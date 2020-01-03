Jennifer Lopez in Richard Quinn at the Palm Springs film festival: gorgeous?

Every year, I forget that the Palm Springs International Film Festival is a thing. Every year, the PSIFF starts a few days before the Golden Globes, and the festival serves as one of the biggest pushes for Oscar hopefuls – it’s an easy journey from LA to Palm Springs, and most celebrities seem to like spending a few days in the desert, where they attend screenings, Q&A sessions and receive “awards.” Last night was the opening ceremony for the PSIFF and as always, it was well-attended by people who are already in the area for this weekend’s Golden Globes.
Jennifer Lopez is, I hope, a sure thing for Best Supporting Actress across the board for Hustlers. She’s brilliant in it and I’m loving her Oscar campaign too – I suspect she might have hired an Oscar-campaign consultant? Anyway, she had the biggest “look” of the opening night gala, this Richard Quinn floral number with a long-ass train. It’s very girly and Audrey Hepburn-esque. Her date was Alex Rodriguez, who will probably attend every event with her this season, right?
You know what surprises me a little? A few years ago, Joaquin Phoenix pitched a fit about having to participate in an Oscar campaign, but he hasn’t said one word about campaigning for Joker. He even brought his mom to Palm Springs.
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior. I thought this was boring as hell until I saw the netting. The netting makes this very good!
Greta Gerwig in Gucci – her fashion has been so bad so far. This is awful. It makes her look like she has a “hairy chest.” BIB TASSELS.
Renee Zellweger in Jason Wu. I don’t hate this at all? She looks good.
Laura Dern in Erdem. My Nemesis loves a cheap-looking floral.
Salma Hayek in black, maybe Gucci? It’s okay. It could have veered too much towards goth/somber, but she pulls it off.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Jen looks lovely as does Charlize. That’s all.
JLo looks really good. This may be one of my favorite looks of hers. Her makeup seems a bit lighter than is her usual for these events, and that dress is gorgeous.
I also really like Renee. That’s something fun and different.
I so want her to get that Oscar!! Love Charlize’s dress and Joaquin looks good. Also, I don’t have a problem with Laura but I love that you call her your Nemesis. It kinda sounds like, I don’t like this bitch but I respect her. Lol.
Charlize has aged a lot the last few years and it’s refreshing to she she’s not botoxing the hell out of her face. JLo looks great, everything is immaculately put together, Laura is not a fashion girl at all… and what’s this nemesis talk? Laura Dern is a national treasure. Salma looks boring as usual with her.
I watched Hustler with JLo…..she does not deserve any prize. Movie over rated and so was JLo in this movie. I could barely finish movie.
Yeah, I know the movie is beloved on here, but I finally watched it a week or two ago and found it surprisingly boring. JLo wasn’t bad but I never forgot that she was Jennifer Lopez, you know? I didn’t hate it, it was fine, but I was surprised after all the praise and hype around it.
Don’t kill me… I hate the floral print on JLo’s dress. Also the length is awkward. Something nice- her makeup and hair is flawless.
Renee’s look is fun and cute! My favorite of the bunch.