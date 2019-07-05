Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American’

The USWNT will play The Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday. The women are mad that the Copa America and the CONCACAF Gold Cup finals are scheduled on the same day. While millions of Americans and Dutch people will watch the WWC final, it won’t be as big of an international viewership because of the men’s finals playing around the same time – like, the Copa America final pretty much means that no one in South America will be watching the women. Which sucks, because as we’ve been saying for weeks: one of the primary reasons why everyone has been talking about the USWNT is because of VISIBILITY. The fight to be SEEN.

Megan Rapinoe and the ladies of the USWNT have also had their patriotism questioned, because it’s 2019 and people still fall into the trap that “patriotism” is defined by old unhinged white men. After the semifinal win, Rapinoe was asked about patriotism and her answer was so eloquent and thoughtful, I basically want her to be president:

“I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American. If we want to talk about the ideals we stand for, the song and the anthem and what we are founded on, I think I am extremely American. For the detractors, I would have them look hard into what I am actually saying, the actions I am doing. Maybe you don’t agree with every single way I do it, and that can be discussed. I know I am not perfect.”

“I think I stand for honesty and for truth and for wanting to have the conversation,” Rapinoe said. “Looking at the country honestly and saying, ‘Yes, we are a great country, and there are many things that are so amazing, and I feel very fortunate to be in this country.’ I would never be able to do this in a lot of other places. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get better. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t always thrive to be better….This country was founded on a lot of good ideals, but it was also founded on slavery. We just need to be really honest about that and be really open about talking about that . . . so we can reconcile that and hopefully move forward and make this country better for everyone.”

It’s almost like she thinks “a more perfect union” means we’re not already perfect! It’s almost like she thinks that one can love our country and acknowledge our flaws as a country, flaws in our history and flaws in our current American project.

Rapinoe also had some words for people criticizing Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping celebration: “Wah, wah, wah. We’re at the World Cup. I don’t think anyone truly believes we disrespect the game or our opponents. What do you want us to do? We work hard. We like to play hard. ”

And finally, Ali Krieger on Megan Rapinoe: “I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect. And I feel like staying silent, at times, can side with the oppressor … A lot of us do have those similar feelings.”

7 Responses to “Megan Rapinoe: ‘I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American’”

  1. Incredulous says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Happy Birthday, Megan!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:06 am

    She’s not singing along to the anthem. Who would have thought that something so simple would cause such an uproar??

    and she is of course right. Part of being patriotic and American is questioning our leaders and our country. I love the USA, but its not perfect and right now its REALLY not perfect. I think that’s okay to say.

    Reply
    • Meghan says:
      July 5, 2019 at 9:30 am

      I’ve been thinking a lot about it lately and although I said that damn Pledge every day of my school life, I really REALLY do not want my son to do the same. I have realized just how weird and creepy it is to have a classroom/school of children pledging allegiance to a country/flag.

      Not really sure how I am going to pull this one off, though.

      Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I am so excited for Sunday. GO USA !!!!

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:42 am

    The concept of patriotism has always been open to interpretation, but after 9/11 Dubya and Cheney worked overtime to redefine it as never questioning the the president.

    Reply
  5. Robinda says:
    July 5, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I’ll say it, I’m not much of a Rapinoe fan. Not because of her political beliefs, which I agree with, but because she’s made herself the focus of attention in a situation where it ought to be all team. She kind of always does. She’s a bit lucky that the team is so much better than anyone else, had they struggled and been knocked out, the conversation in the greater sports world would have been centered on how much of a distraction she’d been, there’d have been leaks from the organization and other players about it, and it could have been ugly.

    I appreciate her beliefs and if she wants a public career post soccer based on them, I’d probably be a supporter, but she’s making this her moment when it’s a team moment.

    Reply

