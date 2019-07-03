The USWNT won their semifinal clash against England and that’s the ‘tea’

Embed from Getty Images

You have to understand, ten years ago, I barely watched any sporting events. Maybe I watched some tennis here and there, just because I knew even then that tennis gossip is the sh-t. But nowadays, I’m literally streaming the last women’s match of Wimbledon Day 2 on my iPad as the Women’s World Cup plays on my TV. How did I get here? I think it’s because I’ve become strangely patriotic, or patriotic-for-American-athletes as I get older? Anyway, of course I was rooting for the USWNT in the World Cup semifinal against the English Lionesses. And guess what? THE YANKS WON! WOOT!

In the first ten minutes, Christen Press scored a goal with the perfect header:

Then Alex Morgan got the second goal about 30 minutes in:

While the Lionesses managed to score one goal, the entire second half was mostly lead-management from the Americans, all as the Lionesses seemed to fall apart in a flurry of fouls, mistakes and whatever that VAR call was. I felt sorry for the English fans, but entirely elated that we, as a country, can tell Piers Morgan to choke on it.

All of us were concerned about Megan Rapinoe too, because she didn’t play in the semifinal at all – as it turns out, she got a “minor hamstring injury” during the quarterfinal which she described as “not even really a strain.” She wants to play in the final. YAY 4 PINOE.

Even with our beloved Pinoe, we still got some great memes and jokes. I especially love all of the stuff about the Duchess of Sussex.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “The USWNT won their semifinal clash against England and that’s the ‘tea’”

  1. Sierra says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:26 am

    Sorry but the tea drinking mocking was rude and disrespectful towards a nation.

    I hate when people mock others when winning, it shows bad manners in my opinion.

    Nonetheless, congratulations to the team, it was well deserved.

    Reply
    • LoonyTunes says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:32 am

      Pretend tea drinking is offensive now? 🙄

      Reply
      • Arizona says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:53 am

        it’s funny, but also fairly mean to mock a team that just lost. I don’t think Americans would appreciate it if England had won and started mocking them. I think it’s meant all in good fun but is also kind of in poor taste.

    • manda says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:36 am

      One of my facebook friends who is British was LIVID at the tea drinking thing, and I just don’t get why it is so offensive?? He then compared it to how people would have reacted if the British player had done a mock school shooting, which seems like way more negative than sipping tea. I wonder if the American player realized it would ruffle so many feathers, because I would not have guessed that

      Reply
      • Sierra says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:46 am

        Well what I feel and my friends is that the tea drinking was the player’s way of mocking British people. It was like they said we are only good at being delicate afternoon tea drinkers and should just do that and not play football.

      • Erinn says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:47 am

        I think a better comparison would be McDonald’s or cheeseburgers in general. But still.

        I don’t know, I find it in poor taste when the losers are openly mocked by the winners.

      • manda says:
        July 3, 2019 at 8:19 am

        @ erinn–yes, he said that he went to school shooting because you can’t mimic obesity or arrogance, or something like that, which made me laugh. (I tried to find the exchange but it’s gone now, so it must have been heated). There are so many things people from other countries could mock about people from the US.

        @Sierra–I get it. But I also think that tea drinking is sort of harmless, and if that’s all she could think of to make fun of, then there really isn’t much fodder for her to choose from. Like, I’m sure that she could have done something more offensive, and I’m thankful she didn’t.

        I also thought that people did stuff like that in sports, but I’m not an athlete at all. I mean, people were always mocking people in gym class in school which is why I never got into sports! But, yes, I’m confident if the roles were reversed and the British player had scored and mocked in some way, I would most likely be annoyed about it too

    • MrsBanjo says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:36 am

      Oh please. Piers Morgan is rude and disrespectful towards a nation. Pretend tea drinking is mild teasing compared to what happens in most sport.

      Reply
      • Sierra says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:43 am

        Where am I defending Piers Morgan? I hate that man and wish he would leave the media world.

        I find the tea drinking gesture mocking and that my opinion.

      • MrsBanjo says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:57 am

        Point is, there are way more disrespectful things to a nation than a woman teasing her opponents when she scores. If you think that what she did is horrible you clearly don’t watch a lot of sports. Do you say these things about all the men’s teams as well?

      • Sierra says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:59 am

        I stopped watching men’s football exactly for this reason, they are rude and disrespectful.

        I don’t have to ignore it just because women did it this time.

    • FlyLikeABird says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:37 am

      losers (as in game losers ) are maaaad. you can stay mad. Have a cuppa, love.😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:39 am

      That wasn’t mocking tea drinking, it’s the meme of doing/saying something awesome and then casually sipping tea-usually with a picture of Kermit the Frog, although any tea drinker will do. But I take your point.

      Reply
    • WelcomeToATL says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:46 am

      lol Boston Tea Party, much? Sip the tea. Throw it in the harbor.

      Reply
      • Angel says:
        July 3, 2019 at 8:21 am

        Boston tea party? Don’t get me started on Boston, as a Brit i will never ever visit Boston out of principle.

    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:48 am

      I don’t know about ‘bad manners’ but some of the mocking made me a bit sad. Maybe too soon? England never expected to beat USA – best team in the world without a doubt – but they put up a decent fight in the second half from what i understand. Regardless – we’re very proud and the massive success of the Lionesses campaign should do wonders for women in football (and equality overall). There are headlines today about yesterday’s match being the most-watched British TV broadcast of the year – that’s amazing considering most people were happy to write off/ignore women’s football just a couple of years ago. I know the kids at my boys’ school have been loving this tournament. Gives me hope!

      Reply
  2. Mellie says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:35 am

    Whenever you have organized sports, there is going to be some degree of showboating, I don’t care what it is….anyone ever watch the NBA or NFL?! I typically don’t get worked up about that stuff, some of it makes me laugh. There was a player one time who made a touch down and pretended to perform CPR on the football, I’m sorry, but that was hilarious. BTW, the memes for this are outstanding!

    Reply
  3. OSTONE says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:38 am

    Sip that tea, Alex! Well done USWNT!!

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Re: the mock tea drinking, I just don’t get it.

    One, winning a sport is not the same kind of tea as the Kermit meme, imo.
    Two, tea drinking is awesome, so the Brits are awesome for doing it, which makes it’s a weird thing to mock.
    Three, the mock tea drinking kinda looks more like mock joint smoking.

    Reply
  5. Robinda says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:56 am

    I don’t have much time for planned celebrations in any sport. Love the spontaneous excitement, not the move someone practices in front of a mirror the night before.

    Those goals were perfection, though. Just absolutely incredible execution.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment