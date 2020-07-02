“Donald Trump regrets listening to Jared Kushner’s woke ideas” links

Donald Trump reportedly regrets listening to Jared Kushner’s “woke” sh-t on justice reform. That is why he regrets listening to Jared?? [Jezebel]
I loved this video of a child crashing her mum’s BBC interview. [Pajiba]
Jay-Z’s Made In America festival has been cancelled. [JustJared]
Perhaps The Weeknd is the true Elusive Chanteuse. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a Balmain handbag which has what amounts to bangs trauma. [Tom & Lorenzo]
It really feels like Joss Whedon has been problematic all this time. [Dlisted]
Chipotle Karen points gun at a black mother & daughter. [Towleroad]
Wow, these photos from the Waterworld premiere, yikes! [GFY]
Kate Beckinsale is super-bored in lockdown. [Seriously OMG]
I hate Joss Whedon with the power of a thousand suns. I’m glad he’s getting called out more and more. He’s a PoS
LMAO What woke sh-t?
I will never be able to look at that Balmain bag again without seeing the bangs trauma 😂 Re Chipotle Karen – this is pretty on-brand for trashy Karens in that area. Orion is almost 100% white and voted Trump (although Oakland County as a whole leans blue).
Oh daaaaam Ghislaine Maxwell was just arrested!
The right wing nuts are the only ones saying ‘woke’ and it’s getting old.
Chipolte Karen is f’ing frightening.