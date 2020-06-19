Amy Klobuchar takes herself out of the Veepstakes, wants a woman of color as VP

In the middle of a national and global conversation about race, racism, representation and white privilege, it’s been really disconcerting to see so many white Democrats have completely tone-deaf, racist and stupid thoughts about Kamala Harris and the very real possibility that Joe Biden could choose her for his running mate. It’s like some people are deeply offended that Kamala Harris might be a better choice than Elizabeth Warren. I don’t get it all. But hey, at least we don’t have to hear about how Amy Klobuchar will somehow “appeal to white working class” or those elusive “Midwestern voters.” Klobuchar’s record as a prosecutor who refused to prosecute violent, problematic cops came back to haunt her. As it turns out, she declined to prosecute George Floyd’s murderer Derek Chauvin when she had the chance years ago. And now Klobuchar is “taking herself out of the running” for VP.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday night removed herself from consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate, citing the ongoing national discussion about racial injustice and police brutality to suggest the former vice president should choose a woman of color. “This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment. And I truly believe as, I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party … this is sure a hell of a way to do it.” Biden offered warm words for Klobuchar shortly after her comments to MSNBC. “Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn’t hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to,” Biden tweeted. “You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”

[From CNN]

Okay. But we’ve been hearing for a month now that Biden’s team had put Klobuchar’s file in the Maybe Never pile. It’s easy to “withdraw from consideration” when you were no longer even a factor. But I guess it looks better this way for Biden and for Klobuchar. And she’s “gracefully” leaving the field so that she can be a good surrogate for Biden and for whoever his running mate will be. Hopefully Kamala.

(People do think Klo was taking down Warren.)

