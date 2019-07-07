The Sussexes release two lovely portraits from Archie’s Windsor christening

View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in the private family chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. A few hours after the christening, the Sussexes released two new portraits. One portrait is the family – Archie with Meghan and Harry, Doria Ragland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Lady Jane is the one wearing the fedora, like she’s Dick Tracy or something. The second portrait is just of Harry, Meghan and Archie in black-and-white. Very artsy, and it reminds me slightly of one of the christening portraits for Prince Louis. Both are beautiful, but the Sussex-fam one particularly so.
Meghan wore a white Dior look, which I assume was either custom or something subtly changed from an already-existing Dior look. From what we can see of it, it looks a lot like Kate’s white and cream McQueen looks for HER childrens’ christenings. As for Kate, she wore a blousy Stella McCartney look which… probably looked a bit better when she stood up. The headband didn’t match the dress and the bow-business at her neck looks very fussy and ‘80s. Archie wore the special royal-baby christening robe, which is a replica created by Angela Kelly when the original christening robe got too dirty or worn out.
Apparently, there were 25 guests, not including the members of the St. George’s Chapel Choir. That number probably did include the mystery godparents. The British press is still trying to make that into a thing: Archie’s SECRET godparents, like Meghan and Harry chose drug-runners and mobsters as godparents and that’s why the identities are being kept secret. No, their names are being withheld BECAUSE the British press is so deranged, and the Sussexes know full well that if they released the names, the Daily Mail would be in the godparents’ trash cans and hacking into their phones first thing. Speaking of, the Daily Mail had a lengthy article about the SECRET godparents and how the Sussexes will eventually have to release the names or something. I really don’t get why everyone is so butthurt by the fact that Harry and Meghan don’t want their closest friends to be targeted by the media. The conspiracy-spinning was getting so unhinged that even Dickie Arbiter – who loathes the Sussexes – spoke up and said that it really wasn’t that big of a deal that the Sussexes weren’t announcing the names.
The announcing of godparents started with Will & Kate, I genuinely don’t understand what people think will be added to their lives if they know who a royal baby’s godparents are. We don’t know these people personally, hell I don’t even know nor do I care to know the names of my real life friends’ godparents. It’s insane, and just another thing that people use to say that the Sussexes are at fault for the abuse that they have gotten from the press. No amount of godparent’s names or hospital step photo-ops will change the behavior of the British tabloid trash.
Exactly. Diana let the press have all access in the world and we saw the consequences of letting the press in because you give an inch and they want more and more. This is about money and control for the press and the Sussexes are not budging. I don’t think the press know what to do.
Actually I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sussexes were called on to give quite a few more crumbs to the press in the next few weeks.
Bad news coming for the Queen’s favourite son, so I wouldn’t be shocked if we see some sudden photo ops from the popular young royals to distract.
Actually, it didn’t start with William and Kate. Both William’s and Harry’s godparents were announced and I can remember the photographs of William’s christening with the Duchess of Grosvenor (one of his godparents) standing behind the sofa with the family. Harry’s godparents were also announced – remember the fuss when it was suggested that Anne not being one of them was called a “snub” and she went hunting on the day, instead?
Being a godparent is supposed to be an announcement to the community about who else is entrusted with the moral and religious upbringing of the child.
The press is making a big deal out of this because the Sussexes made a huge deal about it, just as they did with the idiotic secrecy around where and when Archie was born, which everyone would know anyway as soon as the birth certificate was released.
They Sussexes manage to make a huge deal out of the simplest most straightforward customs and then they blame the press for the drama.
The issue shouldn’t be just abot the British press. It’s also about the British public, with whom the Sussexes also presumably have a relationship.
This is about the We’re Even More Special attitude that the Sussexes seem to be taking these days.
Everyone would have forgotten about the christening the next day just the way the did the other royal kids’ if the Sussexes hadn’t made such a huge deal about “secrecy”.
And Archie will really be a private citizen the day nothing about his life, including his beautiful home, his parents’ staff, his cars, his clothes, his great schools, etc., do not owe one penny to the British public’s taxes.
Yes, the press will always be the press. But the public who feel a bit cheated are out there, too. They’re the ones the Sussexes seem to have forgotten about. And now, they’ve handed the UK tabloid trash just one more piece of ammunition against themselves. No one really cared who the Cambridge kids’ godparents were, the public probably can’t remember a single name.
This is strictly the Sussexes’ fault. They never fail to create High Drama around something the public would have forgotten about two days later.
Well said, Violet!
Good points Violet.
Didn’t the godparents request privacy? And I don’t blame them one bit. They would just be scrutinized and attacked as all Megan’s friends are.
Violet,I agree 100%!
The public at large don’t care 😂. You can still view pictures on the newspapers or their Instagram. It’s 2019, not 1980 and many people are actually on their side when it comes to their son and how they choose to raise him. I’m sorry but we are talking about the British Tabloid Media and when it comes to Meghan, they have not played fair and have not shown her an ounce of respect. There is no rule where the royal have to divulge every single detail to the press and considering how intrusive the media are, I can’t blame the Sussexes, the hospital staff or godparents for wanting their identies hidden from a press that has no boundaries. Did you forget about the Nurse that committed suicide because she was tricked into giving details on air about George’s birth? What about the rumored Meghan doula who’s address was found, when it wasn’t even in the directory? The British press are never going to change and they know what they are. The Sussexes are not alienating the public by setting boundaries. This is press outrage because they can’t make money off of Archie. They’re just using the public and fans as a mask.
🙄🙄🙄
The public doesn’t own them. The public doesn’t own Archie. The Sussexes haven’t actually done anything “against protocol.” Bringing up that Diana and Charles did the thing (releasing the godparents’, and the Lindo Wong for example) does not a long standing protocol make.
Do you moan about the other royal great-grandchildren’s godparents not being announced or just the Sussexes? The press was already harassing Meghan’s friends during the lead up to the wedding and since. So to you, they should just suck it up and take the abuse because they dared accept the role of godparent?
Come on now.
@APERITIVO I’m wondering how they’re going to cover for Andrew now. With social media making it extremely difficult to cover things up they way they used to, I’m really hoping he finally gets his due.
This pictures were so precious and I fully support Harry and Meghan protecting their son and friends. You can tell the press are used to getting their way by essentially blackmailing the royals for access and control but Meghan And Harry have been firm and not cowering to bullies. That’s a tough pill to swallow and everytime they use Instagram or cut out the press altogether, the insecurity jumps out because those papers and reporters know that they don’t need them. If the press weren’t so negative and trash towards Meghan, things could’ve been different. Let the press focus on the Cambridge’s but they won’t because they don’t sell papers. There is a clear interest in one couple and they’ve been effectively cut off. They have no one to blame but themselves.
I skimmed a couple of articles last night from that international business site?? It was hilarious, everything I’ve seen from them is anti Sussex/pro Cambridge. One was about how messy and inappropriate Harry looked with a light suit and dark socks and scuffed shoes, while William and Charles looked great because of their dark suits. The other was about how Kate upstaged Archie because she basically looked like a goddess. Gah, I would run away if I were M&H. I would not be able to handle this insanity from complete strangers all day everyday. Megan has really brought out the worst in the British press and I had no idea how straight up evil they could be.
The photos are lovely though and Archie is presh.
Many Cambridge fans and some in the media have been very insecure that Meghan and Harry are more interesting, dynamic and accomplished than Kate and William. They overcompensate and praise them to the skies because they only thing they can say is that Kate and William will be King and Queen and that’s it. I saw the Kate Stuff and I was perplexed because Kate didn’t look different or special. The praise that William and Kate get these days is phony and a reaction to Harry and Meghan.
Harry does seem to wear that grey suit and suede shoe combo quite often. I’m not saying it’s bad, but even I recognize that it’s seen better days.
It’s funny because if Meghan had worn pink and red to Louis’ christening, there would have been a hell of a lot of screeching.
So I read last years christening stuff – Meghan was wearing olive green and she got called out for trying to steal attention with a bold colour lmaooo. This year was Kate’s turn to be called out haha. But the goddess comments seem to go both ways with Meghan & Kate. I guess it comes down to which Duchess/couple you like the most. Twitter & IG are awash with fake accounts screaming at each other on both teams with mindless abuse to boot. I can’t read anything royal related on there; its too much – I just look at the official pics, vids, captions, verified comments etc and keep it moving. It’s funny though because most people aren’t Brits and they’re just useless comments/opinions from both teams.
It’s all so toxic and petty. It’s a christening, and the focus should be on the baby and his parents. Fortunately, most articles and comments I’ve seen are about beautiful Archie. I have no patience for tabloids, clickbait stories, and internet trolls.
@Guest. As many British posters have previously stated, the British people don’t really care about the Royal Family and pay them no attention. The vitriol and hate seems to come mainly from crazed Americans and the two sides tend to mirror what’s happening in the U.S. right now. The country is extremely divided with Trump looneys angry against everyone else and everyone else confused as to why anyone would support Trump.
I maybe in the minority but I’m really liking Kate headband and the dark pink/light pink outfit combo!
Harry’s gaze in the black and white photo is weird – he’s not looking at Archie but he’s also not looking directly at Meghan either. I think he’s looking at Meghan’s chest/shoulder area. I guess they just released the best picture of Archie regardless of anything else.
And LOL at Harry’s shoe and sock combo! Everything else about the pictures are nice.
You’d have to imagine Kate can’t really wear anything people will like to something like this. Anything resembling a white colour? TRYING TO COPY MEGHAN. Dark colours? ACTING LIKE IT’S A FUNERAL. Bright colours? DRAWING ATTENTION TO HERSELF. I think it’s fine. I don’t love the Wife-of-Henry-VIII headbands but all the fancy milliners are making them, every society wedding I’ve been to this and last year has had quite a few of them.
Ah, I didn’t realise. The society set are venturing into finely made headbands for events. Did Kate start this trend? Were they wearing headbands before last year? She’s one of the most visible high profile figures here in the UK so I guess she serves as inspiration to some. They are cute but I don’t think they go with every outfit.
I like the headband too, it’s a more modern approach to a hat and actually serves the function of keeping your hair out of your face (something Kate is oft-criticized for). Plus you can wear your hair down and still look dressed up and put together. Viva la headband!
I don’t see any similarity in style or theme between the Kate and Sussex photos. One is showing a maternal theme (“here’s a loving mother and her baby”) and the other is depicting a united family.
The Sussexes artistic photos always imply deeper meanings. Harry’s Hand on Meghan’s shoulder while he looks at Archie and Meghan looks at Harry. I get a “no one’s going to mess with my family” feel.
I loved the black and white picture.
It I’d really beautiful when you look at all those different aspects.
I’m assuming part of wanting to know the names is to find out if they are celebrities. But still I don’t get why the media is obsessed with it. Especially if they’re just average citizens.
They want the information so they can write articles and columns. Anyone who is connected to Meghan is attacked, gaslighted and basically stalked because they have access. Look at how they treated Jessica Mulroney. Meghan’s celebrity friends are in the public eye and are somewhat used to the microscope.
The Fail in particular really seems to have it in for Jessica Mulroney and their articles generate a lot of really hateful, disturbing comments. Says a lot about that publication I guess.
The main reason is the gossip SELLS!!! The more scandalous the gossip is the better for sales. Look at this site alone which is very pro Meghan and Harry, and these crazy gossip stories get so much play and comments on here. Granted people are saying how crazy and wrong they are, but still a lot of comments and air in general. Don’t even start on her crazy white Markle family, whose 15 min of fame should have died out a long time ago. Yet every occasion we get another comment from them and airplay on the I hate and I love the Sussexes sites. I haven’t read half of the crap people see on here, and it’s not like I’m not searching for the royals. I love reading good stories about all the young royals. It’s a life I just will never know, and parts seem so glamourous. Sorry, but I think the constant attention of this from the pro-Sussex sites just make it more!!! More clicks more money more similar stories it’s how it works.
It kinda looks like maybe Lady Jane borrowed Meghan’s hat from Wimbledon? Maybe she didn’t have one and the pic would’ve looked weird if she were the only hat-less one, lol.
Has boozehound Camilla been on the pre-lunch cocktails? Her hat is at a seriously odd angle!
Lol Camilla is always smashed!
Everyone is missing the big move here – we have Lady Jane and Lady Sarah in a photo with The Duchess of Cornwall (formerly known in their family as The Rottweiler). Plus Charles and William just standing there, two future kings if it all works out. So political, despite the “privacy.”
That said, I love H&M, and that’s an adorable baby.
How is this picture political at all? Charles and William take pictures together all the time, this is nothing new.
WTH. What is so political about a christening picture. SMFH
I don’t think she means political in the usual US sense, but in the more small political sense. Yes having Diana’s sisters with Charles the future King and the mistress who he cheated on their sister with and now his wife is yeah a bit of a political statement in a way. With William they are his aunts so not so much there.
These people run in the same social circles and see each other often. Camilla’s ex husband is at a lot of events and is friends with Princess Anne (they also had a romantic relationship decades ago). Diana’s siblings were at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Many of them cheat and sleep around with each other. Their history is full of scandal and bad behavior.
Lovely photos and they don’t have to release the god parents names. I like that Diana’s sisters were included in the photo too, although I wonder if Earl Spencer was there?
Re: the Cambridges. The Fail had a piece about how William looked like he was eating sour lemons and Kate looked like she want to leave. Compared to everyone else they do look a little stiff. Also Kate’s headband and shoes do not match the dress.
Chuck, Cams and Doria all look they are having a good time.
At first I though William looked sour too but when you zoom in to the picture of William it actually looks like he’s trying to control an ill-timed smirk/laughter.
What I noticed when someone mentioned William and Kate was that William has the same smile as his Aunt right beside him. Kate has the same smile she always has at most events, but I can’t believe how short her dress seems with her sitting. Sure it’s an appropriate length, but generally shorter than most of her dresses at these types of religious events. She seems concerned how her legs are positioned.
The red was a great contrast with the pink. Lose the headband and I think Kate pulls off pink and red beautifully. It’s all in how one carries themselves and she has certainly come a long way!
I guess I’m the only one that likes the headband then. I think its the best one she has ever worn. lol.
Loved Kate’s look. Elegant, yet understated.
There also was a gorgeous close up picture of Archie and he is a gorgeous boy.
That’s a mighty cute baby – for a cabbage patch doll that was born from a fake-pregnancy pillow. Or have the Daily Mail commenters moved on to a new conspiracy now?
I think now the conspiracy is that Archie is a stunt baby. He’s Harry’s biological child but not Meghan’s. I swear people are just plain crazy.
I’m here for the hats! Camilla’s was ok, pretty but I usually expect ginormous. Lady Jane really phoned it in. Doria is just so perfect, DoS absolutely nailed it, she is just so radiant! That thing on Kate’s head should be tossed in a bin with Harry’s shoes and killed with fire.
The close ups of Archie made my dusty old ovaries explode!!!
Duchess Meghan has the most beautiful smile
ever. She just shines and exudes kindness. I don’t follow the Royal Family, but Harry and Meghan give me FEELINGS!
Archie is so so cute, looks like harry with a splash meg.
Doria Ragland is the scene stealer here, so regal and elegant. Also love Kate’s matching shoes & headband, it was a striking contrast to the pale tones of her outfit. The menfolk as usual, are nothing to write home about; so much blandness in their genes
I always wonder what’s going on in Doria’s mind during these photo shoots. She always looks so composed and dignified. But on the inside, I’ll bet she’s thinking, “Holy s*$t, this is so surreal!” She is now firmly cemented into world history, after all.
Couldn’t agree more, Doris is stunning from head to toe! I need to know more about that gorgeous brooch.
Meghan is also perfection from head to toe, gorgeous, glowing with happiness.
Archie is adorable! Look at those cheeks! And he really looks like both Harry and Meghan, so I wonder where the conspiracy theorists are going to jump to next.
I can’t lie, the press have had me in hysterics this week with their manufactured outrage.
Kate looks like she’s about to bust out in a rousing version of Just a Spoonful of Sugar.
Awesome comment!
Doria looks lovely; she is effortlessly stylish – dare I say her looks with the Royal family have been far more regal than her daughters. She carries herself beautifully and holds her own around royalty – it’s refreshing. Archie has Meghan’s doe eyes, so cute! M looks beautiful & happy, I’d like to see more of her outfit. I’m not even going to comment on Harry’s shoes and socks hahaha mess. Will looks like Will but I did go back to see last years christening portrait and Harry has the same expression on his face and he looks like a sour puss in the videos. The problem is with the brothers, not the wives. I don’t think M&K are best buddies – they are probably cordial and polite enough when they meet, but that’s it. On that note, I guess I’m in the minority on here but I think Kate looks gorgeous with the pink and red. I’m not feeling the headband but the shoes are hot. Kate has a stunning figure; those toned legs & thighs are yummy. I’ll be on my way now haha
OMG! What a photo, love it, love them! Love the black and white artsy shot too as black & white photos are my favourite, always seem more atmospheric. I have some B&W Ansel Adams photos down my stairs. How cute is Archie? Doria as always looks amazing as does Camilla, Meghan and Harry. Nice to see Diana’s sisters there too, they must be very proud, no sign of Diana’s brother (maybe he was otherwise engaged?).
William looks like something is up his backside, and Kate… well what can I say? Dreadful 80s dress…. looks like something she found at the back of the wardrobe that’s washed-out-faded. Although of coursed the daily fail called her stunning.
Would love to have seen a photo of just Charles with Archie, but very happy with the 2 that have been released.
And WHY have W&K also released the christening picture? Trying to increase traffic and likes to their own IG page?
Damn you RRs for trying to ruin this beautiful trio of a family with your racist hatred and lies… Shout out to Omid Scobie for his sensible piece in the Independent yesterday…
“”And WHY have W&K also released the christening picture? Trying to increase traffic and likes to their own IG page?”
Maybe because William and Kate were in the picture!?. The picture was also posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter and Instagram as well as the Twitter and Instagram accounts of Clarence House!
I’m going to throw out two crazzzzzzzy theories here, hold on:
- One, it’s an enormous conspiracy, they want to steal web traffic to their own IG page, so they can increase page views and start selling slimming tea and the like, really get that sponcon going
- Two, they want to show support and maybe, oh I don’t know, they like their new nephew.
The monarchy is a whole, and even though people like the bickering either gossip created or real between the family members, reality is as long as the public is paying even part of their bills all traffic is good traffic, and the more the merrier. You can’t have an Archie & Meghan without a Harry, William and Charles. Sorry it’s all together.
Archie is absolutely adorable! I can see the “ski-slope Markle nose” starting to take shape on him already.
The B&W picture is my favorite. Their little family…the love. Archie is adorable. A nice mix of Harry & Meghan.
Doria was queen today! So elegant and regal in her outfit and hat.
Meghan looked lovely as well. I don’t care if it was new or bespoke. It’s her son’s christening. She can buy a new outfit for it.
Kate looked alright. I hate the pussybow. Why?! Otherwise the headband shoe combo were alright.
I have no idea where Lady Jane thought she was going, but her sister knew it was a christening.
Love Camilla’s new hat. Wish it were bigger, but she toned it down for the occasion.
Archie is so cute and adorable. Love those chubby cheeks. It’s still too early to tell who he looks like cause baby’s features change constantly. But I do suspect he may be a ginger like Harry. It will be interesting to see how his looks change over time. He’ll probably look like a combination of Harry and Meghan as he grows. And if he looks anything like Meghan, what will the tin foil hats say then?😂
They all look nice. Doria is perfection in that color. Kate looks pretty in pink. Camilla looks like she’s a lot of fun. The Sussex trio look healthy and happy.
Good gravy, Harry, would it have killed you to wear actual dress shoes to your son’s christening?
Everyone else looks lovely except for Lady Jane. Maybe she didn’t know she was going to be photographed? I like the pink/peach tones going with Doria, Lady Sarah, and Kate. Meg looks beautiful in white and I love her hat!
Re: the length of Kate’s dress, I’m wondering if she thought she’d be standing for photos. IG says it’s a rewear from last December.
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the christening of Archie. Archie is adorable. A bit of both his parents.
Doria looks so serene. She has a certain calm and regal air to her. And everyone can see it. No denying it. And Lady Jane with that hat, why was she thinking??? She looks like she is about to go on safari. Kate, well I don’t like this look at all. I agree it’s so 80s and the headband looks off. I also don’t like how short it is. She would greatly benefit from lessons from Spain’s Queen. Who always pulls it off somehow. And Wills, something is unsettling about how he looks. I hope it is laughter he is trying to control but I find his pose strange.
And I thought my family had its problems!!!! They are relatable in that respect 🤣