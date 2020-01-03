Jennifer Lopez in Richard Quinn at the Palm Springs film festival: gorgeous?

Every year, I forget that the Palm Springs International Film Festival is a thing. Every year, the PSIFF starts a few days before the Golden Globes, and the festival serves as one of the biggest pushes for Oscar hopefuls – it’s an easy journey from LA to Palm Springs, and most celebrities seem to like spending a few days in the desert, where they attend screenings, Q&A sessions and receive “awards.” Last night was the opening ceremony for the PSIFF and as always, it was well-attended by people who are already in the area for this weekend’s Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez is, I hope, a sure thing for Best Supporting Actress across the board for Hustlers. She’s brilliant in it and I’m loving her Oscar campaign too – I suspect she might have hired an Oscar-campaign consultant? Anyway, she had the biggest “look” of the opening night gala, this Richard Quinn floral number with a long-ass train. It’s very girly and Audrey Hepburn-esque. Her date was Alex Rodriguez, who will probably attend every event with her this season, right?

You know what surprises me a little? A few years ago, Joaquin Phoenix pitched a fit about having to participate in an Oscar campaign, but he hasn’t said one word about campaigning for Joker. He even brought his mom to Palm Springs.

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior. I thought this was boring as hell until I saw the netting. The netting makes this very good!

Greta Gerwig in Gucci – her fashion has been so bad so far. This is awful. It makes her look like she has a “hairy chest.” BIB TASSELS.

Renee Zellweger in Jason Wu. I don’t hate this at all? She looks good.

Laura Dern in Erdem. My Nemesis loves a cheap-looking floral.

Salma Hayek in black, maybe Gucci? It’s okay. It could have veered too much towards goth/somber, but she pulls it off.