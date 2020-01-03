Kate Hudson isn’t ‘impressed’ that she weighed 136 lbs at the end of 2019

Ever since Kate Hudson gave birth to Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018, I feel like she’s really been leaning into her side projects and just sort of leaving behind the acting thing. Of course, stepping away from acting isn’t entirely her decision – I don’t think she’s getting many scripts these days, so she decided to lean into her Fabletics line and now she’s sort of a fitness/diet/lifestyle blogger type. Every interview she’s given in the past year is about her body, her weight and how she’s getting fit or how she’s losing weight. She was a Weight Watchers ambassador but is WW still paying her? Hm. Anyway, Kate posted something on her Instagram Stories about her weight… obviously.

Kate Hudson is setting new fitness goals for 2020. The actress, clad in grey pajamas and cradling a coffee mug, lamented about her weight gain during the holidays to her 11 million followers in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Got on the scale … I wasn’t impressed,” Hudson, 40, said in the video. “But that’s okay, because I know how to do this.” The mom of three revealed she currently weighs 136 lbs., but estimated that some of the weight is “mostly water.” “I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean … important for people to understand that!” she said. “Weight in muscle is a happy number.” Hudson said her “ideal weight” is 125 lbs., and that she’ll start working towards that number. She plans to share what she does to “stay on track” throughout her weight loss journey. “I’m gonna bring you along on this ride,” she told her followers. Hudson has long been vocal about her passion for fitness through her activewear line Fabletics and her work as a WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador.

[From People]

Just a few months ago, she was talking about her postpartum fitness journey and how she was doing more with portion control rather than workouts. I guess she’s back to working out? Anyway, 136 lbs is still tiny, although I think Kate has that kind of frame where we can “see” any extra weight on her. Some people are just like that – they gain ten pounds and it goes straight to their midsection and face and everyone’s like “hey are you OKAY?” When I gain weight, it goes to my ass and midsection now. It sucks. Although I am comfortable knowing that some of it is “good” muscle weight (my legs are strong as hell). Anyway… ten bucks says that Kate is either getting checks from WW, or she’s about to unveil some new fitness/diet sponsorship.

These are photos of Kate from November. That dress is unforgiving. Girl has had three kids, let her live!!