Duchess Kate steps out in a crisp McQueen for Wimbledon Day 2

The Duchess of Cambridge loves tennis. If I was a British duchess who could sit in the Royal Box whenever I wanted, I would probably attend every single day of the Wimbledon fortnight. Kate would have reason to attend every day too – a few years ago, the Queen finally handed down the “patronage” of Wimbledon to Kate, so now Kate can attend matches and it counts as work. Last year, Kate was still halfway on maternity leave, so she only attended the men’s and women’s finals (and accidentally part of one of the men’s semifinals). But this year Kate isn’t on maternity leave nor is she pregnant, so she’s going to come out a lot more.

Today, Roger Federer is playing on Center Court – he’s sandwiched in between two women’s matches, Angelique Kerber’s first round match, and then Serena Williams comes on after Federer. Kate and all the Middletons are huge Federer fans, so that was probably the original intention for Kate – to see Roger. But she did something great, which is stop in (before Federer’s match) to Court 14 to watch a promising young British woman named Harriet Dart. Kate sat happily in the stands of the smaller court with Katie Boulter (another good British player) and Anne Keothavong (British Fed Cup captain). I have my fingers crossed that Kate sticks around and watches Serena Williams after Federer.

As for Kate’s fashion, she chose a new summery frock – this white and black Alexander McQueen, with a small purse also by McQueen. The buttons… my lord, the buttons. She loves a shirt-dress so this is fine. It actually suits her. I would have taken off the black bow brooch (or is that part of the design of the dress?) and put her hair in a ponytail, but it’s fine. She looks nice and Royal Box-appropriate, honestly.

  1. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:23 am

    That brooch makes no sense until it’s matching with the larger bow on the belt. Otherwise, it’s a nice dress. Comfortable and appropriate for a day of tennis watching. Glad to see her out for earlier round matches and not just the finales.

  2. Cidy says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:23 am

    The only part of this I really, really dont like is the brooch but otherwise i like this dress. I have a t-shirt dress very similar to this one but it has vertical stripes, but same belt and everything, it goes good with a chunky heel.

    Also it’s kind of looking like she recently touched up her color, there is some caramel brown in the underneath there. I like the medium brown tones on her. All and all it’s a good look for the occasion.

  3. Ira says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:25 am

    The dress is not McQueen.

  4. Eliza says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Ive seen the bows before as pins from Wimbledon. Kate’s not really a bow person as much as her button and polka dots would make you think.

    PS dress by Suzannah

  5. Erinn says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I’d like it a lot more with a different neckline. Not a bad dress, but I’m not a huge fan either.

  6. Hepburntracy says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Baseball, tennis, polo, rugby, film premiers…it all counts as ‘work’ for the royals. Kate is not alone in this.

    Also that is not a brooch. It’s something she wears every year at Wimbledon since becoming patron. It has the Wimbledon colors on it which I think is given to patrons/members.

    • Sam says:
      July 2, 2019 at 8:40 am

      Baseball didnt count as work for Meghan,she wasnt mentioned in the CC

    • Melissa says:
      July 2, 2019 at 8:42 am

      I agree with you. Why are these people worshipped and praised for attending sport matches or spending 45 minutes at charity events? They are not doing anything more notable than celebrities or socialites. The tiaras and palaces really have people fooled that the royals are somehow more special than other people.

  7. Deedee says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:29 am

    There’s too much of everything twee here. The buttons, the sleeve, the weird bow brooch, the swinging earrings, the belt. Less is more, Kate.

  8. Jemimaleopard says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Hate the bows. Lose the bows and just a plain black leather belt would have looked much better. Actually love the dress form the waist down but the top is so dated – even if it was a row of single buttons it would be better!

  9. MattyLove says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

    I wish she and Meghan would go together again. Talk about positive PR!

    • Sam Louise says:
      July 2, 2019 at 8:38 am

      I know, right? It would have been awesome and would have shut the Daily Fail et al up if Meghan and Kate came together and giggled in the Royal box. It’s quite likely Meghan will show up for Serena’s match; I hope Kate is with her!

  10. Molly says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

    The bow is the same one she always wears to Wimbledon. Will wears the matching pattern/colors in tie form.

  11. tempest prognosticator says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:30 am

    She looks good. The dress is appropriate.

  12. Beachcomber9 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:32 am

    KM’s granny style boggles my mind. She has a button fetish too. With her body she could wear anything & look great, but this is matronly & dated. 🤯🙄

  13. L84Tea says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Pornstache in front of her is giving me the giggles.

  14. Lucylee says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Lovely buttons

  15. Seraphina says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I have to agree with the ladies who thumbs downed the bows. And the clutch person. In the pictures it looks awkward. While it’s is ok for the match I would like to see her in something a bit more relaxed. She looks stiff.

  16. nina says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Kate’s dress looks my mother’s wedding gown from 1990…that’s not a compliment.

  17. Monicack says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:44 am

    I don’t like empire waistlines paired with A-line skirts but that’s just me. I also think the bow belt is too American Girl.

  18. Lisa says:
    July 2, 2019 at 8:47 am

    It is very Kate. I hope she and Meghan attend one of the matches together.

