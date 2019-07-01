Taylor Swift ‘sad & grossed out’ that Scooter Braun purchased her masters

After a quiet spring and early summer, sh-t got real over the course of 24 hours, starting on Sunday. This is, I’m convinced, the Big Summer Story. There are lots of moving parts and back and forth between the players, so I’m breaking up the story into several posts. This is the first. On Sunday morning, trade papers & the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Big Machine Label Group had been bought by Ithaca Holdings LLC, which is owned by Scooter Braun, manager and Svengali to artists like Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Ariana Grande. The purchase price was for “over $300 million.” Big Machine’s most valuable holding is, without a doubt, the masters of Taylor Swift’s first seven albums. Taylor left Big Machine in November, 2018, when her contract was completed with Reputation. Lover (her latest album) is part of her new contract with Universal Music Group, and her new contract allows her to retain ownership of her masters. Shortly after the news of Big Machine’s sale broke Sunday morning, Taylor posted this to her Tumblr:
For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.
Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.
Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge p0rn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.
This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.
When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.
Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.
I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23.
Sad and grossed out,
Taylor
Let’s just focus on the business side of this story at the moment – it’s completely awful that Taylor was never given the chance to buy her masters, and it’s completely awful that her first seven albums – her blood, sweat and tears for more than a decade – are the “property” of men who buy and trade her work without any input from her. That sucks. It’s really awful. The fight for one’s masters is something I first heard about with Prince – he waged the war to own his masters for years, and few artists actually do own their masters even today.
But people are wondering about several things. One, Taylor Swift HAS $300 million. She could have conceivably bought Big Machine herself. I know it was more complicated than that and that if she wasn’t offered the chance to buy her masters outright, she probably wasn’t given the chance to make a bid on the label either. But that’s the thing – her dad was always heavily involved in Big Machine. As it turns out, he was a major shareholder. Yael Cohen Braun – wife of Scooter Braun – noted in her clapback: “Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you this before it came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world.” Which was enough for Taylor’s rep to issue the one statement in defense of Taylor’s post/Tumblr essay, this People Magazine article:
Taylor Swift‘s rep is doubling down on claims regarding how the singer found out about Scooter Braun’s $300 million purchase of her music catalog. A source close to the deal tells PEOPLE Swift, 29, was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta. TMZ reported that Taylor’s father, Scott, is on the board of directors of Big Machine Label Group and “has known about the deal for at least a week.”
However, a spokesperson for the Grammy-winning artist refutes TMZ’s claim telling PEOPLE, “Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.”
The spokesperson adds, “Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”
People Magazine slid that in, didn’t they? “A source close to the deal tells PEOPLE Swift, 29, was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta.” They slid that in with quotes from Taylor’s rep. Was Taylor given a “note” about the sale on Saturday? The thing is, even if she was, that’s still f–king rude and awful. It just doesn’t go along with her “I just found out!” story.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Telling a woman she can “earn back” piece by piece her own stuff, thereby extending the relationship, is some abuser tactic BS. I’ll side with Taylor on this one.
Thank You
Only that this is how music companies have always worked. They pay in advance, so that artists can record music and get promotion, before they ever make money. In return for that they own the masters that were done with their money while the contract lasts. For every artist that makes money for them – like Taylor Swift – there are 100 artists that cost them money. That’s how they work.
Are you mad at Michael Jackson for buying the Beatles-catalogue from their record company and outbuying Paul McCartney?
Yes, actually, that does anger me. Before masters are sold, they should be offered for a FAIR, reasonable bargain to the artist who created it. And none of this “I’ll let you own an album for each new one you make me.”
Yes, I definitely thought it was gross that Michael Jackson owned the Beatles catalogue.
Sorry but claiming that Taylor is a victim is ridiculous. Most artists don’t own their masters and has been an issue since the beginning of time. So I don’t understand how anybody can claim sexism and bullying. Taylor knew that her masters were going to be sold and even tried to buy them back. She didn’t like the terms and left the label. She’s not on the label anymore so I don’t know why Taylor or anybody else needed to give her a heads up about the sale. To me Taylor sounds like a spoiled princess who is the actual bully.
The “it’s industry standard” excuse doesn’t mean it’s not an abusive practice. It’s just an industry-wide abusive practice.
And most artists should be able to own the right to their masters. They should have an opportunity to buy them out. Just because that doesn’t happen, doesn’t mean Taylor (and other artists) shouldn’t say something about it.
it’s not abusive, and we should really stop throwing that word around for every situation that isn’t the best.
I think it’s gross that she’s not allowed to own her masters, especially because she contributed so much work to her music unlike some other artists. however, I still question her version of the vents in terms of finding out, and I think it’s rich that she addresses this on social media knowing that the swifties will attack scooter Braun and then complains about being bullied online. per usual, I think Taylor switches the situation so that she looks the most beneficial, even when it’s already sympathetic to her in the first place.
Bingo! You nailed it.
THIS!!!
Scooter’s wife said the absolute truth about Taylor Swift:
“And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers.“
“Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying,”
“He’s a manager, not God. He cannot control the action of other humans, even ones he manages. Don’t blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it’s embarrassing I know – but adults own up to their mistakes. We learn and grow from them, we don’t divert blame and blur lines of reality to suit our needs.”
AMEM SISTER!
My guess? There are a lot of PR people posting in comments on this story today.
I think i agree with you Darla
What? Lol I always comment here!
I just can’t stand her, almost 30yo and always playing the victim. Why write about how “he bullied her for years and made her cry” (her fans are the biggest bullies out there and she does nothing about it)? Why mention Kim Kardashian (she won’t never let go the fact that she was caught in a lie)?
Or some people are sick of Taylor Swift’s BS. I know I am. And I comment here a lot too.
Swift often bullies those she thinks have done her wrong, frequently her exes, through her songs. But her victims don’t retaliate, likely because they are too classy to air their dirty laundry for all the world to see. The people she’s dealing with now are not remaining silent. Besides Kenya, Taylor is not used to the public getting the other side of the story, but we all know how that ended for her. I imagine that at 15 she had little choice but to sign a contract like she did where she gave the rights of her songs away, & would do it again if she could see the future & knew the outcome. Where would she be otherwise? Her songs she wrote in her bedroom would likely still be there, never heard.
I think the drama around this has focused too much on Scooter Braun (and that’s largely Taylor’s fault to be fair). The real person who screwed her over was Scott Borschetta who has known her half her life and who she made very, very wealthy. He probably owed her a bit more than selling her masters to someone she didn’t like/arguably took part in her 2016 takedown
This!
Based on the way she portrays her perpetual victimhood and the fact that she uses lies to push her agenda (which makes her truthful statements hard to believe too), I’m not really going to judge on the face of what she said. I look forward to reading the follow up articles with more information! This story doesn’t seem as cut and dry as she’s trying to make it sound.
Edit: for example the way she portrays Kim Kardashian exposing her as a liar, and the way she portrays Kanye West’s music video which was absolutely not “revenge p0rn”
Now we’ve got Demi, Todrick, and the ex CEO of the Oprah Winfrey Network in on this…
And i want to add that only female singers started unfollowing scooter.
Prince famously said “If you don’t own your masters, your masters own you”.
We saw this all go down with Prince, and that’s when he changed his name.
For what it’s worth (nothing), i have been trying to say for years here that Kim and Kayne set her up and the tapes were edited and that’s why Kim refused to release the entire tape when Taylor challenged her to. The BTS stuff with these other men I did not know about though. How terrible.
it honestly doesn’t matter if the video was edited because what she said wasn’t, and it clearly contradicted her previous statements. The only lyrics that she could still cling to was being called that bitch, but if you listen to the whole video he clearly said something about making her famous based on her comments. I’m so sick of this idea that because the video wasn’t the full hour long conversation that means that what she did get caught saying on camera wasn’t accurate.
At the end of her post, she was not too upset to put in a plug for her new album.
Beebs posted an apology to Taylor on Saturday saying Scooter told him not to post that picture.
If Kim did not produce the receipts, your lie would still be believed.
I’m sorry but I side-eye pretty much anything Taylor says at this point. And this narrative of a struggling artist clawing her way from humble beginnings rings false all things considered.
Team Taylor on this.
The music industry is notoriously ruthless . I feel for Taylor as this was a terrible wake up call to the fact that no one can be considered friendly/“family” when business is involved. I don’t really get what she’s trying to obtain by making it public though… guilting Braun into selling her the masters? I think it was childish and immature of him to mock her when the whole Kanye thing happened but I don’t really think he’s out to get her or humiliate her like she implies in the post, it was just an incredibly juicy business opportunity for him.
😂😂😂
This was attached to a deleted comment.
The offer to “earn back” her old music with new music is some indentured servitude BS and I don’t blame her for being pissed about it. My understanding is that the “courtesy note” was a text that she didn’t see until after she heard the news from public outlets. I’m inclined they can both be right on this one – he sent the note/text and she didn’t see it. And honestly a text the night before doesn’t seem like something to brag about. The business angle of this controversy is a Swifty feud I can really get behind – it’s a lot more adult and legit seeming to me than hashing our the Kimye stuff for the umpteenth time. And that’s why I’m so baffled by her bringing it in again. So is this Scooter guy the mastermind behind all her woes? Really? These nebulous accusations of bullying just dilute what seems to me to be a very legit point. Either way, I think in squaring up against record execs she’s found a feud I can really enjoy. I’m not particularly worried about the hurt feelings of a millionaire record exec so I say pass the popcorn.
Everyone involved in this is a mess to be honest. Like on the one hand I sympathize with Taylor because I’d be upset too if someone who took part in the Famous Video now owned my work but that’s where my sympathy ends. She’s going to be fine in the end. Who I feel more bad for are the artists who’s stories always come out about their labels doing them dirty during a time like this only for them to get swept under the rug because either a) no one is focused on them or b) Taylor, for example, gets called a big baby/told to stop complaining and thus the issue as a whole gets swept under the rug. Now onto the players involved. Justin Bieber literally capes for abusers and is a racist so as Cara said he can stop defending men all the time. Scooter Braun is a known POS. Demi Lovato? Always inserting herself into situations that have nothing to do with her….like girl just because Scooter signed you doesn’t mean he can’t be homophobic. The hell. Scott B? He’s a white studio exec. I don’t need to know anymore. Taylor Swift is manipulative and controlling and doesn’t really have much credibility. So……
I’m thinking back to Hasley’s comment about how women want power to control themselves and men want power in order to control others so while a business deal is a business deal, I find it sad that Taylor wanted control over her work and when she asked to pay for it, she was declined. But someone else, a man, asked to buy it, he was given control over music. So I feel like there’s more layers to this situation that don’t necessarily involve her that have me siding on the artist’s side, if that makes sense?
Sorry for the unpopular opinion but here goes. Should artists own their masters? Absolutely! Is Taylor Swift a lying, manipulative, bully? Absolutely! Don’t believe a word she says.
I had a very entertaining morning catching up on this drama and I agree… Celebrity Fracas Of The Summer for sure!
It’s a heinous practice in the music biz to flex ownership of an artist’s output, the days of Prince wearing “slave” on his face and George Michael publicly feuding with their record companies also taught me that top tier artists were still getting caught in indentured servitude -the ingenue who signs a crappy deal is a well-worn trope that undid so many artists I naively thought young singers got better deals.
So I feel for Tay Tay on this, but maybe more than I should?
There’s a lot of mud-slinging right now and some of Taylor’s credibility is being dented by claims from Scooter Braun’s wife and the Big Machine Records owner -it’s interesting how The Summer Of Taylor 🐍 has left her vulnerable PR-wise, like as soon as I was reminded of that Kim K/Taylor/Kanye Insta Mess I reviewed how much I can take Taylor’s words at face value -she’s a top tier manipulator after all.
When I saw this I thought ‘ah here she is, the Tay Tay we all know and love’.
I’ve read the various stories about this and Braun and the label are pushing back bigly. They are saying she had the opportunity to buy her masters but turned it down, maybe it was the deal she said in her post. If that offer they made was legit, I can’t blame her for walking away, it was pretty much a blackmail offer to stay with the label. She will still make money off them as I think she owns the publishing rights.
I think this little tantrum is more to do with WHO bought the label and not that they ‘stole’ her past from her. She clearly knew Borchetta would sell the label and expected it but again I think her issue is with WHO bought it. Braun is not someone she can manipulate and the fact that she brought up snakegate shows she still has grudge against KK for outing her as a liar and bully. And yes I can believe what she said about him being an POS, there has long been rumours about him (esp around how he enabled Biebers bad behaviour).
It seems no one really wanted to tell her as they knew she’d lose her sh!t. Also Taylor was NEVER a struggling artist, Daddy invested in the label to give her her career as she couldn’t get a record deal based on her ‘talent’ alone. Taylor often has these ‘moments’ when she thinks she has been hard done by and for the most part she ends up with egg on her face, I don’t think this case is any different.
The note was a text at 9pm. I could easily see her not getting that text. She knew she was being screwed over by the company already. That’s why she left them. I could see her having his number blocked. Her dad knowing the company was to be sold isn’t the same as knowing the company would be sold to Scooter specifically. She knew it was going to be sold and isn’t denying that knowledge.
All the men in this story are called Scott… Scott Swift, Scott Braun, Scott Borchetta. What the Scott?!