Scooter Braun tried to have a ‘mature & private’ phone call with Taylor Swift

I’ve been wondering since Sunday if Taylor Swift’s anti-Scooter Braun Tumblr post was about anything other than her martyr complex and Taylor simply being “in her feelings.” As in, I wonder if Taylor is trying to play out some kind of business strategy where she makes the Big Machine sale so toxic for Scooter Braun that he has to sell the music label sometime soon. It could be, but after all of the controversy, I would expect that IF Scooter sold the label – and thus, Taylor’s masters – he would be able to fetch an even bigger price tag than what he paid ($300 million). So if Taylor’s original intention was a business play to eventually buy back her masters… she failed? Because she just increased their worth.
Speaking of, TMZ tracked the Amazon sales of Taylor’s album since Sunday and her old albums have been on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” charts for the past 48 hours: “Four of her old albums… saw significant spikes in CD purchases … with a couple of them even climbing to the top spots on the ‘M&S’ list. Taylor’s debut album, “Taylor Swift” peaked at #3 Monday in digital sales — up 471% –and her fourth studio album, “Red,” peaked at #4 — up 433%. Two of her other Big Machine albums — “Fearless” and “1989″ — saw surges of 221% and 88%, respectively.” More money for Scooter Braun (and Taylor too, let’s be honest).
Something else I was thinking about: Scooter could totally license Taylor’s music for an assortment of projects she doesn’t approve of now. I expect to hear a lot of vintage Swift music on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Hoping to avoid that, Scooter is apparently seeking a private audience with Taylor:
Scooter Braun took the first step in trying to reach out for communication with Taylor Swift to try and resolve their differences, but she’s apparently not interested in talking it out. Sources connected to the deal tell us Justin Bieber’s manager reached out through mutual friends Monday morning to engage in a “mature and private” phone call with Swift.
We’re told Braun was eager to explain his position to the “ME!” singer, and also discuss the shock over her reaction to the deal’s public announcement. We’re told Braun is genuinely “shocked” by Swift’s public reaction, and is “very hurt” by the entire situation.
He is confused as to why Swift would attack him when she knew all along his investment company was in the running to purchase Big Machine Records and own her masters. Our sources say Braun wants to discuss with Swift about the business aspects of the purchase, and to make sure she knows he’s a big fan of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer. We’re told he wants Swift to understand the main reason he purchased her catalogue is because he believes in her music and in her future.
He wants to clear all the air via a phone call? Kanye says hi. Yael Cohen Braun better record the phone call just in case, I’m just saying.
Seriously, Taylor’s Summer Beefs always involve furtive phone calls and Taylor misrepresenting what she knew and when. I wonder if Taylor will continue to block Scooter’s calls in the long-term. I also wonder if this Summer Beef is being extra-hyped because her new album is coming out and nothing moves Taylor-albums like her fans seeing her as the biggest victim ever.
If she refuses a phone call, than she’s being petty. I always thought she was some sort of business genius but she obv can’t keep her personal drama separate long enough to hear Scooter out. Maybe has a better deal for her than Big Machine did.
Clearly she is upset.
In what universe do you have a conversation with someone when you are mad?
when you’re a grown-up you do it all the time. 🙄
Taylor is not a business genius, she does however have very smart people around her, mainly her father.
+1 and I find it very odd that her father has not been talked about more in this drama. Her father knew exactly was going down with Big Machine. I wonder how she is dealing with him?
The more this goes on, the more spoiled and petulant she seems. I’m sure she’s bummed about not owning her masters, as she should be, but it really seems like she’s just playing the victim card because she’s ultimately mad they were sold to Scooter. Her whole message is just annoying about it.
I totally agree and I am bummed to see so many people still falling for her fake attitude.
Scooter instagrammed that he “bought Taylor Swift.” Not her music, HER. If she doesn’t want to talk to him, she has plenty reason.
He never said that. Justin Bieber did a dumb pic post! Artist need to learn to make better deals. She has a rich dad and not a good lawyer. Prince showed the way
Actually no…you can google this. He didn’t make the original post (his friend did) but scooter later posted it to his own Instagram stories and took it down shortly after.
it was his friends congratulatory post that he stupidly shared on his Instagram story. let’s at least get the facts right.
It was a gross story and it was gross that he shared it – really gross message that he sent with that
Yes Lala! He shared it, he obviously agreed with the sentiment. It was gross all around.
I agree. all I’m saying is that people need to not twist things.
It’s not twisting anything to say scooter instagrammed it…because he did. I wouldn’t blame him for his friend posting it because none of us is responsible for our friends’ behavior. But he shared it to his own Instagram. Clearly he didn’t see how problematic it was to say he “bought” a woman.
And I believe its this right here- this “owning a woman” mentality that she is so disgusted by and angry about. Whether he created it, or liked it and shared it, she knows this is how he and his group behave and I dont blame her for not wanting him to have any control of her or her masters.
I know everyone likes to cheer on anyone who stands up to/against Swift … but that Yael woman seemed to be just as childish and petty as Swift is called. I don’t understand the cheering bad behavior on when it’s related to someone we deem to have bad behavior. If Yael could have kept her comments related directly to the situation it’d be one thing- but she had to get that dig in about dropping friends. This woman is no better than anyone else involved. It was the same with the Kardashian’s – they’re hellspawn any day of the week until they pull their trash out and use it against someone people don’t like. And the burden of proof regarding full recordings vs perfectly hand selected clips is SO low when it’s in a situation like this. Pulling things out of context can set a scene, but it doesn’t definitively prove much. When chunks of recording are missing that should ALWAYS be suspect- especially when people call for a full recording to be released and it somehow is never produced.
Now. If Scooter and Taylor want to make this work – they’ll have a meeting and work out a deal. I understand why she’s angry about this – and maybe I’m just a grudge holding bitch. But I fully understand where she’s coming from in this situation. Does it mean she’s legally entitled to her music? Not really. But that’s a screwed up system effecting SO much of the industry. It doesn’t make it ‘right’ just because it’s widespread. You can’t say that she had a chance to buy her music out when the old owner talks about her EARNING each album back with an additional album – that’s clearly just to boost up the amount that the company is worth in the deal, and I highly doubt they were interested in making sure the new buyers would stick to that deal.
Everyone involved is messy af. But my god – how is a GROWN man who goes by freaking SCOOTER still not personally speaking about any of this? Why is he allowing TMZ and his wife to do his work for him? That’s an extra level of embarrassing to add to this shitshow. And let’s not forget that the absolute mess that is JBiebs isn’t partially due to Scooter having him slave away as a child.
I think that I don’t like anybody involved in the story at all, but Taylor is coming across poorly to me solely because of how she went about this and what she chose to say in her message. I feel a great deal of sympathy for her that all of the work that she put in is not owned by her. however, that wasn’t what she chose to focus on. instead she chose to focus on how she claimed she’s being bullied and all of the other nonsense. making it all about poor Taylor who is always picked on by people, like she’s an underdog when she hasn’t been one for about 10 years now, and never acknowledging the bullying that she herself does (the whole Katy Perry thing is now because the media was pitting women against each other? okay Taylor).
I also don’t buy the argument that it matters whether they release the full recording or not. they released the segments that specifically showcased the points where Taylor contradicted her previous statements. That’s all they needed to do. and Kim has been more or less silent on it since, while Taylor continues to twist the story and will not really address what she said in the phone call that people took issue with.
my biggest problem with Taylor is that she has lied and manipulated situations enough that I don’t trust her version of events. I am ambivalent about Kim and I really have always thought Kanye is trash. (and yes, the Kardashians lie and manipulated stuff all the time – but Taylor did actually say what was on the tape. the audio wasn’t altered.)
Well put! I agree with all you said.
@Erinn I just have to add that the grown man named Scooter in my life decided to fire me on April Fools day, when I had done nothing wrong. He didn’t even tell me, he put my job up on GB and a co-worker told me. When I finally was able to get in touch with him he TEXTED me to say “oh just take the week off.”
He was visibly upset when I showed up to work the next day, but I had done nothing wrong. His reason? My cousin (his nephew) took a job at a competing company.
Leaking the fact that he tried to call her about it and intimating that she was too petty to pick up is super mature and private of him.
I don’t even like Taylor but he posted in his insta stories that he bought Taylor. I wouldn’t talk to a pig that said that about me.
So gross. I wouldn’t pickup the phone either.
Seriously…she doesn’t owe him an iota of her personal time. Gross.
I 100% believe she’s being so public with this to sell her new album. I know I’m less excited for this new album than I was for past ones because I don’t love the direction her music is going, and her last single/music video was pretty poorly received. But now she’s changing the narrative from whether her Pride video is problematic to artists’ rights, an area where she comes off much better, with a large helping of ‘let’s defend Taylor from the mean record execs by buying more copies of this album than we did of the last!’ I honestly don’t think it’s a terrible strategy – there are people who are mad at her and take Scooter’s side, but were they going to buy her album anyway? I’m curious to see how it plays out.
I agree with this too. That, and the fact that she is coming out with FOUR different types of albums for her fans to buy… she’s making sure her album is #1. It’s weird because her fans do come through even when the public is MEH about it.
I just don’t get this – if someone you know, who, as others he’s worked with point out – usually defends you or at least tries to make everyone get along with your pov, buys the label that has your masters – wouldn’t a collaboration and a contact with that person enable you to open a path or strategy for getting your masters back in the future? I didn’t know much about this guy before this story, I’m just wondering if they would probably be willing to settle her rights not right now but in the years to come that could benefit them all?
He literally has a picture of the Famous video playing at a concert up on his Twitter. Then he put on Instagram story a picture his friend posted about how he bought Taylor Swift. Clearly he cares so much about her.
This, Miles. He’s attempting to change his narrative by having his friends (Demi, Justin) coming out on his behalf but I believe he is every bit as disgusting as Taylor suggests he is, and theres a good reason she doesnt want him to have a single finger on any of her stuff.
Our culturally ingrained biases against women always reveal themselves in moments like these. Interesting. (No, I am not a Swift fan, and not everything has to be or should be filtered through the lens of fandom.)
Exactly.
I really don’t think this is a sexist issue just because she happens to be a woman. my issues with it are directly related to how she had handled situations in the past, it’s pretty specific to her.
You’ve literally been in these comments left and right talking about everything she’s done in the past meanwhile ignoring the other side that isn’t any better and is actually worse.
She doesn’t have to talk to a guy who publicly has a picture of a naked wax figure of her on his Twitter. She doesn’t have to talk to a guy who publicly shares an Instagram story saying he bought her. She doesn’t have to talk to people that are trying to say she doesn’t understand “business,” as if they’re calling her stupid meanwhile she’s one of the more powerful woman in the industry. The whole ordeal about her not having her masters is not misogynistic. Absolutely not. But it’s everything else surrounding the situation that is.
You’ve been in the comments just as much sharing your opinion. I’ve also stated that I don’t really care for anybody in this story.
I like Taylor enough, and have bought all her albums, but I think she’s problematic a lot of the time and rarely gets called out on it. She IS one of the most powerful women in the industry – and yet she acts like she’s not. If she wanted to make this just about not owning her masters, I’d be behind her 100%. Instead she wanted to make it about being bullied.
She doesn’t have to talk to Scooter. She also didn’t have to post her blog post. Shrug.
Yeah, no. This is not a specific women’s issue. It’s not a Taylor Swift issue. Artists have had this issue forever, think Paul McCartney, Cher, and Prince. Just because I have different opinions from you, that is not internalized misogyny.
Miles, you’ve been in these comments just as much though?
@Tater Tot: Cool story bro.
Also agree. Makes me queasy.
Fundamentally she is a recording artist who was paid, and well paid, to write those albums. Part of the deal was that she did not own the masters.
Each of us do things which with the benefit if hindsight we would wish we had not.
I hate the idea that what Swift did was some form of high art and that she is being particularly manipulated in this situation.
She never owned the masters and still doesn’t. This was ever the case.
This is a fabricated fuss to seem more victimised….I truly don’t understand why anyone buys into her world view. She is a white women from an affluent family who has been incredibly fortunate in her life and career. I have no understanding how her worldview as one of identification with victim is acceptableto others. I believe she is pushing for what she wants by any means necessary. I respect being a hard negotiator but I don’t respect playing the victim – there are so many actual victims around without any of your privilege.
I wish she would grow up. I find this tiresome.
Totally agree. And lest we forget : Swift is still receiving the same millions and millions of dollars from her royalties as before.
Scooter Braun is pretty disgusting and long before this happened he had a terrible rep on other gossip sites for mistreating some of his talent. It’s really too bad he got his hands on her music.
Scooter Braun has shown himself to be as immature as Bieber over the years and I’m inclined to believe in some conversation somewhere he did say he “owns” her now, and probably worse. Maybe they did offer her the masters but perhaps was some ridiculous price and/or the additional albums? Mentally have Dr Evil saying “I’ll sell them for $1 billion dollars!”
And the other business exec coming out yesterday saying Taylor “doesn’t understand business” or something along those lines was just condescending. Like everything I’m sure the truth lies somewhere in the middle but in this instance I tend to lean more towards Taylor.
I didn’t know her new album is coming out this summer! Now the publicizing of this whole ordeal makes sense: she’s gaining sympathy for her poorly received singles ( and I say this as a general fan of her music, but she always chooses the worst songs as singles.)
People defending scooter are pretty disgusting. I mean look at Bieber, he’s a mess, even Ariana said he was manipulative and treated her badly.
I agree. It’s as though their hatred of Swift has rendered them incapable of seeing the other players in this situation clearly.
seriously – This situation for any artist is gross, Scooter is gross (and continues to be gross about this)
I think she should diversify.
Winter beefs- featuring lots of cat sweaters and Taylor’s naughty and nice lists.
This is the ultimate in mansplaining/man-excusing, in my opinion.
She has every right in the world to call Scooter out. It’s her work (to begin with), and she has every right to discuss it in whatever way she likes.
If this were a man, nobody would be calling him names like petulant or spoiled. The next thing we’ll hear is that she’s behaving “too emotionally”.
A similar thing happened when Michael Jackson bought the Beatles music catalog, causing a huge rift with one-time friend, Paul McCartney. No one called Sir Paul “petulant”. The press I’ve read over the years are about Paul’s fight, and the legalities surrounding it.
I think it’s an important conversation for someone like TS to initiate. She does have a lot of clout in the music world, more clout than many artists. And this can serve as a warning to other up-and-coming artists; if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone.
I have a question. If she was 15 when her contract started, could she legally sign that contract since she was a minor, or would her parents have to sign for her? Also, was this contract renewed at any point? It seems like six albums or 14 years is kind of a weird set point.