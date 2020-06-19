Duchess Kate bought herbs at her first public event in three months

Embed from Getty Images

In another post, I came thisclose to writing about how the Duchess of Cambridge was not about to leave Anmer Hall to do any photo-ops any time soon, that she would leave that to her mask-free husband and father-in-law. But no. I’m glad I didn’t write that, because I would have had to eat my words. Duchess Kate stepped out on Thursday, and the photos and videos were just released today. This was her first public event since March – I actually think it’s been almost three months exactly. Kate stopped by the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk to pick up some plants, herbs and whatever. Her visit was supposed to highlight that British businesses – especially smaller local businesses? – are coming back after the pandemic. (Except the pandemic is still happening.)

Kate wore NO MASK, skinny jeans, a £175 Fjällräven North America vest and Superga sneakers. Regarding the no mask thing – I completely understand that every country has different rules, laws, regulations, etc. I know that when Charles, William and Kate do these public events now, they’re social distancing. But I still maintain the fact that the royals (all of the royals) could lead by example and go extra-cautious with masks when they do public events.

According to Becky English, Kate chatted about how everyone is “buying herbs” these days, and when she and William are upset about social distancing or something? “When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it’s hard for that social interaction.” Like, people are trying to be safe, Kate. There’s people that are dying.

She told owners Martin and Jennie Turner that she loved coming to garden centres with her three children, and that George, Charlotte and Louis have been planting tomato plants during lockdown that are almost as big as them now 🍅 pic.twitter.com/3FFuhTwecQ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 19, 2020

