Thomas Markle made a sad-sack statement about his grandson’s christening

Either Thomas Markle is speaking less these days, or people really just pay less attention to him. Since Meghan’s letter to her father became public, the tide seems to have turned on Thomas Markle – people can now see plainly that Meghan did communicate with him and beg him to stop selling her out constantly, and he refused because he’s a toxic a–hole. Still, for the big occasions, the British tabloids like to pay Toxic Tom to say words on the record. So it was for Archie’s christening on Saturday. A few hours after the Sussexes released the two portraits from Archie’s christening, someone at the Daily Mail speed-dialed Toxic Tom for an “exclusive.”

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has spoken of his desire to have been at Archie’s christening as he wished his grandson nothing but ‘health and happiness’. Thomas Markle, 74, has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry and was not invited to today’s christening at Windsor Castle. He said he would have enjoyed being at the celebration because he has been a member of the Anglican Church since childhood, describing it as the ‘Queen’s church’. Speaking from his home in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, the retired Hollywood lighting director told The Mail on Sunday: ‘I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened. I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.’

He was an altar boy in the Anglican church? Doubtful, but whatever. It doesn’t matter. I’m glad Meghan and Doria continue to blank-out Toxic Thomas. And the Daily Mail’s rewrite of what went down tells you everything you need to know about how the British press has treated Meghan in the past year and a half. Toxic Tom sells out his daughter = Meg’s fault. Toxic Tom lies about Meghan never contacting him = Meg’s fault. Tom is revealed to be a liar = Meg’s fault. Meghan surgically removes her emotionally abusive father from her life = Meg’s fault.