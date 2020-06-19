Amy Klobuchar takes herself out of the Veepstakes, wants a woman of color as VP

In the middle of a national and global conversation about race, racism, representation and white privilege, it’s been really disconcerting to see so many white Democrats have completely tone-deaf, racist and stupid thoughts about Kamala Harris and the very real possibility that Joe Biden could choose her for his running mate. It’s like some people are deeply offended that Kamala Harris might be a better choice than Elizabeth Warren. I don’t get it all. But hey, at least we don’t have to hear about how Amy Klobuchar will somehow “appeal to white working class” or those elusive “Midwestern voters.” Klobuchar’s record as a prosecutor who refused to prosecute violent, problematic cops came back to haunt her. As it turns out, she declined to prosecute George Floyd’s murderer Derek Chauvin when she had the chance years ago. And now Klobuchar is “taking herself out of the running” for VP.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Thursday night removed herself from consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate, citing the ongoing national discussion about racial injustice and police brutality to suggest the former vice president should choose a woman of color.
“This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment. And I truly believe as, I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now, my party … this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”
Biden offered warm words for Klobuchar shortly after her comments to MSNBC.
“Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn’t hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to,” Biden tweeted. “You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”
Okay. But we’ve been hearing for a month now that Biden’s team had put Klobuchar’s file in the Maybe Never pile. It’s easy to “withdraw from consideration” when you were no longer even a factor. But I guess it looks better this way for Biden and for Klobuchar. And she’s “gracefully” leaving the field so that she can be a good surrogate for Biden and for whoever his running mate will be. Hopefully Kamala.
(People do think Klo was taking down Warren.)
Sen. Klobuchar announces she is withdrawing from consideration to be Joe Biden's vice presidential choice: "I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket."
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 19, 2020
Yes. I hope Kamala gets the gig. But probably not for the same reasons you do.
very mysterious.
I’m hoping for Tammy Duckworth TBH.
Yes I’m hoping for Tammy Duckworth or Susan Rice for VP and Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of State. Biden has to assemble a Democrat Avengers Cabinet.
Oohh Tammy Duckworth would be interesting, I like it!
She most likely got officially rejected.
Its like those people that quit their jobs knowing that theyre about to get fired in a few hours.
Agree. She fell off the list due to things that wouldn’t pass the sniff test.
This actually annoys me because now if Kamala Harris does get chosen there will/could be this narrative that it’s only through the grace of this white woman pulling her name out, instead of it being that Harris was the best choice, most qualified, etc.
Don’t know if I’m articulating this clearly but I actually feel annoyed by it. She could just as easily have kept her mouth shut for now and then when/if Harris is chosen she could have been fully supportive and talked about all the ways it was the right choice. Instead she’s made it about herself when in reality she probably found out she was no longer even in the running.
What annoys me is that IMO Kamala is the most qualified, PERIOD. And yet white people are all over the place tokenizing her. A lot of Warren stans signing that horrible letter, an Laurence Tribe saying that a black woman would be “cosmetic”. It’s infuriating. I can lay out exactly why Kamala’s resume, her RESUME, is stronger than Warren’s. But white people want to invest in, well of course Liz is more qualified but maybe we should pick the black lady for cosmetics. Honestly, I could scream.
Exactly. The white savior trope is so exhausting.
I agree. It makes it seem like the final pick got it because white women got out of the way, not because they were the most qualified.
+1
I get what you’re saying and I agree. Any woman of colour who gets the VP nomination will have to deal with whispers of being a token and a product of affirmative action.
Or….everyone that was on the short list got there ‘After lots of Consideration’ letter except Sen. Harris.
She has been talking up with VP Biden and did a fundraiser for him last week. Its all but unofficially official at this point. Unless something happens between now and August, its Biden/Harris 2020.
Kamala is my pick. She is such a strong speaker, so smart, and very attractive. She would make a great presidential candidate in 2024. I’m still not happy about her record on Trans rights and her record as Attorney General but I’m sure she’s “evolved” as all politicians do. Marijuana legalization, investigating wrongful convictions, truancy arrests, the death penalty, low level misdemeanor arrests, all problematic in my opinion. But that record might appeal to “law and order” whites. I bet she’ll come over the single payer side eventually too. I’m a pragmatist and as much as I’d love to see a true progressive I think we need a fighter who is willing to be what we need her to be to win.
@aang – good point. Harris’s record bothers me too, but I think you’re right. And she’s very smart and competent.
Harris was briefly my top pick for president though I ended up voting for Warren. She’s my choice for VP because I think she’d be an excellent VP and an excellent future president.
Aslo, her senate seat is the safest to remain in Democratic hands. As the Dems don’t hold the Senate, she’s the only one I’d be ok with leaving.
I think Kamala was always the one to beat. Elizabeth Warren didn’t perform that well in her Senate re-election races and she had to walk back a bunch of her policy ideas. She is better suited for a regulatory role if she wants to leave the Senate.
Didn’t perform that well in her Senate re-election race? She got 60% of the vote. If you prefer Harris, say why you prefer Harris but please don’t make up stuff that can be easily fact-checked.
Being Minnesotan myself, it felt like she was definitely trying to kneecap Warren. My guess would be it is either Warren or Harris, and Amy is jealous. She’s my senator and I like her in that context, but I didn’t like her for Pres at all.
I’d be fine with either Harris or Warren, but from reading the political tweets of black twitterers (for examples: Yvette Nicole Brown, Imani Gandy, Ashley Nicole Black), I would say that a significant number of African Americans have reservations about Harris’s record and that Warren won over many of the same voters. But this is just an outside#the-community read.
I’ve been wondering the same thing. I see a lot of comments from younger people that “she’s a cop”….previously I thought a lot of that was driven by Bernie campaign because it seemed (all anecdotal and strictly my perception) like mostly young whites saying it – but now I see young POC saying it. I really like her, but am worried that Dems are going to turn off young people again and they won’t vote, meaning Trump gets another 4 years
Good! Finally, something of value from Klobes.
I am sure she appeals to someone but I couldn’t get over the smirking, snotty, condescending tone of everything she said. Considering her responses to pretty much every progressive proposal that was discussed boiled down to “no, and shut up, you stupid fucking kids” i can’t see how having her along for the ride would have brought anyone to the table who wasn’t already there.
i love Warren and i still wish she’d been the nominee but I don’t want her as VP – she needs to be doing policy stuff. Harris and Keisha Lance Bottoms are my top two picks for VP.
Just my lousy two cents, of course
My only concern with Kamala, she was virtually unknown until the impeachment hearings. She did a complete drill down of hostile witnesses. She would be my top choice to succeed Biden if necessary. I voted for her, AG in CA and for the Senate without hesitation. We need a strong Dem party in the WH for a minimum of eight years. Clean up and move our country forward.
I watched her live on MSNBC last night (i’m boring) and she was just this side of bursting into tears. I liked that, I think she was owning herself. I didn’t get that she was throwing anybody under a bus.
My pick for VP is Rep. Val Demmings, but I’d be shocked if that happens.
I still can’t believe Stacey Abrams isn’t in the running.
As someone from IL, no, all the nopes in the land of nope for Duckworth.
Kamala will have my vote, but I am biased, her mom is from the same town as my dad.
That being said, I hope Biden holds on to Kamala to put her on the Supreme Court or AG and pick Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacy Abrams or someone else as VP.