Kate Hudson isn’t ‘impressed’ that she weighed 136 lbs at the end of 2019

Ever since Kate Hudson gave birth to Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018, I feel like she’s really been leaning into her side projects and just sort of leaving behind the acting thing. Of course, stepping away from acting isn’t entirely her decision – I don’t think she’s getting many scripts these days, so she decided to lean into her Fabletics line and now she’s sort of a fitness/diet/lifestyle blogger type. Every interview she’s given in the past year is about her body, her weight and how she’s getting fit or how she’s losing weight. She was a Weight Watchers ambassador but is WW still paying her? Hm. Anyway, Kate posted something on her Instagram Stories about her weight… obviously.
Kate Hudson is setting new fitness goals for 2020. The actress, clad in grey pajamas and cradling a coffee mug, lamented about her weight gain during the holidays to her 11 million followers in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
“Got on the scale … I wasn’t impressed,” Hudson, 40, said in the video. “But that’s okay, because I know how to do this.”
The mom of three revealed she currently weighs 136 lbs., but estimated that some of the weight is “mostly water.”
“I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that!” she said. “Weight in muscle is a happy number.” Hudson said her “ideal weight” is 125 lbs., and that she’ll start working towards that number. She plans to share what she does to “stay on track” throughout her weight loss journey. “I’m gonna bring you along on this ride,” she told her followers.
Hudson has long been vocal about her passion for fitness through her activewear line Fabletics and her work as a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador.
Just a few months ago, she was talking about her postpartum fitness journey and how she was doing more with portion control rather than workouts. I guess she’s back to working out? Anyway, 136 lbs is still tiny, although I think Kate has that kind of frame where we can “see” any extra weight on her. Some people are just like that – they gain ten pounds and it goes straight to their midsection and face and everyone’s like “hey are you OKAY?” When I gain weight, it goes to my ass and midsection now. It sucks. Although I am comfortable knowing that some of it is “good” muscle weight (my legs are strong as hell). Anyway… ten bucks says that Kate is either getting checks from WW, or she’s about to unveil some new fitness/diet sponsorship.
These are photos of Kate from November. That dress is unforgiving. Girl has had three kids, let her live!!
I weigh the same amount but I’m two inches shorter… I am perfectly healthy and in good shape. I know weight determining health depends on factors like fat and muscle percentages, but I’m not sure this is a healthy state of mind or message. 136 at her height is considered well within the healthy range.
Agree, it’s terrible messaging and very anti body positivity.
@T
Totally agree. It’s very unhealthy messaging and sounds like she’s obsessive about it. It worries me because she has a daughter, and many mothers are not aware how they can pass on body and weight insecurities to their daughters that can last a lifetime. (I know It can happen with sons too, but just speaking from my own experience).
I really hope when i’m 40 i’m not obsessing over an 11lbs weight difference. Specially when for all we know, she’s not dealing with any weight sensitive issues that affect her health.
JFC…She looks fantastic. I would be so happy and feeling myself if I had her figure. Sorry, but I’m having a hard time mustering any sympathy for this bish.
I don’t think 136 is necessarily tiny. You have to take into account frame and height. 136 is a comfortable weight for me, but I’m two inches taller than she is, and even then I’m certainly not “tiny.” Though I do know muscle weight definitely plays a role.
She’s as cute as a button!
10 pounds after having a baby doesn’t seem like anything to be worried about. Women put so much pressure on themselves. I really believe women look better when they feel good in their own skin, regardless of their weight. I’m also not convinced that weight is something we can control to that degree. It also comes down to stress, hormones and just plain normal fluctuations through the seasons.
I’m on a blood pressure medication and I also need to lose weight postpartum, but the medicine makes me retain fluid. So I get it somewhat…..
I hate when Hollywood people are “weight ambassadors”. They all have such a warped sense of what is normal and healthy. The fact that she is defensive over having muscle mass is insane.
Not to mention access to the best trainers, chefs, dietitians, nutritionists, cosmetic procedures, makeup artists, hair stylists, and expertly tailored clothing.
I’m the same weight and close to the overweight benchmark for my height. Short women show weight gain more noticeably 🤷♀️
I don’t love this – focusing on numbers on the scale, she’s contributing to all the messed up body image and weight stuff people, mainly women, have to deal with all the time. But hey, I guess she has something to shill.
I never found her to be an interesting actress, so moving into the fitness industry was probably a great move for her. But I think it’s important to consider messaging and the effect it can have on people.
I’ve never been a fan -but I’ve been listening to her podcast (Sibling Revelry with her brother, Oliver) and now love her.
5’7′ and 134 Ibs here give or take a pound here or there at the time of the month. Personally I think that is a good weight and some family members think ‘I need a burger’ (black families for you).
I’m not sure that 136 Ibs and disappointment is a healthy message to send out to the millions of women who follow her who guaranteed about 60% are well over that weight range. FYI I believe myself and Kate are of similar heights although I cannot speak to build.
Also Kate needs to recognise that she has just had a baby and is getting older so that 125 Ibs mythical figure will become increasingly ridiculous as will the Hollywood standards of beauty by which I suspect she has become accustomed to living by…
I’m 5’4” and 135 pounds, my baby is now eight 😜 It’s considered a healthy weight, and it really bothers me that she’s sending this message. I’m a recovering anorexic and I’ve made peace – and come to embrace – that I’ll never be a size zero again. I say embrace because when maintaining a size zero I was literally starving myself. If I followed/respected her and was in a worse place with my ED I’d find this horrible triggering.
I’m the same height as Kate, 5 ft 6 in and I feel too heavy at 136. My ideal weight is 120. I’ve had some health problems the last few years and lost a lot so that I was down to 104. Awful, but then I seemed to level out at 112 but still too skinny. Now at 120 and I feel and look good.