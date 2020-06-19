Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday & she gave her staff the day off

Happy Juneteenth! It should be said more often: Taylor Swift has been perfect during the pandemic. I’m being completely serious! She was there, very early on before states began to close, telling her fans to social distance and avoid public spaces. Taylor’s ass has been in lockdown all this time too – the only times we’ve “seen” her in months is through her own social media. She’s been using this downtime to work, reflect and educate herself, and work to be a better ally to all marginalized communities. In recent months, she’s posted heartfelt and accurate statements about Donald Trump’s white supremacy, the murder of Ahmaud Aubry, and the need to take down all of those stupid Confederate statues. And now this message about Juneteenth:

Happy Juneteenth! I want to thank @TheRoot and @RhapsoDani for allowing me to post this video about the significance of today, June 19th, and why it should be celebrated as a National holiday. https://t.co/7yjwh4Lddg — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 19, 2020

Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 19, 2020

For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 19, 2020

The Root article is an excellent explainer about the history of Juneteenth and the movement to turn it into a national holiday, plus an argument about why it should be made a national holiday right now, in this moment. I agree. Juneteenth is already recognized as a state holiday in many states, and some governors (like mine in Virginia) are now making it a paid holiday for state employees. As for Taylor and “reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist…” Good for her. For real.