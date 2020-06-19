Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday & she gave her staff the day off

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing a Julien Macdonald dress

Happy Juneteenth! It should be said more often: Taylor Swift has been perfect during the pandemic. I’m being completely serious! She was there, very early on before states began to close, telling her fans to social distance and avoid public spaces. Taylor’s ass has been in lockdown all this time too – the only times we’ve “seen” her in months is through her own social media. She’s been using this downtime to work, reflect and educate herself, and work to be a better ally to all marginalized communities. In recent months, she’s posted heartfelt and accurate statements about Donald Trump’s white supremacy, the murder of Ahmaud Aubry, and the need to take down all of those stupid Confederate statues. And now this message about Juneteenth:

The Root article is an excellent explainer about the history of Juneteenth and the movement to turn it into a national holiday, plus an argument about why it should be made a national holiday right now, in this moment. I agree. Juneteenth is already recognized as a state holiday in many states, and some governors (like mine in Virginia) are now making it a paid holiday for state employees. As for Taylor and “reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist…” Good for her. For real.

Taylor Swift wearing an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit arrives at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music

7 Responses to “Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday & she gave her staff the day off”

  1. Alissa says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:49 am

    I agree, she’s done very well the last few months.

  2. Darla says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:49 am

    I saw someone tweet that if someone had told 2010 him that Taylor Swift ends up more woke than Kayne West he would have cussed them out as a liar. I laughed. We sure do live in interesting times.

  3. Pj says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I’ll admit it. I like Woke Taylor.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Just waiting for Taylor to go after her Senator Marsha Blackburn. I sense Marsha is just one or two incredibly racist, stupid statements or acts away from making that happen. It will be fun to watch.

  5. Diana says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:54 am

    She is growing up and maturing! Proud of her!!!!!!!!!!

  6. reef says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:03 am

    This feels like the Twilight Zone. I’ve spent my whole life celebrating Juneteenth amongst my family and friends with a nary a white person caring or making a mention. Having a debate with at least one friend or relative with their 3rd eye open why it should be a day of revolution not celebration.
    Now my PWI alma mater is sending out Juneteenth emails and it’s a scheduled day off for Swifty’s and many businesses. I’m…very confused.

