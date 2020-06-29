“Ariana Grande’s birthday party had a ‘Midsommar’ theme” links
Ariana Grande’s birthday party had a Midsommar theme. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump knew about the Russian bounties as early as January. [Towleroad]
Celebrities are still “thirsting” after Andrew Cuomo. Can we not. [Just Jared]
Should we be watching Homecoming Season 2? [LaineyGossip]
European royals really started to get active last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
The history of Pride in six minutes. [OMG Blog]
Jon Stewart’s new movie is incredibly disappointing. [Pajiba]
Mike Pence’s corona task force has spread the virus further. [Jezebel]
90 Day Fiance’s Pedro shows off his weight loss. [Starcasm]
Lizzo wore Monot to the BET Awards. [RCFA]

🥺

  1. Princess Caroline says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Just when I thought I couldn’t love her more! Loved that movie, so creepy and I would kill for one of those flower crowns!

  2. Kay says:
    June 29, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Aren’t we supposed to be in quarantine lol

