Jennifer Aniston is on vacation in Mexico with Will Speck: boyfriend rollout time?

One of the weirdest things about my job is that I sometimes have to consult a map to piece together a gossip story. For what it’s worth, through my brief geographic investigation, I feel like I can say that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were not on vacation together for New Year’s. Maybe. Brad was in Puerto Vallarta for several days after Christmas, and we know that because there were photos of him leaving Puerto Vallarta. And now there are photos of Jennifer Aniston in a resort in Tulum, Mexico. Tulum and Puerto Vallarta are on opposite sides of the country. So… no, Brad & Jen were probably not having a hot holiday hookup, even though that would be the tabloids’ wet dream. Instead, it looks like Jennifer is very casually rolling out a relationship with a director named Will Speck? You can see the photos at the Mail:

Jennifer Aniston looks incredible in a black bikini as she holidays with handsome director Will Speck in Mexico ahead of the Golden Globes https://t.co/99wx365Ats — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 3, 2020

The DM doesn’t have anything other than the photos – Jennifer wore a black bikini and she was seen hanging out with Will Speck, but they were there with a bigger group of people, including Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman and their wives. That whole group is very close. Speck directed Aniston in Office Christmas Party and The Switch, and apparently they’ve been seen out and about – often in a larger group – before. The DM says Aniston and Speck are “just friends” but apparently there’s gossip that they have a “very special connection and he’s definitely a candidate to be more than just a friend at this point. He’s witty, compassionate, sensitive and has a real sense of adventure and ambition, which ticks a lot of boxes in what Jen’s looking for in a guy.” He’s 50 years old (same as Jen) and he doesn’t seem to be married or in any kind of long-term relationship.

Methinks that Jen and Will have probably been happening for a while and she’s starting his boyfriend rollout now. Which is funny, because everyone around her probably wants her to play into the “Brad and Jen are going to be together at the Golden Globes” story.

