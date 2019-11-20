Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager got weighed on TV before starting intermittent fasting

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Weigh Themselves on Live TV Before Starting Intermittent Fasting https://t.co/Jczci6NE1Q
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush host the last hour of Today. I haven’t watched their co-hosting segments yet, but I hope Jenna is a good replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford. I imagine she does fine because Hoda elevates everyone. The pair told their audience that they were going to try the intermittent fasting diet that is gaining popularity in celebrity circles these days. Before they started their fasting, though, they agreed to be weighed on air. As Hoda said, they were quite stressed prior to getting on the scales.
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb stepped on a scale in front of millions of viewers on Monday to launch their experiment with intermittent fasting.
Kotb, 55, introduced the Today with Hoda and Jenna segment by mentioning they’d been “stressing out” over the concept, but the cohosts showed solidarity with one another as they weighed themselves — not before removing their shoes for a more accurate reading.
“Okay, I haven’t done this in a long time,” Bush Hager, 37, said leading up to the moment of truth. “It’ll be fine.”
The pair held hands and told each other not to look down — “It’s like jumping off a cliff,” Bush Hager joked — before finally standing on the scale after some uncertainty and a false start.
They even switched scales to be sure one wasn’t inaccurate. For Kotb, the scale read 158 lbs., and for Bush Hager, 171 lbs.
“This is why I don’t really weigh myself,” Bush Hager said, shocked that her number was some 40 lbs. more than the weight logged on her Fitbit.
She jokingly added: “I think I weigh twice as much as my sister. Like, two Barbaras could fit in me.”
The People link has the video of them weighing themselves. I felt bad for them because they both seemed honestly upset after they got off the scale. I do understand that feeling, though. I still loosely follow the Weight Watchers approach to weight loss and maintain my own weekly weigh in. Sometimes, an extra pound or two will blow my whole day. So if the numbers were larger than they were expecting, I understand their reaction. But as far as their numbers are concerned – Hoda is 5’9” so she’s well within the ‘normal’ weight range for her height. Jenna is 5’8” and gave birth to her third child three and half months ago – I hope she takes that into account.
They had Dr. Natalie Azar on to discuss intermittent fasting. Jenna made a joke about Dr. Azar’s grimace when their numbers were announced. Dr. Azar insisted it was because she couldn’t, “believe you did that on national tv. I could never have done that.” Whereas weight fluctuations can bum me out, I have no problem telling people my weight. I guess I figure that if someone is looking at me, they’ve already formed their thoughts on how I look so the actual number won’t mean anything to them. I’m not saying Dr. Azar needs to get on a scale on television, I do understand the reluctance to be weighed publicly. I just wish a doctor wouldn’t publicly reinforce the societal notion that we should all be ashamed of our weight.
CB and Kaiser have discussed the intermittent fasting diet several times. I don’t feel one way or the other about it. As Dr. Azar said, it’s not really a diet so much as a way of eating. Studies suggest it is as effective as other diets and, if you eat sensibly when you do eat, it is nutritionally sound. It is not any more effective than any other diet a person sticks to. So if it works for you – great! I’d love to hear how it’s benefitted you. But it I doubt it would work for me because the minute someone tells me I can’t have or something, that is all I want.
I’m always curious to know the schedules people choose. I couldn’t find that Hoda or Jenna said when their fast would be. For me, it seems easier to put off starting to eat until lunch, but I can’t imagine doing that if my job had me at work as early as the Today Show is.
Mine is from noon to 8pm. I get up at five but you actually get used to not eating until 12, I don’t think I could skip dinner! For me it wasn’ t so much about losing weight but keeping my weight because: menopause.
If I were only allowed to eat between 11am and 5pm I think I could do it. I’d need coffee and tea at night. But I could go without food. Problem is it would ruin my time with my husband. Sitting down and having dinner together while the kids are otherwise occupied is our best time together. It’d be a hard thing to give up.
Yes! Eating in the morning makes me feel queasy. I’d happily save every bite of food until an hour before bed. Which is frowned upon.
When i fasting and ive been doing long before the fad, I skip dinner instead. From 2pm Till 5-6am. i sleep a lot better when I skip dinner. It helps my asthma and I don’t wake up as “inflamed” as would previously when I would late.
Ugh this kind of makes me mad. They would never make men do this for a bit on TV. Jenna should not feel bad about her weight 12 weeks after having a baby. I’m sure they could have said no, but I bet they didn’t really have a choice.
Weight on a scale should be private unless you WANT to share.
Im coming at this from a place where I weigh more than I want, and I’m working really hard to lose it. Careful eating and a lot of boot camp exercise. But it’s taking a long time to lose weight. So I’m kind of sensitive about that.
They both look GREAT! And I would have guessed both as much lower than their revealed weights. That’s probably the result of constant weight expectations and constant discussions of “good numbers” to be or “ideal numbers.” I don’t know how to say this eloquently, but I’m a little mad that I was surprised by the numbers because again- they look honestly good and fine where they are! So I’m mad that I’ve subconsciously bought into false numbers. I know I have my own personal frustrations and goals.
Agree with all of this.
I was especially surprised at Jenna’s number. But you know what, I realized, why? Because I”ve been trained to believe that women should weight 100 pounds, so if they are not ultra ultra skinny I assume 120. This is all bs of course. ANyway, I think both ladies look really good, not even overweight, and this is a lesson about numbers being meaningless. I think in both weight and age.
a thousand times this. these women aren’t doing anyone any favors. men don’t weigh themselves on tv, not if they wanted to be taken seriously. and if this isn’t a serious show, then please do something genuinely entertaining. this is just….designed to make women feel bad about their appearance (or worse, some dumb number on a scale) and buy into some program. #feminismdies
Isn’t it fasting when you go to sleep at night lmk
Meh it’s just a number. Are you eating well (with the occasional treat ) and exercising, being healthy? then who cares what the scale says.
That’s a horrible thing to do on tv! Omg… but at least it makes them relatable in a way.
Just a warning to women in particular. I lost some weight by dieting and exercising and then I amped up my weight loss by introducing intermittent fasting. Well, I started having right side abdomen pain and the whole sha-bang. I had to have my gallbladder removed last week. Apparently fasting slows down the release of bile and cholesterol in the gallbladder, which makes it more likely for stones to form. I’m also on birth control and the estrogen in it makes it two-fold more likely to happen.
IF is the new Keto ya’ll. Still at the end of the day it is always and will always be CINO, calories in and out. If these two gave up their wine instead, that would be more effective for weight loss.
I gained back the weight I lost and it’s so frustrating