“Happy Juneteenth, this should be a national holiday” links
  • June 19, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s the history of Juneteenth & why it should be a national holiday. [The Root]
This new “Candyman trailer” is haunting. [OMG Blog]
Rep. Matt Gaetz and his adult “son” Nestor appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Whew, I don’t know where to start. [Towleroad]
Lori Loughlin is afraid of catching corona in prison. [Dlisted]
Lady Gaga gave a fan the jacket she (Gaga) was wearing. [Just Jared]
On Danny Masterson, Leah Remini & Me Too in Scientology. [LaineyGossip]
(British) Football is back! [Go Fug Yourself]
Dan Stevens will always be my Cousin Matthew. [Pajiba]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Happy Juneteenth, this should be a national holiday” links”

  1. SomeChick says:
    June 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Happy Juneteenth!

    I wish this could have been its own post instead of “links” because links posts don’t seem to generate much conversation. Next year, I propose a CeleBarbecue post on the ‘Teenth!

    The Root has great information – current and historical. Atlas Obscura has some good stuff too. And the Juneteenth posts on food sites are well worth a look.

    I love that Juneteenth and Pride are both in June. FREEDOM!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment