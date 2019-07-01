“Cardi B’s trademark application for ‘Okurrr’ was denied, okurrr?” links

Cardi B isn’t being allowed to trademark “Okurrr,” so now we can all make Okurrr branded merchandise, okurrr? [The Blemish]
They made another Jumanji movie? Ugh. [Pajiba]
Chris Pratt got sunburned to hell on his honeymoon. [Dlisted]
Henry Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes, ugh. [LaineyGossip]
Happy birthday to Go Fug Yourself! [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s a good recap of Big Little Lies. [Jezebel]
Jake Gyllenhaal breaks down his iconic characters. [OMG Blog]
Tom Holland would love it if Spider-Man was gay. [Towleroad]
Maisie Williams went to Sophie Turner’s wedding. [Just Jared]
If Kim Kardashian can trademark “Kimono” then Cardi should be able to trade Okurrr. At least one isn’t a word that’s been around for hundreds of years. 🙄
Kim never applied to have Kimono trademarked. Actually she just tweeted she is changing the name to something else because of all the justified outcry.
What happened to the podcast?
I like how Maisie’s bf is kinda Gendry-esque IRL.