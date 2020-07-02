Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, will appear in NY court today?

The headline on NBC’s New York affiliate is “Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Sources Say.” Ghislaine Maxwell was a lot of things to Jeffrey Epstein, things which would have been better used in any headline. “Human Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell,” perhaps. Co-Conspirator Ghislaine? International Criminal Ghislaine? Anyway, yes, there’s a report that Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested “on the East Coast.” She was last photographed in LA last year, posing for a photo for the New York Post, and she’s reportedly protected by all kinds of powerful, shadowy people and governments around the world. And she will appear in court today?
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.
She was arrested on the East Coast on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today, the sources say.
Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.
The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein’s and was at the high-flying investor’s side for decades. But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.
“But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful.” She’s alleged to have done a lot more than that. She actively searched for and found girls as young as 12 and 13 years old for Epstein and his rapist pedophile friends. She actively groomed girls herself and she “managed” those girls for Epstein. She was also a major part of the international human trafficking conspiracy.
I honestly thought the Epstein case was dead in the water after US Attorney Jeffrey Berman got sh-tcanned from the Southern District. But it looks like the new US Attorney Audrey Strauss, just days on the job, is getting it done. I wonder if Strauss got on the job and she was like “wait, Maxwell hasn’t been arrested yet? Let’s get that done.” I wonder what Strauss will do about interviewing Prince Andrew. *cough*
Update #1: Apparently Maxwell was hiding out in Bradford, New Hampshire. She was arrested by the FBI at approx. 8:30 am.
Update #2:
SDNY is having *in-person* press conference at noon "to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein."
It will be the first one for Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.
Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm
Yes!!! Finally.
I just shouted, “YES!” My whole household is sleeping. Whoops.
Hope she dies of COVID-19 in jail while simultaneously not infecting another soul…unless they are rapists.
@ mads: I know I’m so happy about this. But also a little worried. They are/were just a small piece of this puzzle. There are people out there that don’t want this woman to talk. The NY police department better keep a closer eye on her than JE. I hope this time that the payout is refused. *readjusts my tinfoil hat*
Best part of 2020? This woman is a demon with a human face.
I worry her victims will be denied justice when she commits “suicide” in jail.
I hope not, for the victims’ sake.
I had the same feelings as well
I had to wonder if Bing was surprised that he suicided ?
I love that this news is breaking at the exact moment Trump is holding a news conference to brag about June job numbers (people going back to work as their states lift lockdowns.) Well done, Audrey Strauss, not only in bringing Maxwell in but in upstaging the Orange Voldemort.
Eric (“Unfortunate Son”) claims the stock market is on fire, and those with 401ks should be celebrating.
They are gaslighters, and not even good ones at that.
Junior is claiming that Biden will raise our taxes while he screams a KKK slogan in defense of Daddy Trump’s tax policies.
I hope she rots in hell.
IDK, that may be a fate too good for her.
How about this: I hope she gets a paper cut once or twice every hour of the day for the rest of her life?
Cardboard paper cuts – those hurt extra.
Great news!
We just started watching the Epstein documentary on Netflix last night and are two episodes into it. Funny because we were wondering where this bitch was hiding. This story is so infuriating. I can’t imagine how awful it was for the honest police officers and FBI members who were trying to get these a holes off the streets only to be stonewalled by his powerful “friends”.
Sadly, I do not think this horrendous woman is gonna be tried in the court of law…several power players like political leaders, industrialists, past and present Presidents, royal members were serviced by her. Wait for the security cameras to malfunction and Maxwell to be ‘suicided’….
If US Attorney Audrey Strauss and his predecessor were diligently working on it for days and months and were nearing capturing Maxwell then these predatory power-players knew it too.Also, it explains Petty Betty’s out-of-the-blue congratulatory call to Trump…Maxwell is not gonna be allowed to rat on these people.
About damn time!!
That’s great, but arrested is waaaay different than convicted and jailed. No one should be celebrating yet.
I honestly thought this woman was dead and we were just never gonna hear about it.
I can’t believe this woman was hiding just two towns away from me – I was grocery shopping there just yesterday! Although she obviously had to be somewhere… I am definitely wondering how long she was there and who finally blew the whistle on her whereabouts! So glad she’s finally been caught, but it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
What kind of place is Bradford NH that she would be hiding out there? Can you give us a description?
The name of the town is actually Bedford, not Bradford. It’s one of the ritziest towns in the state – classically New England in style, full of horse farms, high end shops, and that kind of thing. Definitely the kind of place I could see people she knows and who would help her hide having a house to stash her in.
FINALLY!
I wonder if her powerful friends have decided to get rid of her.
Wonder how long it will take for her to sing like a canary or end up like Epstein. She WILL throw Andrew and the RF under the bus to get a deal.
Guess she ran out of ‘friends’ to hide her.
I’m actually kind of surprised that she hasn’t killed herself or died under questionable circumstances yet. I think she will end up following her old pal, Epstein, again and ending it before she gets to trial.
If she hasn’t been tried in a court of law, I can see why newspapers stick to alleged or more loosely charged terms to describe the arrest, though I don’t think anybody isn’t going to know it’s about human trafficking since it’s linked to Epstein. For legal reason, it’s generally safer than risk being sued for libel. Now, we can have a conversation about the fact that policy isn’t extended to ALL people equally, particularly populations who don’t have the economic power to challenge it, but that’s a different conversation.
tl;dr I hope she dies miserably behind bars.
This is great news, but I won’t be satisfied until Andrew the lying ass is dragged into court as well. There are so many powerful men who victimized these young girls. I hope that they are all exposed.