Rep. Matt Gaetz produced a 19-year-old adopted Cuban ‘son’ to prove *something*

Florida (Congress)Man Matt Gaetz has long been one of the loudest and dumbest of all the House Republicans. He’s corrupt, he’s racist, he yells a lot and this week, he was part of a thing in a House Judiciary Committee debate about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Rep. Cedric Richmond spoke about being a black man and raising black children in America. Matt Gaetz, who at the moment of this hearing was thought to be an unmarried, childless 38-year-old man, decided to get into it with Rep. Richmond. Here’s the video:
It was widely believed that Matt Gaetz was having what’s known as a “racist’s temper tantrum about his theoretical non-white children” when he shrieked “who the hell do you think you are?!!?” at Rep. Richmond. It was though that Rep. Gaetz had just shown his ass yet again and the video went viral because of the sheer visual of a white man condescendingly whitesplaining “fathering non-white children” to a black Congressman. Then things got… uh, interesting? This is what Gaetz posted on Twitter yesterday:
Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.
As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids.
Well, I have.
“…This is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida… Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.” Well. Not to nit-pick (I mean…) but Rep. Richmond was speaking about black children. Not white-passing Cuban large adult sons.
The best case scenario – out of all of the scenarios out there – is that Gaetz has more of a “big brother” relationship with Nestor, who truly looks like he’s easily in his mid to late 20s. The best case scenario is that Nestor and Gaetz have some kind of informal bond and that Gaetz genuinely loves Nestor and thinks of him as a son, and now that Nestor is old enough, Gaetz speaks about him publicly… to score nonsensical political points, like “how dare you not know about the Cuban son I’ve been hiding for six years, HOW DARE YOU!”
But of course there are many, MANY not-so-great scenarios. Incidentally, Rep. Gaetz was the only “no” vote on an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. He was the only person in Congress who was actively against protecting vulnerable children being trafficked, often across borders. I mean, where do we start? Gaetz has actually made references to Nestor before, like the time he described his beloved son as a “local student.”
Or the time he referred to Nestor as his “helper.”
about that "son" of his… pic.twitter.com/ROS8niJ9t8
Or the time he invited Nestor to meet Don Trump Jr. *hork*
And yet with all of these Nestor appearances, Gaetz’s biographies online were never updated, and he’s been listed as unmarried and childfree all this time. His official campaign bios even mention his DOG, but not his beloved adopted son??? And so far no one can find any paperwork on this alleged “adoption.” I’m just… I hope Nestor is okay. He’s on Twitter, replying to his daddy’s tweet (HORK) and he seems to be fine. I mean… oh God.
This might be the best mysterious republican creepiness since whatever went down with Ted Cruz & his neighbour (allegedly involving someone’s 18+ son sleeping with someone’s under age daughter. Allegedly.) I hope we get more answers to this one than we did with the Cruz neighbour drama.
Rand Paul?
Yeah, I meant Rand Paul. A bit of wishful thinking that someone would wail on Cruz came through there.
there’s no fucking way that that is his actual adopted child that he has been actually raising since he was 12. no fucking way.
This was the WEIRDEST thing yesterday.
As an initial point – Nestor being his son does nothing to invalidate Rep Richmond’s comments. It actually validates them. The comment that set Gaetz off was that Richmond said that he knew people in the Republican party had black sons, and he cared about them too and didn’t want them to die (which seems reasonable) and that he cared about them more than the Rs did, apparently, because he is trying to protect them.
so Gaetz having a Cuban son does NOTHING to prove that point wrong, it just makes it more true. It was about the steps the representatives can take to protect minorities from police, steps Gaetz is not willing to take.
Anyway – that said.
Like you said Kaiser the BEST CASE here is still really weird, that Gaetz has this father-son relationship with Nestor (why is he here in the US? where are his parents? Gaetz never adopted him) that he kept hidden for “reasons” and decided at this moment to introduce him to score political points.
And there are so many other possibilities that this just gets weirder and weirder.
Also Gaetz’s behavior during that hearing was in violation of House rules. He may have been facing a reprimand for it , as it wasn’t his first time, and decided to distract with whatever this is. There seems to be no record of a legal adoption.
Oh fck on that video someone posted, Gaetz says he’s out at his family’s house in Walton County! And calls Nestor his helper! Oh fck, that’s my area! I hate Gaetz! White people out here think they are not racist lol. I’m white btw. But anyway but I’m so sickened by what white people are posting nowadays! As a white person who has been married to a black man, I can tell you his experiences are totally different than mine. And these so called non racist whites don’t know to act when they see a mixed couple. So much ignorance, why can’t we just listen to other races? Why are we always so defensive and dismissive when they speak out about their experiences? And imo, a lot of these white people who adopt non white kids kinda erase their kid’s ancestry and raise them white. And people like Gaetz will teach them to not acknowledge the racism they experience. I’m so sickened by some whites these days!
I mean MEGHAN MCCAIN was calling him out on it yesterday!! (Saying her sister is from Bangladesh but that doesn’t give her any insight on what its like to be Black in America.)
I hate to say it but i agree with Megan McCain…shiver
WTF
Our politicians are liars, thieves, they lack of ethics and moral, they cheat they hide. I hate most of them. But USA… I have no words for yours… Poor Nestor who is used as an accessory. Smh
When this came out yesterday I was praying you’d cover it, thank you!! So bizarre.
🤔….so very weird.
*hork* I am so stealing this word lmao
Nestor is his lover. Not a doubt in my mind.
I thought the same, that he has been groomed.
This is…odd? I mean, I know he’s a congressman but it almost seems like a child trafficking situation when there’s no mention of Nestor’s parent(s)? Is he an orphan? Was he adopted?
Is this like how Liberace ‘adopted’ Scott Thorson?
Just cause he calls you Daddy, doesn’t make him your son, Matt Gaetz.
Matt Gaetz has 8 DUIs, so how was he even allowed to even adopt?
Gaetz’s sister tweeted that Nestor’s mom died and then Nestor went to live with Gaetz. But in that Facebook post with Junior, nestor’s mom left a comment.
There’s a picture of Nestor being a congressional page on twitter…but he would have been underage at the time. Also, can your son be your page?
When he was sworn in, he had all his family there…except for his son who is his life? Mmmhmm.
Six years ago, there was only one adoption from Cuba…a girl.
Perhaps the G Lady G stands for Gaetz, not Graham.
Also, I hate her, but Megan McCain tweet about this was a burn on Gaetz. I guess even a broken clock is right twice a day.
I don’t get it. Is that his once underage boyfriend ? Child slave ? Former child sex slave?
Papers, please.
As a parent by international adoption (legally), I know how many documents he needs to produce . But now he’s saying it was “informal?” No wonder he voted against that bill.
And why hide the relationship? Not usually a sign of everything being legal, good, healthy and appropriate.
Nice-looking “kid.”
It was fun to watch Twitter explode in a bright ball of “W.T.F!?” over this yesterday. But boy, it’s never a good sign when Meghan McCain is the voice of reason on something.
People defending Gaetz kept claiming that he was dating Nestor’s sister but “stepped up” as Nestor’s father after their mother died…except that their mother is still alive? I really hope this situation isn’t as skeevy as it looks from the outside.
It’s weird for sure. Matt didn’t legally adopt Nestor, obviously there would be paperwork if that was the case. The reason I believe Matt considers Nestor like a son is the slip up he made in the holiday video – he starts to say son and corrects himself to helper.
The vote on child trafficking in inexcusable though. And they way in which he introduced Nestor to the world was in defence of himself, when he was previously too embarrassed/ashamed.
1st and most importantly, the “non white” thing is bs. We see this all the time, and I can’t you how many times right here on this site, I have side eyed posts beginning with “as a woman of color”. B, what color, because we are talking about black people. There are a lot of “people of color’ who are just as racist against black people as white people are. That’s a big red flag of mine.
2nd, this thing stinks to high heaven and actually looks like a set up. Katie Hill races on to twitter to swear that Gaetz talks about his “son” all the time. Oh really Katie? So he talks about his son all the time, but Cedric Richards never heard about this? Set up. I could go on forever, but I have no right to take up all the space here. I have a lot to say about this, it stinks to high heaven, I believed Gaetz’ initial defense of Hill’s sexcapades stunk at the time, and at the time, my eyebrows nearly shot off my forehead, and now….this stinks.
He thought this stunt would prove he isn’t racist but all it did was raise a million red flags…