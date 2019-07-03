“Meghan McCain feels like a ‘caged animal’ at her cushy job on ‘The View’” links
Meghan McCain during an appearance on ABC's 'The View.'

Meghan McCain feels like a “caged animal” at her cushy job at The View, where she gets paid a ton of money to say “my father” a lot. [Jezebel]
Programming note: Unless some big summer scandal breaks on Independence Day, we’ll be off tomorrow, and we’ll be back on Friday. We hope everyone has a safe & happy holiday! Have a good Fourth of July!

9 Responses to ““Meghan McCain feels like a ‘caged animal’ at her cushy job on ‘The View’” links”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Its like john oliver’s bit from last week – “can I just say something?” “Can I talk?”

    Reply
  2. Chrissyms says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:16 am

    I don’t agree with Mccain on a lot of things but she really is in a difficult position. She get’s paid a lot of money to disagree with 4 other ladies on a daily basis. She just lost her father and during this time Trumpster has made it his mission to poop all over his memory publically. It’s a weird position to be in for her. She obviously has had a hard time dealing with all of this and maybe just needs to get off tv for a big and mourn and get herself together. It does make for compelling television though. IF they all just agreed wouldn’t it be boring?

    Reply
    • minx says:
      July 3, 2019 at 10:33 am

      Here’s an idea: She could find a job where she doesn’t have to defend Trump to earn a paycheck. They do exist. I don’t think she’s hurting for money anyway.

      Reply
  3. Str8Shooter says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Poor thing. Suffering from silver-spoon disorder. Hoping she pulls through!

    I don’t feel bad for her at all except for the horrible crap that the Orange Turd keeps saying about her father. She trashed President Obama for years and continued to do so even after Cheeto was elected.

    Reply
  4. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Re: Meghan McCain: she has NOTHING BUT her father to keep her in the limelight. She has no accomplishments of her own. If she was barred from speaking about/referring to him, she’d have nothing to say. She really is a horrible person.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Perfect description of McCain: “she gets paid a ton of money to say “my father” a lot.” And she still defends Trump, a cretin who won’t leave her dead father in peace. So, no sympathy from me.

    Reply
  6. Aims says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:31 am

    My question is; would she be anti Trump if he hadn’t trashed her dad? Because it’s personal she takes a stand?

    Reply
  7. Mel M says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Wow, by the end of that video “my father” sounded super strange.

    Reply
  8. Oh No says:
    July 3, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Maybe her ankles are getting weak, ya know, with all that grandstanding on her dead father’s legacy

    Reply

