Ghislaine Maxwell is ‘protected’ by ‘powerful contacts’ in a series of safe houses

For months now, the near-constant question is “where is Ghislaine Maxwell?” Maxwell comes up in nearly every story about Jeffrey Epstein, and nearly every story about Prince Andrew. Andrew even name-checked Maxwell as the one he was closer to, the one who introduced him to Epstein. Virginia Roberts name-checked Maxwell as the person who procured her, and the one who ordered her to have sex with Prince Andrew. We’ve been told repeatedly that Maxwell pretty much ran the human trafficking organization and she was the one doing the most to recruit and procure children, both for Epstein and all of Epstein’s friends. We thought Maxwell was in the wind until August, when she posed for photos at an In-and-Out in LA, reading a book and looking unbothered. So… wtf is happening here? Why hasn’t the FBI arrested this bitch?
Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who’s long been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam — is hiding in a series of safe houses and is being “protected because of the information she has on the world’s most powerful people.” Maxwell, 58, allegedly procured young women and groomed them to have sex with Epstein and his wealthy pals, but she has remained out of public view after the convicted sex offender’s re-arrest last year and his death in jail in August. She has always denied any wrongdoing.
On the heels of a Reuters report that Maxwell was the main focus of an investigation by the FBI into several “people who facilitated” the dead pedophile’s alleged sexual abuse, a source tells Page Six: “Ghislaine is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house.”
The source added of Ghislaine, who has homes in Manhattan and London, “She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK, but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.”
The source added that Britain’s disgraced Prince Andrew had begged Maxwell to come forward and give an interview to protect him after he was accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he strongly denies. But Maxwell refused, forcing the prince to conduct his own disastrous interview. The source said: “Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn’t in her best interests.” Lawyers for Maxwell didn’t get back to us.
The source also added, “If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine, the IRS would have looked at her tax returns and the income she may have got from Epstein and perhaps some of his powerful associates.”
“If the US government was really interested in bringing in Ghislaine…” “If” is doing a lot of work there. I also believe that if the Attorney General (sh-tshow Bill Barr) or the DOJ or FBI wanted to arrest Maxwell, they would have. They truly have the evidence. They’ve always had the evidence of her crimes and her criminal empire, the one she built around Epstein’s perverted needs. I don’t believe Maxwell is in hiding as much as she just moves around a lot and she’s “protected” by a lot of rich criminals who are afraid of who she could bring down. She clearly posed for the New York Post back in August, so was that a taunt, or was it a scheme to throw people off about her whereabouts? I truly don’t know. But lord, I wish someone at the FBI/DOJ would take this sh-t seriously.
I will never understand why so many pieces of flaming dumpster trash get to walk around without real consequence. Especially in cases like this – where there’s just PILES of evidence.
Evidence doesnt matter when Epsteins rapebuddies are the richest people on earth. They could hide anyone.
I feel like she is untouchable because she could bring down the powerful- and if she ever wanted to flip they would just Epstein her. I would love to be wrong- but I dont think she will ever be seen in public again.
I agree. She is being protected now because she is keeping her mouth shut – both about what she did and about what she knows. If she ever decided to start talking, she would be silenced pretty fast IMO.
I am kind of laughing in a sad way at Andrew though. no way was Maxwell ever going to defend him in any way shape or form. I cant believe he thought she would.
Well, this. If she does have major dirt on multiple powerful brutes, her days are numbered. I’m amazed she’s still walking around. Men who rape women and girls aren’t exactly moral.
She’ll most likely be dead soon. And the only reason that bothers me is that the wealthy and powerful people who took advantage of this whole disgusting enterprise will get away with it. This whole thing makes my blood run cold. Eat the wealthy.
She probably has a deal with her lawyers that if she’s found dead to release all the information. The rich protectors know that thus why she’ll manage to hideout and survive.
Ah. True. It depends on if she was smart enough to hold on to the type of evidence that would protect her (clearly Epstein wasn’t). I guess we will see.
I think part of Ghislaine’s saving grace is that she’s made her business the business of secrets. Not just personal secrets though, political ones as well. That’s the kind of leverage that she could take down countries with, stop political deals in their tracks, etc. I would imagine that it was her job to procure the under aged girls, and maintain a level of control and sobriety at these disturbing “parties.” People say things when they are inebriated they might otherwise not so my guess is she was walking around picking up little tidbits of information and stringing them together, using them when she could.
Sure, they could find a sniper to take her out, but what would be the point if her legal team released damaging information posthumously? That’s a risk I’d wager none of the people in truly powerful positions would like to take. It would be self preservation to keep her safe and Out of the clutches of the authorities.
can we talk about how infuriating that headline calling her his gal pal is? fucking A.
While I do think there are people from “both sides” who are guilty parties here, this confirms for me that Fobald Trump and his cronies are deeply enmeshed in these crimes. First Epstein is killed – two guards falling asleep, cameras not recording and an atypical bone breaking? Yeah, murder – and Donnie is running the FBI and DOJ like his personal attorneys.
I’d say that I wish the victims would get vocal, but they’d just get hushed up again anyway.
There is a show on ABC (I think) next week about Epstein, the young ladies are on, I did not realize they actually recruiting 14 year olds, sick.
Just saw a story about the Queen being angry at what Randy Andy did to the Monarchy, but I don’t believe it, otherwise she would not be driving around with him.
The latest to strip Andy of his patronage is a golf club in Vancouver, there is a school in Canada named after him the parents want his name removed.
The BRF can prop him up all they want, it’s not going to stop people from erasing him from their organizations.
I personally think Ghislaine is not long for this world. The very fact that she has so much info on so many powerful men does not bode well for her. Even if she has decanted that evidence to law enforcement agencies as a fail safe, she is still not safe due to evidence rules.
The sad fact is she will never say anything meaningful whilst Trump is in office as a lot of evidence points towards him being complicit with Epstein.
This is also why decent politicians do not get elected. Too much dark money and power to be protected.
I agree, the fact that she keeps moving around is enough to say that she fears for her life. Keeping her mouth shut isn’t going to be enough as that lawsuit in NY is the gift that is going to keep giving and other names will be dropped into the public domain because of it.
As for Trump the DOJ and the Feds are now his muscle – the evidence has been buried now, Barr has seen to that.
I would not be surprised if one of her powerful “friends” has her killed. I am sure she has evidence stashed in the event she has an accident of some sort. This is simply how things work for the very rich and connected. They are not part of the moral of legal structure of society. It has always been that way. Laws and religious piety were and are a method of control but they excuse themselves from both.
I had truly forgotten about this woman. Is there any way Virginia Roberts or any of the other trafficked women could sue her? Or, God Forbid, would Andrew try to get her go corroborate his claims? It is frustrating the victims are not getting help from law enforcement in pursuing her.
Epstein died in police custody so her days are numbered, if she hasn’t “transitioned” already. Dead men tell no tales.
What a shock.
Maxwell is NEVER going to have to worry about being arrested. She knows where ALL the bodies are buried and has probably made sure that the powers that be know that information would be released if anything happened to her. Maxwell’s got the government of the United States, the UK, and various other countries watching her back. She’s the safest person on earth.