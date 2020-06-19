Here’s a flashback to the Earl & Countess of Wessex’s 1999 wedding

Since I’ve been doing wedding-anniversary throwback posts for the royals, I thought I would do my first-ever throwback to the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s 1999 wedding. Edward and Sophie will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary on June 19th. They married on Juneteenth! Eh, they’re British so it doesn’t have the same connection. Anyway, I can’t really say that I’ve ever paid much attention to the Wessexes’ wedding before now. I’ve never even looked closely at Sophie’s gown. Maybe that’s because… there wasn’t much to discuss, honestly?
The most striking thing about these 1999 wedding photos is how Sophie styled herself to look so much like Princess Diana. The same choppy, short haircut, the same shade of blonde that Diana was doing in the years before her 1997 death. I remember vaguely that Sophie was sort of built up (a little bit) as a Diana replacement, because Sophie is blonde and around the same age and all of that. But I didn’t realize that Sophie was actively looking for the comparison with the way she styled herself. Plus, they just had similar faces back then, right?
Sophie’s wedding gown was designed by Samantha Shaw. It was silk organza and it basically looks like a fuller-skirted slip dress with a slightly too-big silk organza “coat”. I wonder what this would have looked like if it had actually fit. But this was 1999 – bodycon wasn’t really a thing, and people were still wearing oversized or ill-fitting clothing. This was also before everything had to be a princess/mermaid wedding gown. So… small mercies.
The Queen not only allowed Sophie to borrow some jewelry from the Queen’s private collection, the Queen basically made Sophie a whole new tiara. The Queen has some extra diamonds lying around and she sent them to Asprey and Garrard. The official story is that the Queen had “four open scrollwork motifs” which were redesigned into the tiara for Sophie’s wedding day. It’s pretty, honestly. Not so pretty? That necklace. It’s too… something.
Sophie and Edward were married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and they got a carriage ride to the castle and all that. People actually came out to wave at the carriage, but… yeah, the whole thing looked *very* subdued. There was no ceremonial state or military aspect to the wedding either, which makes sense. Also: Edward refused to kiss Sophie outside the chapel, even after the crowd begged him to kiss her. LOL.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
I wouldn’t hate that dress if it was properly fitted. Don’t dig the Diana copycat look. Does Edward really care about Sophie? I don’t actually know much about either of them (lived in Argentina when all this went down and nobody in my circles cared), but I get the vibe that Edward didn’t really want to marry and this was a kinda “oh phew, we finally married off the youngest” wedding. They have zero chemistry. Like Prince Albert and Charlene. I guess it’s good that Sophie isn’t crying…
She married him for his title. I don’t think she would have looked twice at him otherwise.
I get very cold vibes from Sophie.
@Molly – I think they “get on” and have a good partnership.
Edward “needed” a wife and Sophie wanted an excellent match. They both got what they wanted.
They may not be massively hot & heavy “in-love” but they are nowhere near the level of Prince Albert and Charlene’s “arrangement” IMHO.
@Bay – that’s my impression too. They probably aren’t madly in love, and never were, but they have an understanding and they get along and they have two children (who appear to be pretty well adjusted, but who the hell knows). It feels like they both went into the marriage with their expectations clear.
Edward is like Tom in Four Weddings and a Funeral. ” I always just hoped that, that I’d meet some nice friendly girl, like the look of her, hope the look of me didn’t make her physically sick, then pop the question and, um, settle down and be happy.”
But no thunderbolt city for Edward.
My gaydar always pings when i see him.
The gossip at the time was that Edward was generally thought to be gay… and then he became the only one among his siblings without scandals or divorce, which was a classy riposte.
Sophie’s dress is very understated, and I remember she was sold as “the RF does not want her to be the new Diana” – so, Diana lite, basically.
Edward had a wonderful vest and tie at his wedding, he wins all the style points for me.
I think the shorter hair cut is very flattering on Sophie, her current length not so much.
I remember this, I liked her dress but looking back on it now it’s all very Prince of Thieves looking to me. Shame about his face.
All I can see is her pendant not centered and it irritates me.
Meh couple, meh dress.
She got screwed on the tiara, too. I get new one, just hers, but really? With all the antique ones that are gorgeous?
The fact that she got a new one made for her speaks volumes about her relationship with The Queen – she’s the only royal married in who got one given to her, not loaned.
Fergie’s tiara was commissioned for her by The Queen as well.
So she actually got to keep it?
@noki – yup. Sophie wears that tiara a lot. It got reworked a year or two ago. I have never liked it, but like DigitalU said – it says a lot that it was given to her. Although I might have preferred to have borrowed one from the vaults lol.
I don’t like her necklace though, I don’t feel like it “goes” with the tiara. And I thought her dress was just okay.
@DU, no, Fergie was given a tiara. The reason (given) that Diana was not gifted a tiara was that as the wife of an heir she would ultimately have access to all the tiaras, which makes sense (same rationale would apply to Kate).
Indeed, all senior non-heir married-ins were ALWAYS kitted out with at least one tiara EXCEPT Meghan. I wonder why?
@sofia – Ah i did not know the York tiara was commissioned for Fergie but we all know that Andrew prolly asked Mummy for it.
@Mary oooh good points. Fergie and Sophie got tiaras, Diana didn’t but had access to the Spencer tiara and other royal tiaras and obviously one day would have access to all of them, and Kate also would have access to all the tiaras.
Seems to me she could have gifted one to Meghan. Hmmm.
The dress from a distance looks a bit ok , but awful up close, and what the hell are tho see e poor kids wearing especially the boys ?
I believe the necklace was designed by Edward as a wedding gift.
I remember the same thing! I thought the black and white pearl arrangement was particularly hideous, but I recall that it was announced that Edward had “personally” designed them for his new bride. I don’t think I could have worn them with a straight face, even if the groom had designed them, they are so ugly and clumsy looking. I guess his days as a “tea boy” in the theatre left him thinking he had an eye for such things…he didn’t. It has always been thought that this was a lavendar marriage, and was supposed to put paid to the rumours that Edward was gay, a thought that Sophie vociferously and publicly denied soon after the wedding. It seems to have been a marriage that was mutually beneficial, and was cemented by the arrival of two turkey baster children. I did feel sorry for Sophie though when she had such a difficult pregnancy and delivery with Lady Louise. Props to them that they have eventually grown into the arrangement and mostly live a low profile life, while also performing such royal duties as are required, and that they are generously compensated for by the taxpayer.
The pearl necklace would look great with a white boyfriend shirt, black jeans and high heels. I like the necklace (and would wear the necklace) but it looks to casual for the formal wedding dress and tiara.
That tiara is not good.
With all the amazing jewels the BRF has stored in their vaults, ole Queenie sure is stingy about sharing isn’t’ she?
Sophie’s tiaras genuinely suck. I don’t like a single one (think she has two).
I hope Charles will open the vault and let his sister-in-law borrow a decent tiara
The Queen has a thing about tiaras. They don’t share the tiaras in the BRF. Sophie was on the low end of the totem pole because she wasn’t going to be a working Royal. So, they had to save all the good tiaras for future more important Royals essentially. It’s a silly rule. Sophie received another tiara that looks similarly cobbled together, but her third tiara is quite pretty. She deserved something decent since she was constantly being sent to all the Royal events in Europe. Her first two tiaras looked even sadder when she was surrounded by all the continental royals.
@Ainsley – do you know if Sophie owns all three tiaras? She has the aquamarine and then what else? (I’m googling as I type this, lol.) But are they all “hers?” I know the wedding and aquamarine are.
I agree that her tiaras look sad when she is with the continental royals.
She used to be called “Diana’s chain store sister”.
🤭
Good to see the bridesmaids are wearing tights and their hemlines are super long 😊
She’s had the tiara reworked so it looks a lot better. Sarah Ferguson got a new tiara. It was pretty. Speculation that Beatrice would wear it on her wedding day if it hasn’t been hocked to pay off her debts.
I had always heard rumours that Sophies tiara was thrown together from cast offs because the queen didn’t want to get burned giving away one of her own tiaras if the marriage didn’t last.
No idea if it’s true, but it definitely doesn’t look as nice to me. I feel like Sophie always gets stuck repping the royal family at euro royal weddings, she should have something nicer.
The necklace is super fug and I dislike her dress immensely
The tiara is cobbled together from broken brooches. Looks it too.