Kate Hudson lost the baby weight with portion control rather than workouts

One of the weirdest things about me as a professional gossip might be that I actually sort of like Kate Hudson? I mean, shouldn’t I dislike her? Product of nepotism, not all that talented as an actress, rich, blonde, etc. And yet whenever I read interviews with her, I’m like “yeah, she seems pretty cool.” I like that she doesn’t wallow and I like that she’s not one for self-pity. She just works and does her thing and has babies and never really whines about any of it. Anyway, Kate covers the latest issue of Women’s Health and once again, she gives a good interview. Is she deeper than a puddle? Not really, but I still like her.

On building her business empire, which currently includes two clothing lines; Hail Mary Productions, her film and TV company; and the soon-to-launch spirits brand King St. Vodka: “Why am I going to endorse something if I can build a business that’s more mindful and more sustainable? That’s kind of where my head is—building business.”

On being careful not to take on too much: “If I come in nine-to-five, do all my work, and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life. I try not to let work spill into time with the kids, dinnertime, and in bed.”

On dropping weight post-baby #3 through stricter eating habits – eating small portions about 5 times a day: “Unlike with the other two, I didn’t really have time to work out. It took a different kind of discipline. I feel good, energetic, and strong. I feel like myself again.”

On working out 4-times a week, and her favorite exercise, Pilates: “I love how flexible I get and what it does to the shape of my body. I know I’m at my strongest when I’m doing my Pilates.”

On her content creator/editor boyfriend Danny Fujikawa: “I’ve got the best man. It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off. If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home. His number one priority is family. And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other’s life. It just feels so nice.”

On how parenting can never be perfect: “I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f*cking supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned—and what I’m learning—is that I’m doing the best I can.”

On keeping the peace and co-parenting with her exes, Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson and Muse singer Matt Bellamy: “You’ve got to drop the ego. Some people meet, have kids, and end up not being able to figure it out.”

On carving out time for self-care, though she’s rarely alone: “I have so many kids. I do check out. I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado. I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”