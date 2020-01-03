Ghislaine Maxwell is ‘protected’ by ‘powerful contacts’ in a series of safe houses

Embed from Getty Images

For months now, the near-constant question is “where is Ghislaine Maxwell?” Maxwell comes up in nearly every story about Jeffrey Epstein, and nearly every story about Prince Andrew. Andrew even name-checked Maxwell as the one he was closer to, the one who introduced him to Epstein. Virginia Roberts name-checked Maxwell as the person who procured her, and the one who ordered her to have sex with Prince Andrew. We’ve been told repeatedly that Maxwell pretty much ran the human trafficking organization and she was the one doing the most to recruit and procure children, both for Epstein and all of Epstein’s friends. We thought Maxwell was in the wind until August, when she posed for photos at an In-and-Out in LA, reading a book and looking unbothered. So… wtf is happening here? Why hasn’t the FBI arrested this bitch?

Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who’s long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam — is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being “protected because of the information she has on the world’s most powerful people.” Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender’s re-arrest last year and his death in jail in August. She has always denied any wrongdoing. On the heels of a Reuters report that Maxwell was the main focus of an investigation by the FBI into several “people who facilitated” the dead pedophile’s alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: “Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house.” The source added of Ghislaine, who has homes in Manhattan and London, “She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK, but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.” The source added that Britain’s disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies. But Maxwell refused, forcing the prince to conduct his own disastrous interview. The source said: “Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn’t in her best interests.” Lawyers for Maxwell didn’t get back to us. The source also added, “If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine, the IRS would have looked at her tax returns and the income she may have got from Epstein and perhaps some of his powerful associates.”

“If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine…” “If” is doing a lot of work there. I also believe that if the Attorney General (sh-tshow Bill Barr) or the DOJ or FBI wanted to arrest Maxwell, they would have. They truly have the evidence. They’ve always had the evidence of her crimes and her criminal empire, the one she built around Epstein’s perverted needs. I don’t believe Maxwell is in hiding as much as she just moves around a lot and she’s “protected” by a lot of rich criminals who are afraid of who she could bring down. She clearly posed for the New York Post back in August, so was that a taunt, or was it a scheme to throw people off about her whereabouts? I truly don’t know. But lord, I wish someone at the FBI/DOJ would take this sh-t seriously.

