panned down for that.