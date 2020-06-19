Duchess Kate bought herbs at her first public event in three months

In another post, I came thisclose to writing about how the Duchess of Cambridge was not about to leave Anmer Hall to do any photo-ops any time soon, that she would leave that to her mask-free husband and father-in-law. But no. I’m glad I didn’t write that, because I would have had to eat my words. Duchess Kate stepped out on Thursday, and the photos and videos were just released today. This was her first public event since March – I actually think it’s been almost three months exactly. Kate stopped by the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk to pick up some plants, herbs and whatever. Her visit was supposed to highlight that British businesses – especially smaller local businesses? – are coming back after the pandemic. (Except the pandemic is still happening.)
Kate wore NO MASK, skinny jeans, a £175 Fjällräven North America vest and Superga sneakers. Regarding the no mask thing – I completely understand that every country has different rules, laws, regulations, etc. I know that when Charles, William and Kate do these public events now, they’re social distancing. But I still maintain the fact that the royals (all of the royals) could lead by example and go extra-cautious with masks when they do public events.
According to Becky English, Kate chatted about how everyone is “buying herbs” these days, and when she and William are upset about social distancing or something? “When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it’s hard for that social interaction.” Like, people are trying to be safe, Kate. There’s people that are dying.
She told owners Martin and Jennie Turner that she loved coming to garden centres with her three children, and that George, Charlotte and Louis have been planting tomato plants during lockdown that are almost as big as them now 🍅 pic.twitter.com/3FFuhTwecQ
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 19, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lol.. While I get the PR and helping Brits get back to normal, buying herbs is a tad funny since FIL is a farmer (sorta). Couldn’t they have asked Charles for supplies?
First pics in long time that have not been airbrushed to death.
“When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it’s hard for that social interaction.”
My introverted self loves that haha. But this could be a “careful what you wish for” type situation. If you put it out there that you want more people talking to you then don’t be surprised the next time people want to interact with you socially and you’re just trying to shop and be “normal”
But then again, not a lot of people probably care enough
My guess is that they don’t actually do the food shopping, so no worries on the uptick in interaction.
I’m glad she is highlighting local businesses – this is a great use of her platform. Lol she really wants us to know she’s going to a grocery store just like a normal 😂.
Way to reach out to those suffering, out of work, short on food and not enough money to pay bills.
that top picture “Big Willy told me his cucumber would grow this big…” Penultimate pic “but it only actually got this big, phew!”.
The queen of Karens and her boss are useless, imagine running errands as work, when I tot they wouldnt go low after counting bingo playing as work , they said hold my beer. Pathetic
She looks noticeably different and then I realised that these photo’s are not photoshopped to sh!t like they usually are – the press only stop photoshopping her to within an inch of her life when they are being snarky. Its the same on the zooms calls she looks worn out and older than she really is.
Someone needs to give her some vitamin D serum for her skin.
Everyone should be wearing a mask when going outside the social circle. That’s how this will stop spreading. So it’s really dumb that none of them are doing it.
The risk in indoor areas is way higher than people realize. It just takes a cough and then someone walking into it a few minutes later.
Also seems dumb to go shopping as the first thing. People already know to shop once things have loosened. How about visiting seniors or go to help at a food bank.
So louis is a cook whose first words was Mary Berry , George is a painter, an athlete, a artist , loves watching boring old pple news, they all love listening to David attenborough, now they are gardeners 😀😀 Those kids must be geniuses, sme better call MENSA
Sorry. I can’t concentrate on the story as I’m distracted by her face. What’s occurring here? Is it because the pix aren’t touched-up, harsh lighting, rubbish camera or photographer, or something else?
Lol The name of the garden centre “Fake n Ham”….never has there been a more apt description of the keens