Naomi Campbell doesn’t eat for days sometimes: ‘I eat when I feel like it’

Which is more annoying: when a very slender model lies and claims that she eats everything, whenever she wants, or when a very slender model goes on and on about her insanely restrictive diet? To be fair, both are pretty annoying. I think I appreciate the honesty more, and I appreciate it when a model is like “of course it takes work to stay this skinny, of course I can’t eat French fries and chocolate, are you crazy?” So it is with my hate-respect for Naomi Campbell. Naomi has never tried to be normal, to be Just Like Us, to sell herself as a model of the people. She dates billionaires and collects diamonds from African warlords. She’s ALWAYS on a diet. And it’s not a trendy diet either. It’s an old-fashioned “I don’t eat a g–damn thing” starvation diet.
Intermittent fasting — going around 14 hours without eating — is a major diet trend these days. But supermodel Naomi Campbell takes it a step further, occasionally going full days sans food. The 49-year-old talked about her unusual eating habits on a recent episode of the U.K. talk show Lorraine, and said that she decides when to eat based on how she’s feeling that day.
“I eat when I feel like it,” she said. “I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel.”
Campbell said she doesn’t feel motivated to eat on warmer days.
“In the heat, sometimes I don’t [eat], I just want to do juice,” she said. “It’s too hot. [It’s] never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It’s just when I feel like it.”
In 2010, Campbell told Oprah Winfrey that she goes on a similarly restrictive diet, the Master Cleanse, three times a year. The program, also known as the Lemonade Diet, is food-free, and only consists of three drinks — a lemonade with cayenne pepper and maple syrup, a salt water drink and a laxative tea. “The most I’ve ever done it for is 18 days,” she said of the Master Cleanse. “It’s good just to clean out your body once in a while.”
The only thing I understand is not wanting to eat when it’s crazy-hot. I also lose my appetite when I’ve been out and about in the heat. But… then I want ice cream to cool down. Naomi Campbell doesn’t know ice cream. She’s never met ice cream. Anyway, it sounds more like Naomi just has a crazy level of self-restraint AND that she’s basically been starving herself for half of her life. No wonder she beats people with bejeweled phones. I would as well if I never ate when it was above 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
I think some people find this way of life MUCH easier than others. I’m generally very slim, to the point that my doctor always questions me as though I have a disorder but I also go for days or weeks barely eating and then my appetite returns.
I tend to find that this is related to my monthly cycle and some months are more extreme than others. Some months I will eat a banana and survive on tea and coffee for the rest of the day, for two or three weeks. I’m not hungry and eating makes me feel sick. Some months I get super hungry just before my period and pile it all back on but if I have a month where that doesn’t happen, I lose a lot of weight.
Also eating in this way causes a vitamin deficiency, which I did some research on and found can make you lose your appetite, so now that I’m aware of that, if I start to feel unwell, I force myself to eat.
For me it’s totally the opposite. Before my period I gain weight because I’m reaching for candy and stuff and I lose the weight after my period. Rinse and repeat.
I was skinny during college because I was so broke I could not feed my self properly. I’m not glorifying starvation or anything but there is a point in which you won’t feel the hunger anymore or the urge to eat. You could go days without feeling the urge to eat and you could go days with only a bowl of cereal.
hey BlueOrange, I just wanted to say that sounds kind of rough, what you have had to go through. It sounds like you’re better, and I hope it stays that way.
I am not diagnosing you, and hopefully not projecting, but wanted to share that what you wrote sounds a little like what I suffered from – is it ARFID or EDNOS – avoidant /resistant food intake disorder or eating disorder not otherwise specified, I don’t know. But I do know what I had was sometimes seen in little kids who can’t gain weight, or those with autism who have issues with specific textures. I don’t really know the reasons why, just that my brain doesn’t want to eat, and it’s really hard and weird to explain to others because…who know why my brain does what it does. and there were some other health issues that made eating not feel good for me too.
I don’t know how to feel about this. I mean she has a crazy body, she looks toned and really slender. She really has the super model body from the 90’s. It’s not like she looks like a sack of bones like nowadays models. At least she is telling the truth: it takes a lot of self-control to achieve that kind of appearance. I mean she lives from her appearance, she makes her coin from it
“It’s good just to clean out your body once in a while.”
Jesus. That’s what your kidneys are for.
Do people really think pooping equals cleansing?
It’s actually even the opposite: when you only drink for days, with no fiber , you get constipated. Literally shit stops moving and you get slowly poisoned from inside.
Dehydration causes constipation, not lack of fiber. Fiber helps keep your gut hydrated (it absorbs liquid), but if you’re drinking liquids and not eating you don’t need the fiber, your gut is hydrated. Fiber doesn’t “move” anything.
Absolutely! Kidneys and liver do the cleansing. If anything, give those a rest and take a break from alcohol. Other cleanses make no sense.
I would never make it. Period.
Not that this makes it a good thing for her to do, but I doubt that going a few days without eating is difficult for her at this point. Her body has probably adjusted to this sort of eating schedule, which means that she doesn’t feel hungry like someone eating more regularly.
Those were my thoughts too. At this point, its probably just her lifestyle. And I do appreciate that she is honest about how she looks the way she does.
I definitely think it’s a thing you can get used to. I never ate breakfast in high school and it never bothered me. Straight A’s. Now if I don’t eat by 6:45am I’m on the verge of a mental breakdown, haha. I would love to do intermittent fasting — maybe I’d lose the last 15 pounds of baby weight. But, I don’t think my family would appreciate my hangry attitude.
Food is one of the pleasures of life.
Not for everyone. I’d be 100 percent happier if I never had to eat again
“Naomi Campbell doesn’t know ice cream. She’s never met ice cream.” Well, her loss. Ice cream is charming.
She is so full of shit. Besides the fact that she has been in her late forties for about 10 years, she isn’t exactly a reliable source of truth. That said, anyone that looks to models for health information is a ninny. Yes she looks great…not “for her age.” She looks great for any age. And she is still modeling–although she doesn’t need the money–so I guess its just an ego thing these days. Kaiser must be right. Naomi gives new depth to the term Hangry.
Shocker!! Long time model goes days without eating!!! Call me when she starts throwing cell phones at ppl again.
You can starve yourself without feeling hungry. That’s the point of your body going into starvation mode. Not healthy at all.
And her remarks border on thinking food is an “impurity” in the body, an attitude I have had in the past which is very very destructive.
I can’t hate on this. She is a super model and has kept her figure supermodel slim even though is is in her 50′s? As women age hormones can play a big part and it is just harder to lose weight. I appreciate the honesty. I am closing in on 40 and am having a HARD time losing my baby weight from my last baby. It takes dedication. It just doesn’t fall off. Metabolism, hormones….blah blah. Not to say that being super slim is the key to happiness at all but I like that she isn’t telling us that she splurges and eats french fries when she clearly does not.
I love her work in Africa, her talking about it here and what she’s said in the past about how Africa needs to guard their textiles and not just turn them over to people coming to acquire them.
Drinking juice is “eating”. Consuming calories isn’t fasting or starving.
No, drinking juice is not eating.