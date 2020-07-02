Duchess Meghan’s lawsuit: she was pregnant & ‘unprotected by the Institution’

I’ve started writing this about five different times and I keep having to stop and go back and try to figure out what’s actually happening. This is all about the Duchess of Sussex’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday for their reporting around many things, but especially their reporting around Thomas Markle and the publication of a letter Meghan sent her father just a few months after her 2018 wedding. The Mail and their lawyers want to make this case all about the People Magazine cover story in early 2019, in which Meghan’s unnamed friends introduced the subject of the letter Meghan sent her father. This mess has not gone to trial yet – everything we’ve heard thus far has been pre-trial filings and the judge limiting the scope of some of Meghan’s arguments. Since I trust Omid Scobie’s take on things, here’s how he explained it:
Lawyers for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a court filing on June 30 following a request from the Mail on Sunday for further information. Their legal response (which the Mail published parts of today) aims to provide evidence to disprove core claims made in Associated’s case.
The response also aims to undermine the Mail’s defence that Meghan arranged for friends to speak to People about her letter to her father (and, therefore, was not entitled to privacy). The docs explain in detail that she did not know about or have anything to do with the article.
A source close to the Sussexes explains that this is the Mail on Sunday’s third request for further information: “[The paper] has continued to make a further series of claims about The Duchess, that again, we provided evidence that dismisses these claims one by one.”
Scobie also published a statement from Meghan’s lawyers about Meghan’s state of mind when the Mail was attacking her on an hourly basis. The Mail wanted her to explain why she was “vulnerable” at the time of the Mail publishing her letter to her father. This was also the justification for why Meghan’s friends went to People Magazine:
“The claimant had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the UK tabloid media, specifically by the Defendant, which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health. As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself.”
I don’t really understand why people are acting like this is new information? Yes, it’s “new” because it came directly from Meghan’s lawyers, but we’ve known this entire time that Meghan and Harry felt unprotected and like they were being “prohibited” from defending themselves, Meghan especially. The Mail also has a piece out saying that Meghan “has identified five friends who gave an interview to People Magazine about the letter” and that Meghan continues to claim that she “did not know about the interview having been given, and only found out about it, and any reference to the Letter, after the People magazine article was published.” I’m not going to link to the Mail’s coverage because, obviously, they cannot be fair arbiters of what is actually happening with this case.
Regardless of whether or not you believe that Meghan actually authorized her friends to speak to People Magazine, that is not the crux of the f–king case. I feel like everyone is ignoring what ACTUALLY happened. For months, Toxic Thomas Markle was claiming up and down that Meghan had not contacted him since the wedding and for months, he was being paid to do all of those horrible f–king interviews trashing his daughter. The People story made mention of the letter as a way to point out that, actually, Toxic Tom was lying and Meghan had been in contact. And now Toxic Tom claims that he *had* to release Meghan’s letter to the Daily Mail to “prove” that she’s a big meanie. Nevermind that the actual letter showed that she was already fed up with his lies and attacks and she was begging him to stop selling her out every week. The existence of the letter actually proved that he had been lying for months.
So, again, how did the Mail twist this lawsuit into some kind of referendum on whether Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People? You know, like Kate authorized her friends to speak to Tatler (and Vanity Fair, People Magazine and the Daily Mail). You know, like Charles authorizes his people to speak to his biographers and various media outlets all the time. The fact that the Mail is sort of dictating the conversation about this issue specifically is really bugging me. All of those British tabloid editors were seriously BIG MAD at the very idea that Meghan didn’t actually have to rely on them to get her story out, that she could possibly go to a friendly American outlet like People Magazine. That’s why so much of this is happening.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
Who needs books and tell-alls when you’ve got Meghan spilling the tea in legal court documents?
Right? Insane… Poor Meg.
I must say I don’t trust the Mail on this though. They went back asking more questions knowing she’d have no choice but to respond… and immediately turned her response into headlines. They’ll be profiting off of this for weeks, and I think the judge should stop them somehow!
I think they had been profiting from bullying her back then and want to continue profit now.
This is w win-win for the Daily Mail as they see it: content has been given for them to piss on Meghan and they are trying to divert attention from the case itself by asking her lawyers to counter argument them.
I don’t think that she authorized it, but I find it weird that five of her close friends would talk to people and not say anything to her and she wouldn’t find out until the actual article was published. doesn’t actually sound like very good friends if that’s the case.
My bet is that it was a “Not saying we’re definitely going to, but if we did talk to People would you be cool with that”, “I’m not telling you to, and I don’t know for sure you’re going to” type situation.
I struggle to believe Meghan didn’t know about the interview, even if she didn’t explicitly organise it herself. If you were Meghan’s friends, and you saw how the media were tearing her apart, would you go to a magazine and give them information without at least running it by Meghan (regardless of how ‘friendly’ the magazine)?
But I totally agree that it’s not the point. Unless there’s some legal principle I’m unaware of that concerns this issue (I know nothing about the law).
If I were to do something like this, I would exclude my friend so she has plausible deniability. If the party line from KP was “no comment”… I can see how her friends would stay quiet to ensure Meg can deny this honestly when asked about it
I agree. I would defend my friend vigourously, but not let her know so she could honestly tell the truth – that she had nothing to do with the article. Also, one of her friends mentioned that Meghan said in the letter that ‘she has one father’ and to ‘stop victimizing me’ and Meghan said this was not in the letter. So – if she had authorized the interview, they would have gotten the contents right. I do believe the paper is asking her questions and then using her answers for ‘clickbait’. And the royal family just let the abuse continue on but jumped to defend Kate. Good for Harry and Meghan for walking away.
I think harry organized it to give Meghan deniability. Meghan could have known Harry was planning something but not specifics.
I kind of like that theory. I think it is more likely that he might have known SOMETHING was coming (even if he didn’t know what it was) than Meghan knowing anything about it. I get bubs point – because under normal circumstances I think most people would run it past their friend first. But where this is a special case, I could see the plausible deniability being very important, and since a good chunk of her friends are media savvy, I think they’d be extra careful about how they played it.
It’s not the point of the lawsuit at all but it is believable that she didn’t know. Her lawyers stated that her friends were very worried about her and had “never seen her like that”. It is entirely possible that out of desperation, they came together do something, anything to try and help her and did not tell her so she wouldn’t have to answer for it. They could’ve gotten the okay form Harry or went rogue without input from either. I 100% believe that. But again, it doesn’t matter because at the end of the day, the mail did not have permission to publish the letter.
What struck out for me was the part where Sobie says she was not allowed to defend herself by the RF. It’s funny how Lazy Kate was able to defend herself for the Tatler issue. Poor Meg.
And let’s not forget that there was that one article saying Kate had fallen out with a friend that had Willy running straight to Richard Kay for the most bizarre rebuttal you’ve ever seen.
Same here.
This means they have a proof for what they are saying, perhaps an email fo Harry asking for an official statement from RF or that they at least could be allowed to sue the papers, and receiving a no.
I can see why the RF would be very troubles by the lawsuit, because if the DM does press the issue again, then the details will be given and tea spilled and it will be ugly.
But I am sure Blind Gossip ,. DM and other outlets will always find a way to defend the RF and other powrfull figures because that is what they do.
I can’t help but think the recent Fail article about TQ and Chuck ‘watching’ the Cambridges was in ref to the fact that they keep threatening to sue newspapers who print things they don’t like or leak their side of the story.
The RF has shown they can get sh!t stopped and hidden – they chose not to with Meghan.
Happy to see her standing for herself. The monarchy should be ashamed of themselves.
Meghan was prohibited from defending herself, yet it is possible to put out statements about hair, botox, human rights, Tatler, Andrew…..but somehow, Meghan was supposed to stay quiet.
She is back in the US, at least here we respect intelligence, ambition and hard work!
Some countries like mediocrity and that’s ok for them, some countries like their racism to be hidden, that’s their problem!
Meghan and Harry will be fine in the US; as far as I am concerned, she should never set a foot in that country! same thing for Archie…. Harry can do as he wishes, it is his family!
Are you seriously sitting in the US and saying “at least here we respect intelligence, ambition and hard work! Some countries like mediocrity and that’s ok for them, some countries like their racism to be hidden”. Remind me again who the president of your country is…
Oh it’s absolutely insane. But I do think that in terms of doctors trying to claim that THEY did the work it is a bit different. Obviously it’s not nearly as vicious as anything Meghan dealt with – but I could see why they wanted to squash that instead of allowing someone to make it look like they’re the palace choice for services. It’s less about who it was about, and more about the fact that someone tried to profit off of the royals for their business, I think. Again – it’s not anywhere near as viscous as anything that the tabloids ran about Meghan, but I do think it’s a weird incident that is a bit different.
Ha. The RF really didnt need to worry about Omid Scobie’s book.
Meghan and Harry are direct people, and relatively straightforward compared to others, so they were more likely to spill themselves e.g legal docs, documentaries etc than through proxies in the media.
I have no doubt Meghan has a lot more to say. I wouldn’t be surprised if it came out that she was paying for a lot of her expenses, clothes, jewelry, as well.
hmm the DM is having a field day slamming a member of the royal family and the Windsors sit by idly and do nothing. sounds unprotected to me.
She was definitely unprotected.
Majority of the hateful crap was thrown at Meghan while she was pregnant and not a peep from any of the palaces, but KP sicked the lawyers over a rumor over a possible affair, that stupid Tatler article, and put out statements about the lack of botox and hair extensions.
Exactly why Harry and Meghan left.
I’m concerned that the DM is treating this lawsuit like a free source for further revaluations to publish about Meghan. They’ll just keep requesting more and more stuff, then complain if they don’t get access.
@Jay, my thoughts exactly! Since the DM has no access to Meghan they are using the requests for information as an excuse to get information that they can then print in their paper to sway opinion against Meghan. I hope that her lawyers see this and are able to stop it.
This is just part of the discovery phase of a lawsuit. Any attorney would be doing the same thing when defending their client. The Mail is just profiting off the their findings by publishing it. If it isn’t sealed information, they are allowed to do this. When filing a lawsuit, you are opening yourself up for any sort of relevant dirt or juicy detail in your life to come out.
I always worried about her mental health when she was pregnant and could no longer do public engagements. The balance to the constant media criticism was the reality check of crowds and people being eager and happy to meet her. There’s positive endorphins from that experience to help balance the toll of the media coverage and palace fights. It also helps to out the media coverage into perspective. She lost that for the end of her pregnancy and for months after taking care of a newborn. So yes she was vulnerable.
No bride needs that stress before her wedding, and no mother needs it when she’s pregnant. Two occasions where everyone has a right to feel protected and happy….
I don’t know who I hate the most: her father who sold her out for a quick buck, Charles for standing by and not protecting his son, daughter in law and grandson who was compared to a chimp not even 24 hours after his birth, William and his fuckn horse looking self for being a POS cheater and throwing his only sibling and his pregnant wife under the bus to cover up his own shit or Kate, the broom stick with a wiglet for being an unmitigated bitch who was threatened the entire time Meghan was around, did nothing to help her and helped her horse husband with the wandering dick to gaslight and smear the life out of Meghan and then had the nerve to go on a podcast and talk about how important a mother’s mental health is for their child while KNOWING what was happening to Meghan. Maybe the Queen for letting Andrew complete that disastrous interview and still continue to be seen with him out of support and release statements in his defense? I don’t know. It’s hard to choose.
I genuinely think they wanted Meghan to miscarry. The stress and turmoil they put her through and prohibited her from defending her or her friends from defending her? Everyone talks about her belly upping but if I was her I’d be doing to make sure my baby was still with me cause that amount of stress is extremely dangerous. It’s a miracle Archie was delivered successfully. Thank God they escaped, I wish them happiness but above all I hope Meghan finds some peace.
Yeah Kate takes the cake with her supposed concern for pregnant and new mothers when her sister in law was pregnant and was daily raked over the coals. She didn’t think about the stress Meghan was going through, since she supposedly cares about expectant mothers.
I don’t know if what I’m seeing said about all of this over on twitter is accurate, but what I’ve seen said is that the Mail wants to have the identities of the people who talked to People Mag to stick up for Meghan publically released.
However, because they are all apparently American Citizens who spoke to an American publication they actually can’t legally release the names or identities of who the friends who spoke were. Even if they – the Mail – might have some idea of who the people were anyway. (And People Mag isn’t part of the lawsuit and, even if People Mag is more on the celebrity gossip end of things and not a more serious news mag, there is no way they are going to publicly burn anonymous sources for no damn reason. No celeb in the US would talk to them again if they did that).
Publicly releasing the names/identities of the sources doesn’t help the Fail with this case. If they really do want the identities made public, it’s clearly because the Mail wants to try to discredit and destroy those people publically. It’s about trying to assert some control because, as said, the fact that Meghan didn’t have to rely on the British Tabs – and neither did her friends – to try and defend her really grates on them. You can see it even now, with Harry and Meghan having compelty cut the British Tabs out and going to other – mostly American – news sources to speak and get information out.
Also, the British Tabs never thought the lawsuits would go this far. They had compelty convinced themselves that Harry and Meghan would drop the lawsuits and finally cave into playing the same sycophantic transactional relationship all the other royals play with the British Press. (Like that fool Arthur Edwards who kept saying if Meghan would just have them for tea she’d get better coverage). So they’ll go for anything they think might/hope with give them a power-upper hand in all of this, even if they just turn out to be Hail Mary passes and not much else.
It’s the same exact reason they wanted the godparents names so badly. More names to dig up stories and dirt on, try to make Meghan look bad for it, clickbait galore…rinse, repeat.
It’s plausible they got the ok from Harry to defend in her in PEOPLE mag. Considering he himself has put out statements to defend his wife. Which would explain why and how she didn’t know until it was published. I don’t see anything wrong with defending someone you care about when you know they can’t defend themselves she wasn’t allowed to.
Previously, I could see three scenarios being true: Meghan 100% knew and authorized the People article*; Meghan’s friends were like “would you be mad if we talked to an American outlet about you” and didn’t give her any more details, or Meghan’s friends thought “wow, they are slamming our girl, we’re going to defend her but not tell her since KP would say no.”
*I don’t think this is true at this point, because I don’t think Meghan would lie in court filings.
Anyway, we knew KP wouldn’t defend her or let her defend herself, but its still so disheartening to see it in writing like that. The reaction to the Tatler article probably did hurt her, a lot. One snarky article about Kate and the KP defense machine goes into full swing. Meghan is the victim of a vicious smear campaign that goes on for months, and William and Kate stage a budget plan photo op.
it really does just show that the call was coming from inside the house. That’s why the palace was so mad about this lawsuit. It’s airing their dirty laundry in a way that really makes them look bad.
this is going to be a loooong lawsuit, and the dm is going to milk every ounce of it. luckily, most of the people paying attention already have their minds made up about meghan. either they don’t like her, or they support her. i don’t see many people on the fence these days.
This is why I would never have counselled Meghan to bring this case (although I can see why she did and why she would want to). It basically gives the Fail free content and exclusives on her. They have no incentive to settle, they will probably make more from the stories they get out of the case than they will lose if and when they lose the case. It also is going to have limited precedent value for her. Strategically, I don’t see the benefit.
As for the relevance of the People article, it is to do with one of the defences being advanced by the Fail. They claim that Meghan is attempting to control the narrative by planting positive stories for herself, including about the letter in question (the People story) which the Fail had a public interest in refuting. It’s not the point of the case, but it is relevant to the legal position.