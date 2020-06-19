“Happy Juneteenth, this should be a national holiday” links

Here’s the history of Juneteenth & why it should be a national holiday. [The Root]
This new “Candyman trailer” is haunting. [OMG Blog]
Rep. Matt Gaetz and his adult “son” Nestor appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Whew, I don’t know where to start. [Towleroad]
Lori Loughlin is afraid of catching corona in prison. [Dlisted]
Lady Gaga gave a fan the jacket she (Gaga) was wearing. [Just Jared]
On Danny Masterson, Leah Remini & Me Too in Scientology. [LaineyGossip]
(British) Football is back! [Go Fug Yourself]
Dan Stevens will always be my Cousin Matthew. [Pajiba]
Happy Juneteenth!
I wish this could have been its own post instead of “links” because links posts don’t seem to generate much conversation. Next year, I propose a CeleBarbecue post on the ‘Teenth!
The Root has great information – current and historical. Atlas Obscura has some good stuff too. And the Juneteenth posts on food sites are well worth a look.
I love that Juneteenth and Pride are both in June. FREEDOM!