Jennifer Aniston is on vacation in Mexico with Will Speck: boyfriend rollout time?

One of the weirdest things about my job is that I sometimes have to consult a map to piece together a gossip story. For what it’s worth, through my brief geographic investigation, I feel like I can say that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were not on vacation together for New Year’s. Maybe. Brad was in Puerto Vallarta for several days after Christmas, and we know that because there were photos of him leaving Puerto Vallarta. And now there are photos of Jennifer Aniston in a resort in Tulum, Mexico. Tulum and Puerto Vallarta are on opposite sides of the country. So… no, Brad & Jen were probably not having a hot holiday hookup, even though that would be the tabloids’ wet dream. Instead, it looks like Jennifer is very casually rolling out a relationship with a director named Will Speck? You can see the photos at the Mail:
Jennifer Aniston looks incredible in a black bikini as she holidays with handsome director Will Speck in Mexico ahead of the Golden Globes https://t.co/99wx365Ats
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 3, 2020
The DM doesn’t have anything other than the photos – Jennifer wore a black bikini and she was seen hanging out with Will Speck, but they were there with a bigger group of people, including Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman and their wives. That whole group is very close. Speck directed Aniston in Office Christmas Party and The Switch, and apparently they’ve been seen out and about – often in a larger group – before. The DM says Aniston and Speck are “just friends” but apparently there’s gossip that they have a “very special connection and he’s definitely a candidate to be more than just a friend at this point. He’s witty, compassionate, sensitive and has a real sense of adventure and ambition, which ticks a lot of boxes in what Jen’s looking for in a guy.” He’s 50 years old (same as Jen) and he doesn’t seem to be married or in any kind of long-term relationship.
Methinks that Jen and Will have probably been happening for a while and she’s starting his boyfriend rollout now. Which is funny, because everyone around her probably wants her to play into the “Brad and Jen are going to be together at the Golden Globes” story.
He could be a nice man but he has a frat bro douche face 🤷♀️
I will never understand people who spend Christmas & New Years with friends instead of family members. I love my friends but I don’t spend important holidays with them.
But then again, not many people are lucky enough to have wonderful family members like me so they might see their friends as family.
“I will never understand people who spend Christmas & New Years with friends instead of family members. I love my friends but I don’t spend important holidays with them.”
And I always think how wonderful it is for people to have such close friends that they want to spend the holidays with them.
Not everybody has family and not everybody has relatives they are close with. If you can make your own family that’s really special.
Why not both? I love my family and made time for them, but then 9am on Christmas Day I was off to Mexico with friends! I’m happy to have friends I am close enough to spend 5 days with AND family that is cool about me sharing my time.
Not a very nice thing to say about this man’s face/looks. But you are very lucky that you have such a wonderful family, appreciate them because you’ve got it better than most.
Non-story. He‘s gay and is married (to a man obviously). They have a daughter. His husband and their daughter were also in Tulum.
I’m not sure about that…he has a male production partner, Josh Gordon, but I don’t think he’s married to anyone.
There’s stories about how Brad and Jen will be seated “just feet” from each other at the Globes which is weird as Jennifer will be in TV area table. But I think this was thrown out there pre-Globes for keeping the triangle story alive… for the ‘will they ever find their way back to their lobster’ shippers out there. Not even a tv show can sustain the will-they-wont-they for this many years, it’s really a brilliant work to watch in PR at this point.