‘Unwanted’ Ivanka Trump made an ass out of herself at the G20 summit

Over the weekend, the political world was mostly focused on Donald Trump waddling across the DMZ into North Korea, and shaking hands with Kim Jong Un. I couldn’t give less of a f–k about it. Because in the same newscycle, Princess Ivanka was at the G20 Summit, trying to be included in conversations only to be scoffed at by Christina Legarde.
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).
LMAO, it was released by Macron’s people, amazing. Is this the biggest political story? Of course not. But it’s what we’ve got and every so often, I do like to remind people that Ivanka is still f–king THERE, baby-whispering and being a g-ddamn fascist. Plus, this moment became a real thing online this weekend, especially after Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez posted this:
It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.
It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.
All of what AOC said is 100% true. But of course all of the Deplorables bashed her anyway because how dare she say one word against Crown Princess Ivanka! The whole thing ended up being a great hashtag though – #UnwantedIvanka had people Photoshopping Ivanka into historic moments.
Christina Legarde’s side-eye game is stellar.
Her eye roll was epic!
Ms Legarde is a heroine there, doesn’t have to say a word. Ms Trump is beyond embarrassing us now. It’s just…I can’t anymore with her. Mr Macron knows, that’s why his people put this out.
yeah, it was pretty blatantly an FU to Nagini and 45…”look how entitled, AND STUPID, this woman is”. so obviously deliberately chosen, what with the looks given by the ACTUAL world leaders.
To boot, if you listen to her comment, it’s a total non-sequitur from their conversation. it would have been funny if one of them asked her a follow up question about her comment and then they all watched her mumble and stutter out a stupid answer. Even if the question was just a “how does that relate to what we were talking about?”
UnwantedIvanka has made my morning after being infuriated at this dumb bimbo.
Me, too. The American Gothic one made me snort.
All I can say is did any other world leader bring their daughter? WTAF. I cannot, cannot believe it was tolerated.
Seriously, it’s NOT “Bring Your Daughter to Work Day” in the US. Leave Daughter-Wife HOME! GAAAAAAAAAAAGHHHHH!!!! These opportunist grifting family make my head explode!
It has been “Bring your daughter everywhere ” for the past two and a half years and she makes the same stupid, empty, vapid nothing speech about women’s empowerment everywhere. She has been claiming for months now that Lagarde is a great friend of hers, well, Christine Lagarde let it be known with a single eyeroll that, no, Nagini, I am NOT your friend.
Count me in too. I am not the most cheery person on Monday mornings but trying to see the bright side. (NOT easy today) The bright side is that this blatant nepotism is going WAY too far. And people know it. The TrumpKushners are just pushing this TOO FAR. It is not going to help them. And I have lived near that family most of my life, and truly, Ivanka and Jared are just horrid. Even worse than Trump in my opinion and that’s bad. They treat people terribly. They are so unqualified and self-entitled. They are 100 percent sure that Ivanka will be the first female President. OMG. NO, we are not going to let that happen. And G20, yep we did look absurd, Trump trotting around with Ivanka and Jared. BEYOND embarrassing.
She doesn’t care though. Ivanka thinks this is all experience towards her future presidential run.
^^THIS…
Yup.. they’re wanting to be a Kennedy/Bush-esque “dynasty”. Only these buffoons do not care about anything/one but themselves and lining their pockets with as much as they can stuff in.
It’s all a scam. Trump brings the whole family to meet with dictators so they can trade US information for a land/hotels deal in their countries. The dictators can negotiate these deals and have Trump do some money Laundering in the US for them. The Trumps are selfish, don’t care about this country. With this family, follow the money-always.
Yeah, they plan it’ll be American Psycho-wannabe and then Ivanka.
Man, these photoshops are brilliant! As for Ivanka…I really wish I had a fraction of her confidence. My elbows are at my ears looking at that video.
I don’t know. She appears confident, maybe, but I gotta believe that deep down she knows she has zero business being there.
She inherited the narcissism from her father. She will push boundaries until someone tells her no so Americans better turf this grifter family or else she will be running as president. The GOP are spineless and won’t stop it either.
She totally thinks she belongs with the world leaders. She thinks she was born to do this. She thinks she’s awesome and the bestest-brightest-princessest-ever. Pinhead.
Lagarde’s face is everything.
Ivanka trying to engage the grownups was amazing and hilarious. The looks on their faces were gold and I’m so glad Macron’s people released it.
Reminds me of when one of my nieces or nephews decides that they want to be at the adult table of Christmas day….. but even more cringe worthy as this Ivanka has literally no business being at the G20….
Actually, there is some longer footage of this incident going around social media. Their body language speaks volumes. The didn’t allow Ivanka in their circle. The conversation flow excluded her. They merely tolerated her presence. She is definitely out of her league and shouldn’t be there. Also, from what I read she still hasn’t received high security clearance.
As someone with serious social anxiety, who still obsesses over things I did and said in the 2nd grade, I would f**king die if something like this happened to me.
SAME.
By the way, it could have been worse. Sadly Theresa May does not speak French so they couldn’t just switch languages. (yes they could which would have made it funnier)
The first time I read Unwant-Divanka! LOL
Sit down. Trick.
Stop trying to make ivanka happen.
Yaaasssssss please!
She is actively campaigning for her own run on taxpayer time and money, courtesy of Daddy. Unbelievable. This must cease. Get her out!
Oh good lord that is embarrassing. Eva Braun really needs to get a grip.
What was she looking to accomplish? Sweetie, Justin Trudeau may have his faults, but lack of loyalty to his family is not one of the them. He’s not going to f**k you. Now kindly see yourself into the dumpster out back.
“Now kindly see yourself into the dumpster out back.” Monday morning perfection!
She’s after Trudeau AND she truly believes she is Lagarde’s equal and “friend.” Lagarde has been putting up with her nonsense for the past two and a half years.
I guess the leaders there can’t come out and say exactly what they thought of her presence, so the release of this tape was their way of showing it. Unfortunately, she won’t care because, like her father she has completely zero self awareness or sense of shame.
While the #unwantedivanka pictures are hilarious, I just find this whole situation so sad and frustrating. America’s standing in the world has deteriorated so quickly and so far thanks to these grifters.
One day, when they’re all retired, they can write about this time in their careers. Can hardly wait.
Omg that will be some awesome read!
Protocol would dictate that they not say it to her but do so through State Department “channels.” Except T?rump has decimated the State Department, the Protocol Office, which is under the First Lady, has been reduced to one person, and he quit last week to avoid the fallout of it being reported that he regularly screams at people and threatens them with a bullwhip, which he carries at all times.
Sometimes I just love twitter to pieces. The expression on the face of the man directly behind DaughterWife.🤣🤣🤣🤣
And the flirting with Daddy Warbucks. She’s got her eyes on the prize.💵💵💵💵💵💵💵
melania, you’d better wrap up that divorce settlement, ‘cause it’s all going to ivanka when he thankfully croaks.
Ha ha ha that video makes my stomach hurt, it’s so painful!!
My husband was in school in Philly when she was at Wharton. He knew some of her classmates. They told my husband back then that she was dumb as rocks.
Is there not a shred of emotional intelligence in that entire moronic family???? This is cringe worthy!!!
Does she still think this is an episode of celebrity apprentice???
The mimicking and repeating as if she’s in the convo is horrific!!
It’s like an extra cringey episode of Curb your Enthusiasm. Unfortunately it’s real life. Looking at her facial expression, she knows she’s in over her head and sounds like an idiot. She looks embarrassed.
She also sticks out like a sore thumb with her attire. Everyone has business type clothing with muted or dark colors. She is wearing billowy, lacy, chiffon in cotton candy coloring. You’re not going to a garden party ding dong.
Our media should be covering the fact that she is over there doing this – sitting with all the world leaders. And the fact that he doesn’t know what he is talking about regarding busing and liberal democracies. Instead it gets swept under the rug and most people don’t know about it.
She thinks she’s a little sunflower, bringing brightness to us all, little angel – “let’s all stop and listen to this little angel in awe, isn’t she just so pretty and soothing!”
BARF.
If only Angela Merkel had been a part of that circle! She has had to endure Nagini’s nonsense the longest. Lagarde has had more than enough and is not going to even try to be polite any more. Theresa May gently lecturing the blithering idiot as she plays with her hair and waves her hands. That the French government released this is truly brilliant.
And has she announced another religious conversion? She’s still wearing her kabbalah string but she traveled on Saturday, made speeches, attended meetings, and tweeted.
And what was Nagini carrying in her handbag as she went sight-seeing in North Korea yesterday.
Every day, something new to cringe at. I’m writhing in my seat…in my soul! (and always in my mind our mistreatment of children and families at the border). When can we get rid of these horrible people?! And how many generations before we can hold up our heads in the world again?
Her sister wife dress cost $4590.
https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1145511132075057152
This is why I love Celebitchy so much, lol. #nailedit
Agree. I love this site, it keeps me sane.
Unwantedivanka is making this a much better Monday. She is so vapid and to stupid to realize how stupid she is
Just remarkable to watch people walk around with that lack of self-awareness, yeah? Makes my ADHD obliviousness look downright meek and humble by comparison.
So far it’s a very good morning.