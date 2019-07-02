“‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright got married” links

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor got married. [Dlisted]
I wonder if we’ll ever see Zoe Kravitz’s wedding dress. [LaineyGossip]
Love After Lockup Season 3 trailer. [Starcasm]
David Spade also did the Bottle Cap Challenge. [Seriously OMG]
Analysis of Sweden’s victory over Germany in the Women’s World Cup. [Pajiba]
Aw, I like Tiffany Haddish’s little floppy hat. [GFY]
Lady Gaga wore Versace for Stonewall Day. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Nivea is anti-LGBTQ, pass it on. [Towleroad]
Mandy Moore looks great in a white suit. [RCFA]
If your internet is slowing down/flipping out/being weird at the moment, China is going nuts with DDOS attacks that seem to be targeted at Hong Kong and the rest of the internet is getting caught in the crossfire. (Sort of)
I think it would be really sweet if all us Vanderpump fans started a GoFundMe for Brittany. After all, the co-pays for all those semiannual STI tests are going to add up pretty quickly.
As someone who was bored enough to follow the OG crew from the beginning, we all know what’s coming…
BAHAHAHAHAHA. You just made my day with this comment.
But did Jax steal those sunglasses?? 😂
Condolences to Brittany.
Countdown to divorce starts today!
I give it 4 years.
Wow you are optimistic! I wonder how Jax will do with parenthood. It could be very bad.
Did anyone else know Lalas Randall was a groomsman?? From owing Foddy money to a reality TV wedding… I guess backing Stallone and nic cage movies doesn’t pay like it used to.
I watched Vanderpump Rules the first two seasons…
You would have to give me a check, for $5 million dollars…tax free…in order to have a relationship with Jax….and I mean….NOT A PENNY LESS than $5 million…
He is just…..NEXT LEVEL with the trifliness….and I fear that once he gets over mourning his Father….it will be on and popping again….
How could he have changed? He hasn’t put in the self-care and work TO change…