Duchess Kate talks ‘kindness’ & the pandemic with schoolkids over Zoom

I somehow missed this or forgot about this yesterday, but here we go. The Duchess of Cambridge participated in yet another Zoom call! She will Zoom herself into an early grave, working so hard, Top CEO-style. This call was with school children taught through the Oak National Academy, and it featured Kate speaking to various kids about kindness and what they can do to be kind every day:

I suppose this is all connected not only to Heads Together and the Cambridges’ general keenness to “talk about mental health,” but it’s probably also about the Struggle Survey, the keen Early Years initiative and the well-being of British children. I honestly didn’t watch it all, I only watched a few minutes. Going by People Magazine’s write-up, apparently a few of the kids also contributed photos to Kate’s Hold Still photography competition too. So basically, one video fulfilled the needs of, like, three vague patronages?

“Today, I wanted to talk to you about the importance of being kind and looking after one other,” Kate said to kick off the virtual meeting. “We all have our ups and downs especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently.” The Duchess of Cambridge acknowledged that everyone is experiencing a “huge range” of feelings brought on by not being able to see friends and family as normal. “It’s been a really difficult time for us all,” she said. “But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever. Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better… And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too — whether offering a friendly ear or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way.” The royal asked [the kids] what kindness means to them, and some of the children shared photographs they had taken and submitted to Princess Kate’s “Hold Still” photography project. One of its central themes is “Acts of Kindness.”

[From People]

I mean, it was fine. I don’t particularly associate Kate with “kindness” considering her Mean Girl antics throughout her life, but whatever. It’s just a basic message and discussion to encourage kids to be kind and thoughtful and helpful, and to talk to people when they’re feeling sad or worried about the pandemic.