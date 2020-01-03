Eva Amurri has found divorcing-while-pregnant ‘extremely stressful’

In November, we learned that Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino had separated and would likely get a divorce. That alone was notable, because Eva is a mommy/lifestyle-blogger who has presented a very glossy image of her family for years. The split was even more notable because Eva is currently pregnant with their third child. I still believe that a dude has to do something really screwed up to get his wife to break up with him during her pregnancy. As of yet, we do not know what happened. We do know that Eva has tried to make the separation as glossy and inspo as her marriage though. But now Eva is discussing how the past few months have been really difficult and stressful:

Eva Amurri Martino is getting candid about some big challenges in her life at the moment. The actress, blogger and third-time mom-to-be opened up on her Instagram Story Monday to give her followers “a little life update,” starting by saying she had largely been absent from Instagram lately partly because she has been “trying to take some time off and spend some time with my kids.” “The other reason is this is an extremely stressful time for me. [Husband Kyle Martino and I] are in the last mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical-nightmare aspects of it,” said Amurri Martino, 34. “So we’ve been spending all day today changing all the utilities into my name and putting them on new payments and all that kinda stuff, which is never fun. It’s basically like moving all over again… And I’ve had to tell about 20 people today that I’m getting divorced, which is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again,” she added. “So I’m definitely in the real-life hard part of that.” “On top of that. I just found out that I actually failed my first screener for gestational diabetes, so that was a big shock to me. I passed this first one-hour one with both of my other pregnancies, so now I’m taking the three-hour test tomorrow and I’m more shaken up about it than I expected to be,” Amurri Martino explained. “I’m feeling so overwhelmed that the idea of dealing with gestational diabetes on top of everything else is really putting me over the edge.” “But I do know a lot of people, personally, who didn’t pass the one-hour but did past the three-hour. So I’m trying to just not worry or be overwhelmed until I have to. So I’ll be sitting in the doctor’s office for, like, three and a half hours tomorrow morning,” she continued, laughing as she finished with a jovial, “Happy New Year!” On Tuesday, Amurri Martino shared photos and video from the doctor’s office on her Story, giving a short tour of the space she was occupying for the time being and telling her followers, “Well, so far so good. They gave me a private room to relax in.”

[From People]

I really do feel bad for her now. The stress of pregnancy – and possible complications – is huge enough, then add all of the stress of divorce, the separation of finances, homes and lives, the emotional toll of all of that. Poor Eva. What in the world did Kyle do? It must have been really big. Also, I get the feeling that we have some commenters who actually follow Eva’s comings and goings and I have a question: is there a reason why she’s not acting anymore? She hasn’t acted in anything in years. Is her sole source of income just her mommy-lifestyle blogging?