Taylor Swift ‘is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public’

As I said on Monday, if we’re simply talking about whether an artist should own their masters, or whether an artist should always be able to have the “first crack” at buying back their masters, I think that’s something that most people will agree with. It truly sucks that Taylor’s musical work up to Reputation is now the property of Scooter Braun. It would have sucked if her masters belonged to ANYONE besides Swift. But once again, it definitely feels like instead of keeping the argument simple, Taylor had to complicate matters with her Big Snake Energy, misrepresenting what she knew and when and misrepresenting what she was offered and what she turned down. Scooter Braun hasn’t said anything publicly, but he has reportedly tried to call Taylor so they can speak about all of this privately. She refuses to speak to him. But of course she’ll let this leak out:

Since sharing this publicly, a source told E! News that the blonde beauty doesn’t have any regrets about her statement. “No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her. She wants the truth about him to come out. She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public.” Regardless if she has “enemies,” the source shared that Swift “feels very strongly” about the situation and going public with it. “Taylor doesn’t care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter’s friends support him. She knows what his intentions are and why he did this,” the insider explained. “She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter.” All in all, the source revealed the “ME!” singer isn’t afraid of the entertainment executive. “He doesn’t scare her at all.”

[From E! News]

I know I keep saying this, but again: Kanye says hi. This feels like an absolute repeat of the original Kanye/I-Made-That-Bitch-Famous situation where Taylor acted like the most innocent and attacked martyr in the world, a Little Red Hiding Hood who was shocked when the Big Bad Wolf never gave her a heads-up a song (except he did). Only this time, Taylor is trying to paint white male music executives as the wolves. TAYLOR has made the issue about “what did she know and when did she know it,” and the music executives are already pulling out the receipts. From Page Six:

Taylor Swift knew for months that the rights to her old songs — and her former record label Big Machine — were up for sale but didn’t do anything about it, a source tells Page Six. A source told us on Tuesday that Swift was offered the opportunity to buy her master recordings but “walked away” from the songs in October 2018, after a 10-month negotiation over the sale of Big Machine Records to mega manager Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. “In the entire time of negotiations, she never once reached out about wanting her masters,” our source said. Following Swift’s Tumblr post, Scott Borchetta published online text messages allegedly sent by Swift on Nov. 19, 2018, in which she appeared to say that a new deal with a different label meant “more to me” than owning her masters. “Since communication ran dry on our negotiations, I’ve done what I told you I would do and gone out exploring other options,” Swift allegedly wrote to Borchetta about signing with Universal Music Group. “Owning my masters was very important to me, but I’ve since realized that there are things that mean even more to me in the bigger picture. I had a choice whether to bet on my past or to bet on the future and I think knowing me, you can guess which one I chose.” We’re told Braun was under a non-disclosure agreement throughout the negotiations, which meant Swift wasn’t aware that Braun and his company were the ones lining up to buy the label. “She decided to walk away,” the source said. “In the 10 months since, she hasn’t reached out once, so how passionate could she have been about them? She got caught crying wolf again.” Page Six confirmed that as soon as the NDA was up — when the report that Braun acquired the label was published — Braun reached out to Swift and her camp numerous times to privately discuss the deal. Swift hasn’t contacted Braun and “ghosted” him, we’re told. Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records, which also includes A-list music talent such as Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Thomas Rhett, wasn’t solely about Swift.

[From Page Six]

That was my question at the beginning – Swift’s claim was that the only way she could get back her masters was to re-sign with Big Machine and slowly “earn back” her masters one at a time depending on what she produced. Except Borchetta said no, that wasn’t what she was offered at all – if she had resigned with Big Machine, they would have immediately turned over the rights to ALL her masters, and she wasn’t required to produce a certain number of albums to earn them back. So she misrepresented that (and Borchetta has receipts). But my question was whether Swift was offered the opportunity to buy her masters outright, without resigning to Big Machine. Was all of that part of the “walk away” from Big Machine, I wonder?