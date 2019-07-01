“Cardi B’s trademark application for ‘Okurrr’ was denied, okurrr?” links
  • July 01, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cardi B attends Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B isn’t being allowed to trademark “Okurrr,” so now we can all make Okurrr branded merchandise, okurrr? [The Blemish]
They made another Jumanji movie? Ugh. [Pajiba]
Chris Pratt got sunburned to hell on his honeymoon. [Dlisted]
Henry Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes, ugh. [LaineyGossip]
Happy birthday to Go Fug Yourself! [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s a good recap of Big Little Lies. [Jezebel]
Jake Gyllenhaal breaks down his iconic characters. [OMG Blog]
Tom Holland would love it if Spider-Man was gay. [Towleroad]
Maisie Williams went to Sophie Turner’s wedding. [Just Jared]

Cardi B heads out to run errands in a wild purple outfit

4 Responses to ““Cardi B’s trademark application for ‘Okurrr’ was denied, okurrr?” links”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 1, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    If Kim Kardashian can trademark “Kimono” then Cardi should be able to trade Okurrr. At least one isn’t a word that’s been around for hundreds of years. 🙄

    • ME says:
      July 1, 2019 at 12:45 pm

      Kim never applied to have Kimono trademarked. Actually she just tweeted she is changing the name to something else because of all the justified outcry.

  2. Victoria says:
    July 1, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    What happened to the podcast?

  3. Lucy says:
    July 1, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    I like how Maisie’s bf is kinda Gendry-esque IRL.

