AMC theaters won’t require masks, do not ‘want to be drawn into a political controversy’

We heard last week that AMC theaters, the largest movie chain in the world, would be opening almost all of its locations, with social distancing and blockbusters on more screens, in mid July. Regal theaters, the second largest chain, announced earlier this week that they would open in mid July too. In my coverage of Regal’s opening, I mentioned the details in Regal’s plan which a lot of outlets were focusing on – that theater-goers would not have to wear masks where it’s not legally required and that social distancing would be on an honor basis at places without assigned seats. It turns out that AMC’s plan is just about the same. The CEO, Adam Aron, did an interview with Variety and he comes across quite arrogant and very focused on the bottom line, which is how most CEOs are I guess.
“In my heart of hearts, I think we can manage AMC through this crisis,” said Aron. “There are no guarantees and nobody knows what coronavirus will look like in the winter or how long it will take to get a vaccine, but I can tell you that we have a very able management team here. We’re going to make every effort to make sure that AMC continues to be well positioned as a leader of the movie theater industry.”
“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” said Aron. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”
I’ll be fair – he’s trying to avoid bankruptcy and the dumpster fire of a President is saying that people who wear masks are making a political statement against him. The CEO of Costco has it right though, they’re requiring masks in all locations, by guests and employees, and have explained that they’re following CDC recommendations. Movie theaters are small closed places where people sit for a couple of hours next to each other, they’re not huge warehouses with plenty of room! Airlines are requiring masks and movie theaters should too. How f’ed up is it that taking basic, science-based precautions against a virus that kills people is “politically controversial?” In two weeks there will be so many cases from 45′s indoor Nazi rally this weekend in Tulsa, and those people will spread it to their communities. I wish none of this had to happen.
Photos are a screenshot from the trailer for Tenet, out July 31, and credit Luis Quintero via Pexels and Krists Luhaers on Unsplash.
Wearing a mask is not political! It’s a health and safety measure. Go figure Trump would make mask wearing all about him.
Actually I was going to say, he IS making a political decision. He wants to avoid the MAGA meltdowns. But you are correct that it shouldn’t be political. It is now because of the guy in the WH. Waiting for all the Karen videos to reach social media when people with any common sense will put pressure on the people not wearing masks and we’ll get to see the Karens have a meltdown about infringed rights or something.
He was incredibly naive to think he could avoid getting caught up in a political controversy, we live in a crazy time where to mask or not to mask is a political tribe matter.
But, also…I can’t see wearing a mask for an entire 2 hours, can you? I think you should have to if you’re going, I really do. But it’s one of the many reasons I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t be comfortable wearing a mask that long, you still have to lower it to drink or eat, so everyone is going to be doing that either way, and so I still don’t think it’s safe. Pass.
Look, it’s too soon. Movie theaters shouldn’t be opening, it’s going to spread the covid. I wish it were different, but it’s not.
The cases keep rising here. We are at over 21k cases and I fear it’s only going to get worse. A major automotive plant here just announced they had several COVID cases. 2 restaurants here had to close AGAIN because of COVID. I’ve been working from home and working out at home. I’m thinking of freezing my gym membership because it’s only a matter of time before I here they have to close again. So, yeah, I’m not anywhere near a movie theater.
Cases are beginning to rise where I am too. People just do not get understand because it’s all about them and their individual rights. The selfishness around me by strangers and friends too has sickened me. This pandemic and the protesting to racial injustice has brought out the ugliness in people that was always there but I could not see. And to be honest; I would rather stay home then hang with them.
I live in Italy, and I’ve been having problems at my place of work because the teachers/students at our school are not obliged to wear masks in the classroom, as we can just “open the windows.” The people who don’t want to wear masks are the people who are worried about the economy, and just want things to get “back to normal” which is counterproductive and borderline selfish in my opinion. Don’t people realize it’s because of these rules that the numbers aren’t as bad as they used to be? (I’m talking about Italy of course, the US is a whole other can of worms…)
Masks are required here. Also no idea when the state and cities will allow theaters to open
The thought of going to a theater right now, mask or no, is just too germy to contemplate.
Right, after being at home for all this time and watching TV (some of us do read) why go into a dark movie theater with a bunch of strangers????
