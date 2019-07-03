Leslie Jones wonders if there will be another show as tweetable as Game of Thrones



There’s an excellent lesser-known YouTube channel called Gold Derby which has in depth remote video interviews with Emmy-nominated and winning celebrities. They do long format interviews about their work and they don’t do pull clips so it’s not getting a lot of buzz. I enjoy it because some of the interviewers really connect with the guests, who don’t feel pressured to tell funny stories or perform like on a television interview. They had an interview with Leslie Jones recently that has less than 500 views. That’s a shame because it was a joy to watch. Leslie enthused about all the work that goes into SNL and I laughed a few times. She also talked about Game of Thrones and how she’s looking for another show like that to tweet about.

The world is terrifying to live in but it’s very funny to watch on SNL

We have to interpret so much pain and make it funny. SNL lets people who don’t really watch news know what’s going on. You said you would submit the episode with Idris Elba for Emmy consideration. What stood out for you about that episode?

The Gayle and R. Kelly sketch was iconic. Gayle was the coolest cucumber. Kenan Thompson is a beast. We were so happy that we got to do that together. I got to do a great update talking about my funeral. Have you seen celebrity funerals lately? It’s seven hours long. That’s unreal. I was sitting talking to Heidi at the table read. I was really tired. I said ‘I think I’m going to die at this table read. I need you to take responsibility [and] not let them do celebrity sh-t with me.’ She said ‘Leslie that should be an update.’ We sat down and wrote it. It’s something I always talk about. ‘I’m probably going to die. Make sure my niece don’t get no money.’ What’s the attitude like on set with a new host?

I always tell the hosts to submit. ‘You have great writers. You have a cast that’s going to catch your back.’ Get them used to the cards. We try to let them know ‘We are here for you, this is about having fun. Don’t worry if something isn’t going right. We’ve got you.’ On Game of Jones ending with Game of Thrones

I don’t know if there’s going to be a show as good as Game of Thrones to tweet out like that. Game of Thrones took me by surprise that I love [it] so much. I’ll probably pick a show and start doing that. I’m watching Outlander. I don’t know if it’s live tweetable though.

[From Gold Derby on YouTube]

She ended by saying that she wanted viewers to know that SNL was so much fun for them to make, which definitely comes through. You can tell they’re having a blast. Her funeral plans are hilarious but bizarre to me. I am not someone who has planned my funeral in any capacity, nor have I even thought about it. Sometimes I wonder if my car is going to plunge into the water when I’m driving over a bridge, but I don’t care what happens after I’m gone.

As for Game of Thrones, that was a show that got everyone invested, but I think just about any popular show can do that. I’m not a huge GoT fan and I didn’t get as into it as Leslie, but I loved talking to Kaiser about it on our podcast. (We’re back July 15th!) I also think if Leslie picks a show to tweet about she’ll get more people to watch it because she’s so amazing. She’s tweeting about the World Cup now and I feel like I’m missing out!

She got so excited when they showed her tweet on TV! There are F bombs in this but it will cheer you up I can’t stop smiling.

Here’s Leslie’s funeral segment. It was awesome and I laughed so many times!



And here’s the R. Kelly interview parody:

