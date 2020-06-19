Rep. Matt Gaetz produced a 19-year-old adopted Cuban ‘son’ to prove *something*

Florida (Congress)Man Matt Gaetz has long been one of the loudest and dumbest of all the House Republicans. He’s corrupt, he’s racist, he yells a lot and this week, he was part of a thing in a House Judiciary Committee debate about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Rep. Cedric Richmond spoke about being a black man and raising black children in America. Matt Gaetz, who at the moment of this hearing was thought to be an unmarried, childless 38-year-old man, decided to get into it with Rep. Richmond. Here’s the video:

It was widely believed that Matt Gaetz was having what’s known as a “racist’s temper tantrum about his theoretical non-white children” when he shrieked “who the hell do you think you are?!!?” at Rep. Richmond. It was though that Rep. Gaetz had just shown his ass yet again and the video went viral because of the sheer visual of a white man condescendingly whitesplaining “fathering non-white children” to a black Congressman. Then things got… uh, interesting? This is what Gaetz posted on Twitter yesterday:

Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

“…This is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida… Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.” Well. Not to nit-pick (I mean…) but Rep. Richmond was speaking about black children. Not white-passing Cuban large adult sons.

The best case scenario – out of all of the scenarios out there – is that Gaetz has more of a “big brother” relationship with Nestor, who truly looks like he’s easily in his mid to late 20s. The best case scenario is that Nestor and Gaetz have some kind of informal bond and that Gaetz genuinely loves Nestor and thinks of him as a son, and now that Nestor is old enough, Gaetz speaks about him publicly… to score nonsensical political points, like “how dare you not know about the Cuban son I’ve been hiding for six years, HOW DARE YOU!”

But of course there are many, MANY not-so-great scenarios. Incidentally, Rep. Gaetz was the only “no” vote on an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. He was the only person in Congress who was actively against protecting vulnerable children being trafficked, often across borders. I mean, where do we start? Gaetz has actually made references to Nestor before, like the time he described his beloved son as a “local student.”

Or the time he referred to Nestor as his “helper.”

about that "son" of his… pic.twitter.com/ROS8niJ9t8 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) June 18, 2020

Or the time he invited Nestor to meet Don Trump Jr. *hork*

And yet with all of these Nestor appearances, Gaetz’s biographies online were never updated, and he’s been listed as unmarried and childfree all this time. His official campaign bios even mention his DOG, but not his beloved adopted son??? And so far no one can find any paperwork on this alleged “adoption.” I’m just… I hope Nestor is okay. He’s on Twitter, replying to his daddy’s tweet (HORK) and he seems to be fine. I mean… oh God.