The Sussexes release two lovely portraits from Archie’s Windsor christening

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in the private family chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. A few hours after the christening, the Sussexes released two new portraits. One portrait is the family – Archie with Meghan and Harry, Doria Ragland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Lady Jane is the one wearing the fedora, like she’s Dick Tracy or something. The second portrait is just of Harry, Meghan and Archie in black-and-white. Very artsy, and it reminds me slightly of one of the christening portraits for Prince Louis. Both are beautiful, but the Sussex-fam one particularly so.

Meghan wore a white Dior look, which I assume was either custom or something subtly changed from an already-existing Dior look. From what we can see of it, it looks a lot like Kate’s white and cream McQueen looks for HER childrens’ christenings. As for Kate, she wore a blousy Stella McCartney look which… probably looked a bit better when she stood up. The headband didn’t match the dress and the bow-business at her neck looks very fussy and ‘80s. Archie wore the special royal-baby christening robe, which is a replica created by Angela Kelly when the original christening robe got too dirty or worn out.

Apparently, there were 25 guests, not including the members of the St. George’s Chapel Choir. That number probably did include the mystery godparents. The British press is still trying to make that into a thing: Archie’s SECRET godparents, like Meghan and Harry chose drug-runners and mobsters as godparents and that’s why the identities are being kept secret. No, their names are being withheld BECAUSE the British press is so deranged, and the Sussexes know full well that if they released the names, the Daily Mail would be in the godparents’ trash cans and hacking into their phones first thing. Speaking of, the Daily Mail had a lengthy article about the SECRET godparents and how the Sussexes will eventually have to release the names or something. I really don’t get why everyone is so butthurt by the fact that Harry and Meghan don’t want their closest friends to be targeted by the media. The conspiracy-spinning was getting so unhinged that even Dickie Arbiter – who loathes the Sussexes – spoke up and said that it really wasn’t that big of a deal that the Sussexes weren’t announcing the names.