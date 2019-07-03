The USWNT won their semifinal clash against England and that’s the ‘tea’

You have to understand, ten years ago, I barely watched any sporting events. Maybe I watched some tennis here and there, just because I knew even then that tennis gossip is the sh-t. But nowadays, I’m literally streaming the last women’s match of Wimbledon Day 2 on my iPad as the Women’s World Cup plays on my TV. How did I get here? I think it’s because I’ve become strangely patriotic, or patriotic-for-American-athletes as I get older? Anyway, of course I was rooting for the USWNT in the World Cup semifinal against the English Lionesses. And guess what? THE YANKS WON! WOOT!
In the first ten minutes, Christen Press scored a goal with the perfect header:
Then Alex Morgan got the second goal about 30 minutes in:
While the Lionesses managed to score one goal, the entire second half was mostly lead-management from the Americans, all as the Lionesses seemed to fall apart in a flurry of fouls, mistakes and whatever that VAR call was. I felt sorry for the English fans, but entirely elated that we, as a country, can tell Piers Morgan to choke on it.
All of us were concerned about Megan Rapinoe too, because she didn’t play in the semifinal at all – as it turns out, she got a “minor hamstring injury” during the quarterfinal which she described as “not even really a strain.” She wants to play in the final. YAY 4 PINOE.
Even with our beloved Pinoe, we still got some great memes and jokes. I especially love all of the stuff about the Duchess of Sussex.
BLEW A THIRTEEN COLONY LEAD.
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 2, 2019
The #USWNT should probably be Prime Minister now that they've successfully facilitated Brexit.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 2, 2019
Just another tea party… 🇺🇸☕ pic.twitter.com/pdFQlEohFW
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019
Somewhere inside Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle quietly fist-pumped—and that’s the ☕️☕️☕️. #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/giPH08lpJo
— Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) July 2, 2019
hey @MuseeLouvre, we got your next masterpiece. you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/4SEX5ULkuY
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019
I haven't seen England this mad since…. pic.twitter.com/5dVJOauLA8
— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) July 2, 2019
Significant Moments in Anglo-American Relations
1776 American Revolution
1941 America Enter Second World War
2019 Alex Morgan restores all damage Piers Morgan has single handedly done to her surname
🇺🇸 🏴 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/0AmgCJnTdj
— roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 2, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Sorry but the tea drinking mocking was rude and disrespectful towards a nation.
I hate when people mock others when winning, it shows bad manners in my opinion.
Nonetheless, congratulations to the team, it was well deserved.
Pretend tea drinking is offensive now? 🙄
it’s funny, but also fairly mean to mock a team that just lost. I don’t think Americans would appreciate it if England had won and started mocking them. I think it’s meant all in good fun but is also kind of in poor taste.
One of my facebook friends who is British was LIVID at the tea drinking thing, and I just don’t get why it is so offensive?? He then compared it to how people would have reacted if the British player had done a mock school shooting, which seems like way more negative than sipping tea. I wonder if the American player realized it would ruffle so many feathers, because I would not have guessed that
Well what I feel and my friends is that the tea drinking was the player’s way of mocking British people. It was like they said we are only good at being delicate afternoon tea drinkers and should just do that and not play football.
I think a better comparison would be McDonald’s or cheeseburgers in general. But still.
I don’t know, I find it in poor taste when the losers are openly mocked by the winners.
@ erinn–yes, he said that he went to school shooting because you can’t mimic obesity or arrogance, or something like that, which made me laugh. (I tried to find the exchange but it’s gone now, so it must have been heated). There are so many things people from other countries could mock about people from the US.
@Sierra–I get it. But I also think that tea drinking is sort of harmless, and if that’s all she could think of to make fun of, then there really isn’t much fodder for her to choose from. Like, I’m sure that she could have done something more offensive, and I’m thankful she didn’t.
I also thought that people did stuff like that in sports, but I’m not an athlete at all. I mean, people were always mocking people in gym class in school which is why I never got into sports! But, yes, I’m confident if the roles were reversed and the British player had scored and mocked in some way, I would most likely be annoyed about it too
Oh please. Piers Morgan is rude and disrespectful towards a nation. Pretend tea drinking is mild teasing compared to what happens in most sport.
Where am I defending Piers Morgan? I hate that man and wish he would leave the media world.
I find the tea drinking gesture mocking and that my opinion.
Point is, there are way more disrespectful things to a nation than a woman teasing her opponents when she scores. If you think that what she did is horrible you clearly don’t watch a lot of sports. Do you say these things about all the men’s teams as well?
I stopped watching men’s football exactly for this reason, they are rude and disrespectful.
I don’t have to ignore it just because women did it this time.
losers (as in game losers ) are maaaad. you can stay mad. Have a cuppa, love.😂😂😂😂
That wasn’t mocking tea drinking, it’s the meme of doing/saying something awesome and then casually sipping tea-usually with a picture of Kermit the Frog, although any tea drinker will do. But I take your point.
lol Boston Tea Party, much? Sip the tea. Throw it in the harbor.
Boston tea party? Don’t get me started on Boston, as a Brit i will never ever visit Boston out of principle.
I don’t know about ‘bad manners’ but some of the mocking made me a bit sad. Maybe too soon? England never expected to beat USA – best team in the world without a doubt – but they put up a decent fight in the second half from what i understand. Regardless – we’re very proud and the massive success of the Lionesses campaign should do wonders for women in football (and equality overall). There are headlines today about yesterday’s match being the most-watched British TV broadcast of the year – that’s amazing considering most people were happy to write off/ignore women’s football just a couple of years ago. I know the kids at my boys’ school have been loving this tournament. Gives me hope!
Well said. I agree entirely.
Whenever you have organized sports, there is going to be some degree of showboating, I don’t care what it is….anyone ever watch the NBA or NFL?! I typically don’t get worked up about that stuff, some of it makes me laugh. There was a player one time who made a touch down and pretended to perform CPR on the football, I’m sorry, but that was hilarious. BTW, the memes for this are outstanding!
Sip that tea, Alex! Well done USWNT!!
Re: the mock tea drinking, I just don’t get it.
One, winning a sport is not the same kind of tea as the Kermit meme, imo.
Two, tea drinking is awesome, so the Brits are awesome for doing it, which makes it’s a weird thing to mock.
Three, the mock tea drinking kinda looks more like mock joint smoking.
I don’t have much time for planned celebrations in any sport. Love the spontaneous excitement, not the move someone practices in front of a mirror the night before.
Those goals were perfection, though. Just absolutely incredible execution.