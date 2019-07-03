Taylor Swift ‘is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public’

As I said on Monday, if we’re simply talking about whether an artist should own their masters, or whether an artist should always be able to have the “first crack” at buying back their masters, I think that’s something that most people will agree with. It truly sucks that Taylor’s musical work up to Reputation is now the property of Scooter Braun. It would have sucked if her masters belonged to ANYONE besides Swift. But once again, it definitely feels like instead of keeping the argument simple, Taylor had to complicate matters with her Big Snake Energy, misrepresenting what she knew and when and misrepresenting what she was offered and what she turned down. Scooter Braun hasn’t said anything publicly, but he has reportedly tried to call Taylor so they can speak about all of this privately. She refuses to speak to him. But of course she’ll let this leak out:
Since sharing this publicly, a source told E! News that the blonde beauty doesn’t have any regrets about her statement. “No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her. She wants the truth about him to come out. She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public.”
Regardless if she has “enemies,” the source shared that Swift “feels very strongly” about the situation and going public with it.
“Taylor doesn’t care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter’s friends support him. She knows what his intentions are and why he did this,” the insider explained. “She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter.” All in all, the source revealed the “ME!” singer isn’t afraid of the entertainment executive. “He doesn’t scare her at all.”
I know I keep saying this, but again: Kanye says hi. This feels like an absolute repeat of the original Kanye/I-Made-That-Bitch-Famous situation where Taylor acted like the most innocent and attacked martyr in the world, a Little Red Hiding Hood who was shocked when the Big Bad Wolf never gave her a heads-up a song (except he did). Only this time, Taylor is trying to paint white male music executives as the wolves. TAYLOR has made the issue about “what did she know and when did she know it,” and the music executives are already pulling out the receipts. From Page Six:
Taylor Swift knew for months that the rights to her old songs — and her former record label Big Machine — were up for sale but didn’t do anything about it, a source tells Page Six. A source told us on Tuesday that Swift was offered the opportunity to buy her master recordings but “walked away” from the songs in October 2018, after a 10-month negotiation over the sale of Big Machine Records to mega manager Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.
“In the entire time of negotiations, she never once reached out about wanting her masters,” our source said. Following Swift’s Tumblr post, Scott Borchetta published online text messages allegedly sent by Swift on Nov. 19, 2018, in which she appeared to say that a new deal with a different label meant “more to me” than owning her masters. “Since communication ran dry on our negotiations, I’ve done what I told you I would do and gone out exploring other options,” Swift allegedly wrote to Borchetta about signing with Universal Music Group. “Owning my masters was very important to me, but I’ve since realized that there are things that mean even more to me in the bigger picture. I had a choice whether to bet on my past or to bet on the future and I think knowing me, you can guess which one I chose.”
We’re told Braun was under a non-disclosure agreement throughout the negotiations, which meant Swift wasn’t aware that Braun and his company were the ones lining up to buy the label.
“She decided to walk away,” the source said. “In the 10 months since, she hasn’t reached out once, so how passionate could she have been about them? She got caught crying wolf again.”
Page Six confirmed that as soon as the NDA was up — when the report that Braun acquired the label was published — Braun reached out to Swift and her camp numerous times to privately discuss the deal. Swift hasn’t contacted Braun and “ghosted” him, we’re told. Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records, which also includes A-list music talent such as Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Thomas Rhett, wasn’t solely about Swift.
That was my question at the beginning – Swift’s claim was that the only way she could get back her masters was to re-sign with Big Machine and slowly “earn back” her masters one at a time depending on what she produced. Except Borchetta said no, that wasn’t what she was offered at all – if she had resigned with Big Machine, they would have immediately turned over the rights to ALL her masters, and she wasn’t required to produce a certain number of albums to earn them back. So she misrepresented that (and Borchetta has receipts). But my question was whether Swift was offered the opportunity to buy her masters outright, without resigning to Big Machine. Was all of that part of the “walk away” from Big Machine, I wonder?
This is Taylor being the messy girl that she is. No surprises here.
Exactly. She’s gonna drag this the whole summer. She lied….again. 🙄
I doubt she was given the opportunity to buy her masters and walk away from the label, only because they were trying to sell the label and that would have made the label much less appealing to buyers. while it’s certainly not ideal, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t offered deals, and it’s practical business. I pretty much agree with everything you wrote here. if she had only focused on her masters, I would be in total agreement with her. instead she misrepresented things and made it about her being bullied again. I don’t really know how this ends but I also can’t imagine being 30 years old and talking about having enemies. I also really doubt that scooter did this solely to hurt her, there are other artists on the label and it’s probably just because it’s going to make him a lot of money. She needs to stop thinking that everyone’s actions solely revolve around how she’s going to feel about it.
The enemies thing. 🙄 You’re not in high school…
The music industry is a codified system of bullying.
It always has been.
If someone as powerful as Taylor Swift can’t get a fair shake, then who can?
She knows she’s not getting those tapes back any time soon.
She was smart not to resign to attempt to get them. What is this, the Army? Always pushing for the re-sign and doling out breadcrumbs? It was a crappy deal.
She has said that she hopes that her situation can illuminate the process and the abuses so newer artists don’t fall into that trap.
Perhaps, one day, Scooter will become bored with his minor label and sell. Eventually, it will be up for sale. He’s hardly the second coming of Tommy Mottola.
Most everything is always up for sale, if you wait long enough (&or are willing to pay enough) it could be yours.
I believe this is how Sir Paul got the Beatles catalogue back from MJ, INC.
I don’t see how it’s bullying or a bad deal. It’s pretty standard. I’m not sure about your Army reference – per Scott Borchetta, she would have received ownership of her masters if she re-signed immediately, not based on album output like she claims. I can understand her not wanting to sign – presumably her new label offered her more money in addition to ownership of her masters up front. But that’s something she can negotiate now that she has shown she’s a major artist. She was a new artist when she signed with her original label, and no one knew that she would become Taylor Swift – heck, didn’t her dad have to buy a percentage of the label so that she could be signed?
I also feel that Scooter seems to be doing pretty well with the people he manages, but I don’t pay tons of attention aside from Ariana.
Just because something is standard doesn’t make it okay. Musicians are treated terribly by labels. And while she would have owned her masters after she signed, the deal was to make six new albums- one for each old album.
I stand with her
Me too!!!
Me too!
Why should we believe Borchetta and Braun’s version of events? Have they suddenly proven themselves more trustworthy and less skeevy, somehow? I must have missed that.
Taylor has a history of lying and manipulating scenarios to make herself look like the good guy, and has provided no “receipts” to her claims, unlike Scott. So until she does so, I’m side-eyeing her version of events.
I do, too.
Okay, I dont like Scooter – I dont know anything about him besides the fact that everytime I look at him I want to punch him (I think it’s his face) but it does sound like this wasnt some sneaky underhanded way of getting Taylor Swift’s music, it sounds like this is legit business and she either didnt understand (which is unlucky because of how long she has been in this industry) or she is once again pulling a Kanye.
Her whole narrative is built on people doing her wrong and that she will always come out on top, and it’s so, so frustrating. But it seems like there isn’t a way out of this one, also it’s like.. there is a paper trail here. Somewhere along the way she must have signed some papers and spoken with her father, who knew this was happening.
I think she thinks rich, powerful, white music executives are going to be the same as other artists, including a mentally ill black man and a reality star. and I just don’t think that’s going to be the case.
she’s made great arguments re: streaming and things like that, but she has not handled this situation well. LaineyGossip explained it much better than I could lol.
This.
Taylor makes it sound like Braun bought Big Machine to personally hurt her/ control her. Whatever her feelings are about him, it’s unlikely he spent $300 million to get back at her. Not everyone is trapped in high school.
Tay-tay lied. Again. She thinks the world revolves around her. Always. That being said, her music is likely what made the package valuable and Scooter knows that. But who would turn down the opportunity of getting such a great investment?
Exactly. Someone would have bought it. Who knows, there are a lot of people out there with a lot of money that are worse than Braun. I’m just sick of Taylor with her damsel in distress act all the time
Wait… she paints herself a victim, lies/manipulated the facts to make herself look more like a victim, and refuses to apologize or take any personal responsibility for this situation…. is she doing some untreated borderline personality performance art out here?! It’s not a good look, Taylor!
They would NEVER let her buy before they sold. You think he could get 300mil for the entire label if her masters and/or contract weren’t included? That’s why they wanted her to resign, to give buyers something to offer instead of masters. He’s been looking to sell for a long time. Her master’s alone aren’t worth 300mil, but he could not get the same money selling masters to her and selling the label to someone else. Bundled is the only way.
To be clear she was never given the opportunity to buy her masters separate from the big machine label. The big machine sale price is significant less without her catalogue.
Anyone following the music industry knew borchetta had been planning to sell big machine for a few years. He went and signed a bunch of artists as part of making the big machine sale more attractive.
Taylor would have had to commit to big machine for another ten years to get her masters.
Also, a lot of smaller artists have come out and spoken about the way scooter and his team mishandled their careers. He’s responsible for pushing biebs and Ariana to work at times when their mental health is so fragile. Scooter is not a good person.
Taylor was trying to make the point that borchetta deeply personally screwed her, lots of labels were bidding for big machine (because of Taylor’s catalogue) borchetta chose the guy taylor feels has a personal vendetta against her. I’m guessing she’s interacted with him in the past and knows how slimy he is.
Why Scooter has a personal vendetta against her? (I’m asking it cause I really don’t know)
Can easily understand her being upset. mad. angry that someone she hates owns her music. That’s very understandable. But the business side of this is they didn’t have to let her buy back her catalog. They didn’t have to make this business deal beneficial to her. She doesn’t have a say as to who buys one company over another. Or what they do with it after. It’s personal to her. But it’s business to them. And what does going public do? It’s not going to change the facts. I know some are saying it is about “bringing awareness”. I don’t think it is. She could have done an interview and shown a light on how the Artist gets the fuzzy end of the lollipop. She could work to organize other artists to try and make some changes legally. But this is a done deal.
Now it is some childish high school thing of grown adults taking sides like they are kids. Handle you business like an adult.
This is such a messy situation.
I think the debate over owning her masters is important for the music industry in general, as Kaiser says in the post.
But Taylor is just so messy here. Scooter may actively dislike her. But I doubt he spent 300 million on Big Machine just to annoy/hurt Taylor. It seems like it was more just a business transaction.
This could have been a good opportunity to discuss how the music industry works, the downfalls of it, etc, – and instead Taylor is just being Taylor.
Her new song came on the radio last week and I remember thinking she must have a huge ego to keep churning out songs that basically say, “I’m the best thing you ever lost.” This whole story is about competing egos and very rich people power moves. I think she really bit off more than she can chew here. These men will not forget this. I have no idea’ what scooter’s motivation is. He could very well have bought this label to spite her as some form of payback for everything with Kanye? I do feel bad for her that someone she clearly dislikes owns her masters. And that’s the thing, those are her feelings. She doesn’t have to prove why she doesn’t like him. They can’t prove that she does like him. These are her feelings.
Taylor has every right to be pissed and to own her masters, esp as they are owned by someone she hates who WILL milk it for all the money he can get as lets face it, he bought the label to make money off her. But there are more mature ways of handling the situation from everyone involved. She is clearly not over snakegate and blames Braun for what happened.
I would not be surprised if she was offered the chance to buy the label. Borchetta got greedy with that asking price and he only got it because of Taylor. But then again given he and Braun are ‘friends’ you gotta wonder what kind of arrangement they have as there is no way Taylor’s masters are worth that alone – bigger and more powerful companies walked away from the sale as the price got too high for what is essentially a small label that used to have one very big money maker.
Either way this isn’t over, Braun as owner of the master rights can license out her catalogue to streaming services, release compilation albums etc.. without her permission. As publisher she has to give permission over the use in media projects such as tv ads, sampling etc.. so she can limit his money making plans that way.
As I said yesterday, I hope Taylor’s lawyers and accountants are on the ball – Braun now controls the profits from the masters and if he gets ‘creative’ with accounts he could limit how much money she gets as her %.
I’m trying to understand why she keeps saying that this is personal?
As in he bought that company just to get back at her for something and that he’s been tormenting her for years.
Maybe there’s something we don’t know about their relationship? Like something truly bad he did to her or that went down between them? Idk….
Would it’s make any business sense for label to sale Taylor her master and significantly bring down the value of the label. Would you sell your Asset. It appears to me The record label offered her a compromise. If you resign we will immediately give you your masters. Which meant the record label would still have her as an asset which would keep the value of the label. Taylor wanted the whole cake and didn’t care what it meant for the label that made her famous . Then she goes into attack a buyer and try to destroy that buyer’s reputation. Taylor is a selfish brat . For months she knew that Record label was up for sale , she knew her masters where part of the record label. She went out got herself a lucrative record deal and now that the label has gotten itself a deal she is mad. Is she the only one allowed to make lucrative business deals . What a brat
Here’s my thoughts on how this went down:
1. Borchetta offered Tay immediate ownership of her masters, for no albums, but a length of time under contract. This is proven by the receipts he posted. Whether this any better than being forced to do a certain output is debatable.
2. Tay knew Borchetta was selling out and decided to go somewhere else, rather than herself to some as yet to be known new label owner on Borchetta’s label.
3. Tay was fine with everything, at least in the texts that were leaked.
4. Tay probably thought she’d try and acquire the masters outright from whoever the new owner was.
5. Braun bought the label and now Tay is just mad it’s him.
My conclusion: Taylor didn’t really care about not owning her masters until Braun bought them, because he’s a jerk, and so now she’s trying to make it seem like she was victimized.
Extra theory: she’s trying to bully Braun so he’ll feel obligated to sell her back the masters. And it’s not working.
Tay sucks for her martyr complex and for needlessly bringing Kanye, Kim and Bieber into this. Braun sucks cause he’s got a history of douche behavior and probably just bought Tay’s masters to own her. Borchetta sucks for selling Tay’s work to a man he had to know she hated, which he probably did to get back her not resigning. And the music industry sucks cause folks should own their own work.
Kanye says hi.
Everytime I see that I chuckle. Thanks.