St. Louis white couple armed with automatic weapons threatens BLM protesters

St. Louis, Missouri has seen steady Black Lives Matter activism and protests, just like the rest of the country and the world. The way various local and state politicians and police forces have “handled” the protests has widely differed. In St. Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson decided to use a Facebook Live briefing to name and doxx Black Lives Matter activists – just regular citizens – who have vocalized support for defunding the police and/or who have tried to get St. Louis to change their community policing.
What followed was even stronger protesting throughout St. Louis. Apparently, BLM activists and protesters were somewhere in a wealthier neighborhood. Which is where this happened:
An armed couple came out of their house and pointed guns toward BLM protesters in the Central West End #KrewsonResign #CloseTheWorkhouse #DefundPolice pic.twitter.com/owD4WDGVCL
— Laurie Skrivan (@LaurieSkrivan) June 29, 2020
Internet people think that these two are lawyers with their own firm (McCloskey Law Center), which would probably explain the big mansion and the giant automatic weapon. These two brandished their weapons and threatened protesters who were lawfully gathered in the street.
A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU
— Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020
This whole thing is terrifying… for the protesters. Not only do they have to worry about being shot, pepper-sprayed, beaten and trampled by the police, now regular old unhinged, barefoot, polo-wearing Karens are brandishing automatic weapons and threatening activists from their lawns.
The Purge pic.twitter.com/kxo5jTmfWe
— Naveen (@ssnaveenorg) June 29, 2020
These people should have their guns removed. They are clearly WAY too unstable, and committing crimes to boot. You don’t get to just brandish your firearms at people. All it would take is one of them tripping or something to ‘accidentally’ fire a round.
How much fear do these people live with? I’m genuinely asking because, yes, they look terrified and not big and tough like they assume
She clearly has never held that weapon before in her life. It’s like something out of a bad tv show. He’s not much better. They are legit pointing their weapons at each other.
Isn’t this considered a death threat? And shouldn’t these two be charged and thrown in jail?
@Sierra – I came here to say the same thing. How is this not illegal?!
I am so embarrassed by this as it has happened in my city. I participated in a march 2 or 3 weeks ago and people in the neighborhoods were handing out cold bottles water to all and encouraging us all. I did not see one bit of negativity even though (with the help of the local police) stopped traffic on 2 major roads on a Saturday morning. Also, at first if you notice, he has his gun pointed at her.
This is why im a proponent for us POCs to get guns as well. I know that sounds crazy but look at how aggressive and unhinged these white people are by our mere presence in a public space doing nothing (peacefully protesting, feeding birds at a park, etc). You got these folks racially profiling, killing us in our sleep (breonna taylor) in our own homes, etc. I genuinely feel unsafe around white people.
The moment that their place in society is threathened, they use violence.
From an outsider’s perspective (I’m Australian) it is INSANE that anyone has that kind of gun at home. Like, batshit crazy. The idea that it’s an inalienable right to bear arms is so bonkers to me (& I’d guess, to most people outside the US). And the fact that they can POINT their weapons at other people and not face any consequence is absolutely bananas… Until the system around gun ownership is reformed, I hope people at least boycott their legal practice. What awful, awful “humans” they are.
Speaking from Britain, same. Guns scare me a lot before you even get into the stats around all the accidents and shootings that happen each year in the US. It’s terrifying.
Speaking as a Canadian who has lived in the US for years now, I never got used to it and still find it bonkers.
I was about to comment the sane. It’s so freaking crazy. In France, those people would be in jail. And who the F needs an assault weapon? I mean why would you need a normal weapon is also beyond me.
Like those crazy nutjobs who entered the Capitole in Michigan with machine guns. It’s absolutely insane.
I am truly shocked by this. Was this couple ever in danger? No, unless they shot each other. Did anyone threaten them? No, but they certainly threatened protesters with deadly weapons. So what brought them out of their really ugly mansion? I don’t know, but I wish they had been arrested. What horrible people!
@jj McKay. 👍. Even if Elmer Fudd goes a hunting there is no need to have that type of weapon. People who sustenance hunt don’t use these. Someone above said he probably game hunts. Yeah…probably. Is it a crime to threaten someone with a weapon like that? No way can they say they were just protecting themselves. Hope backlash bites them professionally as well.
For factual accuracy, they are not automatic weapons; both are semi-automatic.
Also it is clear by how they are holding the weapons, neither of these people have ever fired a gun (at least unsupervised).
That is not a hunting rifle as it is illegal in most states to shoot large game with the ammo that rifle shoots (it is a very small bullet with a lot of powder to increase velocity.)
Final edit: finally something on celebitchy I can expertly comment on!
I hope other MO legal professionals will report these two to the Missouri Bar.
This is insane.
This. I hope they’re fired and never allowed back. Who wants scary maga freaks repping them?
Imagine these two representing you or your company on anything! I hope the professional and financial consequences will be swift and severe.
And the president of the United States has retweeted this video
