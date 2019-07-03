Leslie Jones wonders if there will be another show as tweetable as Game of Thrones

There’s an excellent lesser-known YouTube channel called Gold Derby which has in depth remote video interviews with Emmy-nominated and winning celebrities. They do long format interviews about their work and they don’t do pull clips so it’s not getting a lot of buzz. I enjoy it because some of the interviewers really connect with the guests, who don’t feel pressured to tell funny stories or perform like on a television interview. They had an interview with Leslie Jones recently that has less than 500 views. That’s a shame because it was a joy to watch. Leslie enthused about all the work that goes into SNL and I laughed a few times. She also talked about Game of Thrones and how she’s looking for another show like that to tweet about.
The world is terrifying to live in but it’s very funny to watch on SNL
We have to interpret so much pain and make it funny. SNL lets people who don’t really watch news know what’s going on.
You said you would submit the episode with Idris Elba for Emmy consideration. What stood out for you about that episode?
The Gayle and R. Kelly sketch was iconic. Gayle was the coolest cucumber. Kenan Thompson is a beast. We were so happy that we got to do that together.
I got to do a great update talking about my funeral. Have you seen celebrity funerals lately? It’s seven hours long. That’s unreal. I was sitting talking to Heidi at the table read. I was really tired. I said ‘I think I’m going to die at this table read. I need you to take responsibility [and] not let them do celebrity sh-t with me.’
She said ‘Leslie that should be an update.’ We sat down and wrote it. It’s something I always talk about. ‘I’m probably going to die. Make sure my niece don’t get no money.’
What’s the attitude like on set with a new host?
I always tell the hosts to submit. ‘You have great writers. You have a cast that’s going to catch your back.’ Get them used to the cards. We try to let them know ‘We are here for you, this is about having fun. Don’t worry if something isn’t going right. We’ve got you.’
On Game of Jones ending with Game of Thrones
I don’t know if there’s going to be a show as good as Game of Thrones to tweet out like that. Game of Thrones took me by surprise that I love [it] so much. I’ll probably pick a show and start doing that. I’m watching Outlander. I don’t know if it’s live tweetable though.
She ended by saying that she wanted viewers to know that SNL was so much fun for them to make, which definitely comes through. You can tell they’re having a blast. Her funeral plans are hilarious but bizarre to me. I am not someone who has planned my funeral in any capacity, nor have I even thought about it. Sometimes I wonder if my car is going to plunge into the water when I’m driving over a bridge, but I don’t care what happens after I’m gone.
As for Game of Thrones, that was a show that got everyone invested, but I think just about any popular show can do that. I’m not a huge GoT fan and I didn’t get as into it as Leslie, but I loved talking to Kaiser about it on our podcast. (We’re back July 15th!) I also think if Leslie picks a show to tweet about she’ll get more people to watch it because she’s so amazing. She’s tweeting about the World Cup now and I feel like I’m missing out!
She got so excited when they showed her tweet on TV! There are F bombs in this but it will cheer you up I can’t stop smiling.
YAAAAASSSS!! They saw me!! lol lol @FIFAWWC @USWNT pic.twitter.com/jPLPgTk28z
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) July 2, 2019
Here’s Leslie’s funeral segment. It was awesome and I laughed so many times!
And here’s the R. Kelly interview parody:
I have not watched a single episode of GoT. Is it really worth all the hype????
I think so. It’s a commitment (8 seasons, some of the episodes are long) and I don’t think I could binge it, since some episodes are really hard to watch (graphic violence, etc.) I mean if I hadn’t seen it before I could prob watch a few episodes a week. I know people who watched the entire series in the week before the finale and I was like….HOW.
Anyway – for the most part excellent acting, excellent overall production (costumes, sets, music, etc.) As you can prob tell from many of the posts on here there were some, ahem, mixed feelings about the last season, but I would still say its worth it.
You have to start from the beginning and the first episode kind of drags – but yes it is very addictive
GOT has become a cultural phenomenon all over the world. People gathered to see the episodes together, things like that happen very few times so I think that surely there will be other popular shows but reaching GOT levels will be almost impossible
that was something that made me so sad about it ending. I also feel like that was the last show that people watch like that. Now with how Amazon and Netflix drop whole seasons at once, there’s not the same feeling of “I cant wait for Sunday night and I have to watch it sunday night bc I want to talk about it on Monday!!!!”
I cant think of any other show currently that has that same cultural “pull.”
That funeral planning bit is gold. I love Leslie Jones so much, and I do miss Game of Jones. I hope she finds a new show to live-tweet; she is f**king delightful.
Oh, and for Outlander – someone live-tweeted it a while ago (maybe a year ago, maybe 2 months, I cant remember). I can never find it again though, but it was hilarious. It was a comedian who was home sick, so he was like “well lets see what this is about” and he live-tweeted the first 2-3 seasons (I guess not technically “live tweeting” but you know what I mean.)
There will always be something new and water-cooler moment worthy/tweetable. There always is.
Love Leslie!