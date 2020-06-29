Duchess Kate helped plant a sensory garden for an EACH children’s hospice

Duchess Kate did her first public event in three months at a local nursery in Norfolk on June 18th. The appearance was notable because we hadn’t had new photos of her (non-Zoom photos) in months, and because she was cosplaying some kind of nature explorer or something. I did wonder why she was buying so many herbs and plants, and now we know: she was buying stuff for a new garden at a EACH’s Nook hospice. She’s the patron of EACH, and she’s done fundraisers for Nook. In fact, that event at Houghton Hall with Rose Hanbury several years ago was a fundraiser for Nook/EACH. Rose Hanbury is a patron of the organization too. Cough.
Anyway, on Saturday, the Kensington Royal social media published lots of photos from Kate’s herb-buying trip and her garden-planting. She apparently planted strawberries, sunflowers, lavender, geraniums and herbs, all within the hospice’s special new sensory garden. She also told someone (??) that Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis are having a sunflower growing competition and that “Louis is winning so George is a little grumpy about that.”
Fashion notes: Kate bought herself a pair of new wedges! These are £135 Russell and Bromley wedges in “tan.” They are a bad color! She should have gotten them in blue or white, something other than that shade of nude. Her dress is a £180 Faithfull the Brand piece. That label is Indonesian-based and it’s an “ethical” line (meaning sustainable fashion). She weirdly wore her sapphire ring for all of the gardening activities, and yet no one in the photos (Kate or the kids or the parents/volunteers) wore masks.
Did you also know that Kate has been posting personal comments on Instagram regarding the Hold Still photography competition? She’s been looking through the #HoldStill tag, leaving comments on people’s Instagram threads and complimenting their photography. That is nice touch, but because it’s Kate, you’d think she’s inventing a coronavirus vaccine or something, the way people are praising her for leaving some comments.
🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge joined @EACH_hospices families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. pic.twitter.com/fR0sW5M112
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2020
Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside an @EACH_hospices volunteer gardener to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families #ChildrensHospiceWeek pic.twitter.com/pRR5UxaaXJ
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2020
We’re excited to share that our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, visited The Nook on Thursday, helping create a patio garden along with families and staff. The Duchess also recorded this message for all children’s hospices, as part of #ChildrensHospiceWeek pic.twitter.com/h3368LErYd
— EACH (@EACH_hospices) June 27, 2020
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
She always has to show off that ring, doesn’t she? I would never garden with that thing on, I’d be so worried about losing or destroying it
Yes, I saw the ring and imagined in getting lost in the compost.
Other than that Kate looks radiant.
Good for her.
Her whole outfit is wrong for the engagement. A very lowcut dress when she has to bend down? Light colored wedges and wearing a ring when gardening?
I wish people were more open about cosmetic procedures because clearly Kate has had herself refreshed and it’s all well done.
I honestly wonder some times whether or not she wears a “fake” ring for these outdoorsey engagements and the real thing for everything else
@Sofia yes its possible that she rarely wears the ring anywhere ,some people with such valauable jewelery usually have cheaper duplicates made.
The full video of this is something else. Like she has never planted anything in her life.
Leave it to Kate to take an event that should be nice and make it…..something else. The general idea of it is nice, and its good to see her “doing” something (although I would say this is the kind of thing she could have been doing for years, especially considering how much time she has spent in Norfolk – just a low key engagement to spend time with her patronage).
But – she look like she has never planted a garden before. I wonder if she thought she wasn’t going to have to do the planting? this was the time for the adventure vest and gardening outfit! Not a floral dress with wedges and her sapphire ring.
LOL I just looked at the twitter photos closer, and the one where she’s holding the potted plant got me. I just picture her very excitedly saying “PLANT!” as she’s holding it up.
I’ll defend wedges a lot of the time, but these ones are bad. Bad bad wedges. I am no fan of the print of her dress either, but she would have probably looked okay if it had just been a solid shade of the purple from the dress, or maybe a smaller, less busy print. Still not the worst thing I’ve seen her in, but nothing I’d want to wear.
I love the dress, but I agree that pale wedges that could get splattered with mud were a poor choice. Maybe, as @Becks1 says, she didn’t think she’d actually be gardening…
Kate’s hair looks lovely here. Looks lighter like when she had George
Has Kate always done the sustainable fashion thing?
In terms of praise for leaving comments-the bar is so low for Kate. Must be nice.
I agree, her hair looks great. I like the lighter shade and how it looks straight. Other than that, I got nothing.
No, she hasn’t done the sustainable fashion thing. Meghan took time to support small, local, and some sustainable brands. Kate didn’t. The only other time I remember her wearing something that ‘mattered’ in that way was an ugly red Beulah dress.
Last week I was speaking regarding my growing suspicion these idiots re not even good parents to begin with and I mentioned how the fact Charlotte not returning to school when she could was a big red flag for me. There was a report on this site about it, and KP was spinning it like ” they wanted to remain together as a family” but it wa also noted how ONLY Charlotte could return to school, but not George, who would be left alone without a playmate close to his age.
I said this to me sounded like George threw a tantrum at being left behind and Kate probably thought ” long and hard” as Katie Nichols would put it, and decided George was too precious to go without, so Charlotte, a five years old spare, was told to stay home.
I am a mother of a four-year-old and I can tell you that not only her but also her colleagues were BEGGING to return to daycare school. 4-6 yeras old are the ones who have most fun at school daycare this time and they are only starting their social life AOART from theuir family.
Any ” early years” serious scholar would know that, but not Kate. Everything to George.
This added up to Kate speaking about George being jealous of Charlotte having fun homework…and now this, George is jealous of Louis because of Sunflowers!
I mean, these stories she finds funny. She never elaborates on how she addresses this events of sibling jealousy. I only have the outcome of Charlotte´s situation, so I can only assume her attitude is ” What George wants, George gets” and that William is completly fine.
So yeah, do not accept any tip of Kate when it comes to early years, folks- she sucks!
It’s possible that they wanted to keep her home because of the pandemic (which is totally reasonable), but they gave that dumb excuse instead because they didn’t want to sound too “political”.
@Emily, it is possible, but I am following them since the quarantine started for pure schadenfreude, and I can tell you these remarks Kate has been making about George have jumped out to me because it is not okay. They are pilling up now.
and about the family getting together, that was their angle. However, this spin does not add up, if much for the fact they are who they are. They are in this position where they should act on strickly obedience to the goverment´s guidelines, as they are leading by example.
and the government stated it was okay for children Charlotte’s age to return to school. Actually, it was deemed so important at the developmental age that George would be excused. Schools have to adhere to strict measures and cannot have all students at once, therefore you can see how educators thought 5 years old would take precedence over 6 years old in this case.
But it was not what they wanted, so they did not do. Okay, you can be scared of having your child go, but the article itself gave away their motivation.
So, you see, they do what they want and just spin it.
@lemonylips that is exactly what she meant by it,. but her finding stances of sibling jealousy so funy as to share them with strangers is telling. This is the third time she says something to the effect ” George got so jealous of such and such” as a joke. Mothers do share these stories with family and friends, not strangers.
That comment about George being jealous was probably supposed to be funny but knowing how jelly William is when it comes to his brother I feel bad for those kids having their parents project their own issues on them. That says enough about them and their relationship with Harry and Meghan.
I saw another photo where the wedges had potting soil all over them so I’m sure they are in the trash. Why no gardening gloves though? I don’t know how anyone can have that big of a smile at a hospice for children. It’s sad. But hooray for photos of Kate with straight hair and a new floral dress–just don’t pay attention to the dying child and heartbroken parents props.
I don’t know Kate’s commitment or sincerity so I’m not going to talk about that. But just because the reason for people being in a hospice is very sad, I don’t think there shouldn’t be smiling.
Yeah, agreed, the smiling is absolutely appropriate. Otherwise we should be condemning all of them for ever smiling at any charity event.
(I wouldn’t be so sad if the wedges were in the trash though, just to add.)
If you look at the one posed photo with Kate and the hospice prop family, the family is barely smiling. I can’t imagine a sadder place on earth and it’s not like a nursery school for sick kids charity so let’s all say cheese and capture this fun moment. It really is the last days and hours for these little lives and requires some gravitas and is not all about a good blowout and some pretty dresses.
My question too—Beyond the dress and shoes, not having on gloves is what makes the “planting” photos seem so posed. It’s sort of Instagram influencer-y. That said, the dress is a fresh, summery look on her and she does seem genuinely happy to be there.
I don’t wear gloves when I garden – although I also don’t get professional manicures or have an enormous engagement ring!
I’m surprised it’s not required to wear a mask at a hospice of all places.
Right???I mean can you imagine their immune system ?!
“Louis is winning so George is a little grumpy about that.”….They better reign that in :/
I commented above. Since Kate, the supposed specialist on early years education, thinks this incident is cute enough to be shared with strangers, she not only does nothing but encourage as we can see since Charlotte rather than going back to school as George´s year was not expected to return.
As a mother of two, ages 4 and 6, I can confirm this is a red flag, and not the kind of stories I share with strangers. I would talk about it, probably also minimize it, with a friend though.
Kids can and do get jealous of siblings but parents should try and reign it because it might lead to some resentment (not always so I’m not trying to scare)
But with the institution/family these kids are growing up in, it’ll sadly be ignored at best and encouraged at worst
It is the kind of thing one has to cut early on, and in a positive way. It is not rocket science actually. To someone so interested in early years, this is an opportunity to sit and speak with a child in a meaningful way.
It’s nice that she’s leaving comments for that photography competition, but the comments themselves are so generic and robotic. 😴
Havent read the comments but did see a clip of the hospice where she ia sitting making small talk,asking about listening to music and what are theit favourite songs. You can see her brain struggling to think of something to say, however small talk with strangers is uncomfortable so i can why she always seems like she would rather be else where.
The outfit is disgusting, the effort is low. That brassy hair makes her look like Cathy from the council estate.
This is coming from someone who absolutely despises these (and most other) wedges: “disgusting”? Jesus, chill out.
Haha, oh dear. The hyperbole police are here.
PS: the earrings are also disgusting
Umm…her chest in that photo where she’s holding the pot….scary
Yes, her chest looks very scary.
I know it’s not a requirement to wear masks in the UK but in this instance it should be. A hospice with sick kids? Wear a mask! She wasn’t even socially distant from them. This upsets me. The hospice has other public figures wear a mask but not Kate.
And as everyone was saying, she seemed like she never planted anything in her life. Not a great outfit to plant something in.
My only positive is her hair. It looks so good straight. The dress is wrong for the event and those shoes truly could have been better in another color.
Planting herbs and getting applauded for it. Wow. The bare minimum at best always.
I just watched the video above, thank God for subtitles because I could not Understand her. Between the accent and how fast she spoke, I could not keep up. And taking into account her speed of speech, it’s like she wanted to finish up ASAP.
You should read the fawning comments about how articulate and well spoken and how soothing a voice Kate has on the short video she narrated about Wimbledon. It’s as if her stans go out of their way to call attention to her speech cause in reality they know how awful her voice sounds.
The outfits should have been swapped. Floaty floral dress and wedges for standing around talking about herbs and gardener cosplay for planting (plus gloves). I don’t think she was expecting to get involved because even leaving the outfit aside, she just looked like she’d never planted anything before in her life.
Interesting that she’s now picking an ethical brand and making Instagram comments though…
Wow, she’s so tan.
Why she is not wearing mask?? In asia many countries are hitting again with second wave of pandemic and this is reckless when meeting vulnerable people. She might not get covid but she might be carrier and past to her staff which is terrible. Everyone wear mask no matter what. Here even in full lockdown the case is increasing everyday. We past summer here in my country. During summer very few cases. In June summer is over for us and the pandemic is getting worst everyday and Beijing and even New Zealand has new cases and Italy too getting second wave.
I’m still fuming about none of them wearing a mask. If there’s any time to break away from what the government is saying it’s when you’re visiting a children’s hospice. I don’t care if they social distanced you don’t take that risk with sick and in some cases dying children. Completely irresponsible.
Gardening must be her new thing. everyone, everywhere must have a garden.