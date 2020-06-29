Duchess Kate helped plant a sensory garden for an EACH children’s hospice

Duchess Kate did her first public event in three months at a local nursery in Norfolk on June 18th. The appearance was notable because we hadn’t had new photos of her (non-Zoom photos) in months, and because she was cosplaying some kind of nature explorer or something. I did wonder why she was buying so many herbs and plants, and now we know: she was buying stuff for a new garden at a EACH’s Nook hospice. She’s the patron of EACH, and she’s done fundraisers for Nook. In fact, that event at Houghton Hall with Rose Hanbury several years ago was a fundraiser for Nook/EACH. Rose Hanbury is a patron of the organization too. Cough.

Anyway, on Saturday, the Kensington Royal social media published lots of photos from Kate’s herb-buying trip and her garden-planting. She apparently planted strawberries, sunflowers, lavender, geraniums and herbs, all within the hospice’s special new sensory garden. She also told someone (??) that Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis are having a sunflower growing competition and that “Louis is winning so George is a little grumpy about that.”

Fashion notes: Kate bought herself a pair of new wedges! These are £135 Russell and Bromley wedges in “tan.” They are a bad color! She should have gotten them in blue or white, something other than that shade of nude. Her dress is a £180 Faithfull the Brand piece. That label is Indonesian-based and it’s an “ethical” line (meaning sustainable fashion). She weirdly wore her sapphire ring for all of the gardening activities, and yet no one in the photos (Kate or the kids or the parents/volunteers) wore masks.

Did you also know that Kate has been posting personal comments on Instagram regarding the Hold Still photography competition? She’s been looking through the #HoldStill tag, leaving comments on people’s Instagram threads and complimenting their photography. That is nice touch, but because it’s Kate, you’d think she’s inventing a coronavirus vaccine or something, the way people are praising her for leaving some comments.

🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge joined @EACH_hospices families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. pic.twitter.com/fR0sW5M112 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2020

Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside an @EACH_hospices volunteer gardener to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families #ChildrensHospiceWeek pic.twitter.com/pRR5UxaaXJ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2020

We’re excited to share that our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, visited The Nook on Thursday, helping create a patio garden along with families and staff. The Duchess also recorded this message for all children’s hospices, as part of #ChildrensHospiceWeek pic.twitter.com/h3368LErYd — EACH (@EACH_hospices) June 27, 2020