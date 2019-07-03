“Meghan McCain feels like a ‘caged animal’ at her cushy job on ‘The View’” links

Meghan McCain feels like a “caged animal” at her cushy job at The View, where she gets paid a ton of money to say “my father” a lot. [Jezebel]

The Knives Out trailer features Daniel Craig doing a terrible Southern-American accent, this is ridiculous. [Dlisted]

Lainey on the Taylor Swift Summer Beef. [LaineyGossip]

What is this prairie look from Nicole Kidman?! [Go Fug Yourself]

Gerard Butler had sex on a glacier. I mean… [Pajiba]

RuPaul answers your burning questions. [OMG Blog]

Imagine being truly upset at Pride Gnomes. [Towleroad]

I wish Mandy Moore would stop center-parting. [Just Jared]

Woman complained to swimsuit company after she wore her one-piece upside down. [The Blemish]

Programming note: Unless some big summer scandal breaks on Independence Day, we’ll be off tomorrow, and we’ll be back on Friday. We hope everyone has a safe & happy holiday! Have a good Fourth of July!

This is insane. On today's episode of the View, Meghan McCain used her dad's time as a prisoner of war to minimize the suffering of imprisoned migrant children. For the millionth time, not everything is about you and your father. pic.twitter.com/rhR0HoQVb1 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 25, 2019