“Happy Juneteenth, this should be a national holiday” links

Embed from Getty Images

Here’s the history of Juneteenth & why it should be a national holiday. [The Root]

This new “Candyman trailer” is haunting. [OMG Blog]

Rep. Matt Gaetz and his adult “son” Nestor appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Whew, I don’t know where to start. [Towleroad]

Lori Loughlin is afraid of catching corona in prison. [Dlisted]

Lady Gaga gave a fan the jacket she (Gaga) was wearing. [Just Jared]

On Danny Masterson, Leah Remini & Me Too in Scientology. [LaineyGossip]

(British) Football is back! [Go Fug Yourself]

Dan Stevens will always be my Cousin Matthew. [Pajiba]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images