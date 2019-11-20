Eva Amurri is determined to make her separation from her husband so glossy & inspo

So I finally read Eva Amurri’s September blog post where she confirmed her third pregnancy and wrote about why she changed her mind about having a third child. She apparently claimed that she was done at two kids, but in the September blog post, she wrote that her husband Kyle Martino convinced her to have a third, that he wanted a “do-over” because he hadn’t been around or “present” for the first two kids’ early years. I know that Eva was and is an unreliable narrator, but reading it now, it just strikes me that Kyle was being so manipulative. Especially given their separation, which they announced last Friday. I keep saying that some sh-t had to have gone down for a couple to split while expecting a child. It’s some Affleck-Garner level of nonsense. But Eva is still trying to put a glossy mommy-blogger/Instagram influencer face on the mess:

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino remain on good terms amid their split, as evidenced by a sweet piece of jewelry the pregnant mom of two proudly wears.

“Def rocking this gorgeous friendship ring Kyle gave me on our anniversary this year to commemorate our 8 year marriage ❤️,” Amurri Martino, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, showing off the ring for the camera.

The post came as Martino, 38, was moving out of the family’s home following the couple’s announcement of their split they made on Friday. Sharing a photo of Amurri Martino cuddled together with their two children — son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5 — the proud father documented his packing up and moving out on Instagram.

“Move out day. Couldn’t have asked for a better send-off crew,” Martino captioned his Instagram post. “I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family. See you tomorrow 😘”

Amurri Martino opened up about the transition and their divorce process, telling her followers that the move out was “really hard” for her. “It really doesn’t matter how good of friends you are and how ‘right’ the decision is – there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as newly single mom of almost 3 kids,” she wrote on an Instagram Story post. “I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days. Trying to hold it together for my precious kiddos who mean the world to us and deserve the best and healthiest life possible. They are my North Star 🌟”

[From People]

We’ve reached Peak Bulls–t when professional Instagram mommies are now documenting their husbands moving out of the house for posterity, and for the world to see. “Look at us, our separation is SO INSPO!” But yeah, there’s a rash of this going around. To the Eva Amurris and Hilaria Baldwins of the world… please do some of this in private.

Photos courtesy of Eva’s social media.

4 Responses to “Eva Amurri is determined to make her separation from her husband so glossy & inspo”

  1. Kebbie says:
    November 20, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Does she write his Instagram posts? That sounds an awful lot like her voice.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    November 20, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Bless her heart, she is exhausting.

    Reply
  3. Rena says:
    November 20, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Maybe one of them is gay. We really don’t know if the reason is nefarious.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    November 20, 2019 at 10:25 am

    I never saw a resemblance to Eva and Susan, until now. She looks like Susan in that top photo.

    Reply

