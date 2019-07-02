“‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright got married” links
  • July 02, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

View this post on Instagram

6.29.19 📸 : @the_malicotes

A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) on

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor got married. [Dlisted]
I wonder if we’ll ever see Zoe Kravitz’s wedding dress. [LaineyGossip]
Love After Lockup Season 3 trailer. [Starcasm]
David Spade also did the Bottle Cap Challenge. [Seriously OMG]
Analysis of Sweden’s victory over Germany in the Women’s World Cup. [Pajiba]
Aw, I like Tiffany Haddish’s little floppy hat. [GFY]
Lady Gaga wore Versace for Stonewall Day. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Nivea is anti-LGBTQ, pass it on. [Towleroad]
Mandy Moore looks great in a white suit. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright got married” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    If your internet is slowing down/flipping out/being weird at the moment, China is going nuts with DDOS attacks that seem to be targeted at Hong Kong and the rest of the internet is getting caught in the crossfire. (Sort of)

    Reply
  2. Oh No says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    I think it would be really sweet if all us Vanderpump fans started a GoFundMe for Brittany. After all, the co-pays for all those semiannual STI tests are going to add up pretty quickly.

    As someone who was bored enough to follow the OG crew from the beginning, we all know what’s coming…

    Reply
  3. Laughysaphy says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    But did Jax steal those sunglasses?? 😂

    Reply
  4. elimaeby says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Condolences to Brittany.

    Reply
  5. Tourmaline says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Countdown to divorce starts today!

    Reply
  6. Reader says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    Did anyone else know Lalas Randall was a groomsman?? From owing Foddy money to a reality TV wedding… I guess backing Stallone and nic cage movies doesn’t pay like it used to.

    Reply
  7. Lala11_7 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    I watched Vanderpump Rules the first two seasons…

    You would have to give me a check, for $5 million dollars…tax free…in order to have a relationship with Jax….and I mean….NOT A PENNY LESS than $5 million…

    He is just…..NEXT LEVEL with the trifliness….and I fear that once he gets over mourning his Father….it will be on and popping again….

    How could he have changed? He hasn’t put in the self-care and work TO change…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment