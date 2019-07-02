Duchess Kate steps out in a crisp McQueen for Wimbledon Day 2

The Duchess of Cambridge loves tennis. If I was a British duchess who could sit in the Royal Box whenever I wanted, I would probably attend every single day of the Wimbledon fortnight. Kate would have reason to attend every day too – a few years ago, the Queen finally handed down the “patronage” of Wimbledon to Kate, so now Kate can attend matches and it counts as work. Last year, Kate was still halfway on maternity leave, so she only attended the men’s and women’s finals (and accidentally part of one of the men’s semifinals). But this year Kate isn’t on maternity leave nor is she pregnant, so she’s going to come out a lot more.
Today, Roger Federer is playing on Center Court – he’s sandwiched in between two women’s matches, Angelique Kerber’s first round match, and then Serena Williams comes on after Federer. Kate and all the Middletons are huge Federer fans, so that was probably the original intention for Kate – to see Roger. But she did something great, which is stop in (before Federer’s match) to Court 14 to watch a promising young British woman named Harriet Dart. Kate sat happily in the stands of the smaller court with Katie Boulter (another good British player) and Anne Keothavong (British Fed Cup captain). I have my fingers crossed that Kate sticks around and watches Serena Williams after Federer.
As for Kate’s fashion, she chose a new summery frock – this white and black Alexander McQueen, with a small purse also by McQueen. The buttons… my lord, the buttons. She loves a shirt-dress so this is fine. It actually suits her. I would have taken off the black bow brooch (or is that part of the design of the dress?) and put her hair in a ponytail, but it’s fine. She looks nice and Royal Box-appropriate, honestly.
