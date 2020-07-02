Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, will appear in NY court today?

Embed from Getty Images

The headline on NBC’s New York affiliate is “Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Sources Say.” Ghislaine Maxwell was a lot of things to Jeffrey Epstein, things which would have been better used in any headline. “Human Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell,” perhaps. Co-Conspirator Ghislaine? International Criminal Ghislaine? Anyway, yes, there’s a report that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested “on the East Coast.” She was last photographed in LA last year, posing for a photo for the New York Post, and she’s reportedly protected by all kinds of powerful, shadowy people and governments around the world. And she will appear in court today?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York. She was arrested on the East Coast on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today, the sources say. Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment. The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein’s and was at the high-flying investor’s side for decades. But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.

“But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful.” She’s alleged to have done a lot more than that. She actively searched for and found girls as young as 12 and 13 years old for Epstein and his rapist pedophile friends. She actively groomed girls herself and she “managed” those girls for Epstein. She was also a major part of the international human trafficking conspiracy.

I honestly thought the Epstein case was dead in the water after US Attorney Jeffrey Berman got sh-tcanned from the Southern District. But it looks like the new US Attorney Audrey Strauss, just days on the job, is getting it done. I wonder if Strauss got on the job and she was like “wait, Maxwell hasn’t been arrested yet? Let’s get that done.” I wonder what Strauss will do about interviewing Prince Andrew. *cough*

Update #1: Apparently Maxwell was hiding out in Bradford, New Hampshire. She was arrested by the FBI at approx. 8:30 am.

Update #2:

SDNY is having *in-person* press conference at noon "to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein." It will be the first one for Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. — erica orden (@eorden) July 2, 2020

