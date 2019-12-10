The House introduces two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

I watched some of the Impeachment Hearings yesterday, where members of the House Judiciary Committee questioned the Republican-chosen and Democratic-chosen lawyers about the case for impeachment and whether the House impeachment inquiry had “proven” there is enough evidence to vote for impeachment. It was confusing, but clearly, I’m not a lawyer or a constitutional scholar. It seemed to me that even the people the GOP has hand-picked to obfuscate for Donald Trump have inadvertently been making the case of impeachment too. But again, what do I know. In any case, the House is moving forward and two articles of impeachment have been introduced:
Democrats in the House of Representatives announced they will introduce two articles of impeachment Tuesday morning, making clear they intend to charge President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both articles are based on the Ukraine scandal, meaning the party decided not to introduce any articles of impeachment solely based on the Mueller report, as some had pushed for.
Articles of impeachment are essentially the “charges” against the president that the House of Representatives is considering approving. The final House votes on impeachment will be a yes or no vote on each article. If even one is approved, Trump is impeached — and the Senate will then hold a trial to determine whether to remove him from office.
Democrats have not yet released the full articles, but they explained that Article 1, abuse of power, will address Trump’s general underlying conduct in the Ukraine scandal. It alleges that Trump abused his power by trying to pressure Ukraine’s government into announcing an investigation into the Bidens by withholding both a White House meeting and military aid.
Article 2, obstruction of Congress, will be about how Trump responded to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry over the Ukraine scandal. It will allege that Trump obstructed the probe by urging witnesses not to cooperate and government agencies not to comply with subpoenas.
The next step is that the House Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to approve each article later this week — which is mainly seen as a formality, as the committee as a large majority of liberal-leaning Democrats which will clearly approve both articles. After that, the action will proceed to the House floor, with a final vote on both articles of impeachment expected next week. At least one article, and probably both, are highly likely to be approved by the House of Representatives’ Democratic majority. And that would make Trump only the third president in US history to be impeached.
From what I understand – Vox’s explainer is very good – Article One is about the crime and Article Two is about the cover-up. Meaning, Article One is about the crime of Donald Trump withholding aid to Ukraine until he got a verbal agreement from President Zelensky to announce an investigation into the Bidens, for the purposes of “dirtying up” Trump’s political opponent. Article Two is about what Trump did after people began asking questions about the Ukraine call, the cover-up and the obstruction. As I’ve said before… this is a good start, but I really wish this wasn’t moving so fast.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m reading some stuff about how they don’t have to send it to trial in the Senate right away- they can keep investigating and trying to get more evidence, possibly add more charges, and meanwhile Donald can blow a few more fuses. [Speaking of which, did anybody else notice his pupils were as big as silver dollars yesterday?] If these experts are correct, then I don’t think that’s a terrible idea. I think they should arrest everyone who has defied a subpoena- you know the Republicans would do it that way.
I DO feel they have to move fast. This MUST be “out there”, in black and white. As Neal Katyal says, this does not have to be SENT to the Senate yet. The House can sit on the impeachment, keep investigating and ADD to the Articles of Impeachment. And while this can spur the momentum for Dems to build a Blue Tsunami for the March midterms to turn the Senate to insure impeachment, this also runs the risk of the “Base” to galvanize to come out for the March midterms to keep the Senate stacked in their favor. Right now, all Dems need is FOUR republiTHUGS to wander over (that is if we keep ALL of ours! Some have been saying they will NOT vote to impeach!).
But on the other hand, as Adam Schiff says, you can’t let this drag on.
I’m politicked out at this point. It’s 7:12 a.m. and I want a BIG glass of wine! lol
:Sings:
All I want for Christmas is D. Trump impeached/ D. Trump impeached, D. Trump impeached/ All I want for Christmas is D. Trump impeached/ so the MAGAts won’t have a Merry Christmas
I first read that as “All I want for Christmas is D & Trump impeached”. Lol! I want some D plus Trump impeached too, but I’ll just take Trump impeached if I get a choice between the two.
I actually think its good they aren’t impeaching on the Mueller report. I think they could have, certainly, and I think that’s what Mueller was pushing congress to do, but I think in many ways this is clearer, politically.
Also agree with others that while this seems to be moving fast, I think a lot is going to come out at the trial and that’s what the Dems are going for.
The two articles they’ve selected, there is rock solid evidence of both, so I’m fine with the pace.
We all know the Senate is going to ignore the facts and save him, but I think the House committees have made a very clear cut case. I just hope the voters make the GOP pay for it in November.
I feel like the nails are finally lining up on his coffin. Even the republicans are not pushing back so much on this anymore and the noise/ chatter has diminished greatly.
Notice the melt-downs on twitter by big orange cry baby have also diminished significantly. When you add last weeks humiliation on the world stage and recent boos at sports events it feels like he is finally getting the message….
There is really nothing to wait for though. Minds have been made, more details about the facts at hand is good for gossip but doesn’t convince any Republicans to turn on Trump. Convict him and go work on stopping any dirty trucks he will try to pull to stay in office.