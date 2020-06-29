Prince Charles knew that ‘strong’ Duchess Meghan would cause ‘problems’

I have come to the conclusion over the past few years that the Queen has always been a selfish, narcissistic, tone-deaf a–hole. We’ve been told so many times that the Queen’s life and reign has revolved around duty. It does, sort of. But mostly the reign of Liz of the House Petty will be remembered for the wheels coming off of the monarchy because everything had to revolve around the wants and needs (however petty) of an aging monarch in severe decline. She would rather see her sons and grandsons married off to women who fade into the background and uphold the status quo rather than someone who has new ideas and does actual work. And now one royal biographer suggests that Prince Charles understood quickly that the Duchess of Sussex would be a “problem” for the monarchy because… something something Meghan was too popular?
Prince Charles feared there could be “problems” with the Duchess of Sussex joining the royal family, a royal author has claimed. Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, said that although Charles admired Meghan, the Prince of Wales feared that “there’s only room for one strong royal woman – the Queen.”
Speaking to Fabulous, the royal author said: “I think he [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen. I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm.Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time. However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits.”
Nigel added that Prince Charles “genuinely made an attempt to support what Harry and Meghan were looking for as long as it wouldn’t upset other HRH’s. In truth, however, there wasn’t a lot he could do apart from offering moral support. He no doubt personally regrets the fact that he won’t see his son and family as much as he otherwise would have. He likes tradition and order.”
First of all, there’s a desperation to these biographers trying so hard to link Harry to Andrew. It’s tired – Harry and Meghan were used by the royals to deflect from Andrew’s crimes for too long, and these biographers need to stop making “comparisons.” Second thing – I actually don’t doubt that Charles had a deep understanding that Meghan would “rock the boat,” and that his mother would be “jealous.” Even more than that, Charles knew that the Buckingham Palace courtiers wouldn’t be able to help themselves by ripping Meghan to shreds. That’s what the courtiers were used to – the Queen has always been petty, so the entire monarchy has spent decades ripping apart every woman who is seen “competing” with the Queen for attention. All that got them was a bunch of dull duchesses and countesses. Because that’s all the Queen can handle.
But I’m not trying to give Charles a pass – there was a lot he could have done differently and he chose not to back up his son and daughter-in-law. He knew how good Harry and Meghan could be long-term for the monarchy and he still chose to side with William. Because Charles is likely just as petty as his mother, let’s be real. There was part of him which didn’t want to be “overshadowed” by a glamorous daughter-in-law too.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
The author “thinks” these things, per the excerpt. There is no proof that Prince Charles actually does. I’m waiting for the Scobie book.
The entire Firm is so petrified of the forthcoming book that they’ll fling any crap in the hope that it sticks (which, of course, it will with the Daily Heilites – but they have the collective IQ of a blocked nostril, so – ). This latest attempt to link RapeyAndy and the Sussexes is beyond pathetic, though. Talk about your false equivalence:
Assaults and terrorises girls/young women, and lies about it
Vs
Opens her own car door and wears Rouge Noir nail polish
Collective IQ of a blocked nostril? Now, that is creative. 😁👏👏👏
I agree.
And HA to your comparison.
Charles can be clueless but I doubt he’d put himself up to charges of hypocrisy. He did not have the most tidy marital history.
I wonder if all of this theorizing isn’t everyone in the palaces and the press desperately trying to find a reason for M & H’s departure that *isn’t* racism.
I think that’s exactly what it is. And the problem with that is – none of these other reasons make the royal family look good either. This story makes the queen look petty and insecure.
Charles is still recovering from Diana overshadowing him. He couldn’t go through that again.
Meghan is intelligent and is an independent thinker. Of course it be difficult to adapt to that ridiculous family.
right? a smart, independent person would have a really hard time accepting the pettiness, stupidity, and absurdity of belonging to the BRF. I know I would have been rolling my eyes so often they would have gotten stuck.
@originallala, I so agree with your statement. I cannot imagine what was running through Meghan’s head but I wish I knew!!! To know one has a platform to be seen and heard and they don’t really use it, is unbelievable.
And I agree with Kaiser on the Queen. She is a petty person and cannot fathom to move forward. I have lost respect for this entire family except for a select few. The toxic and fiction spinning with lack of accountability is a mirror of what is wrong in our society.
DWTM!!!!
I dont think the Queen from her 80s to 90s would care much of anyone over shaddowing her as long as they ‘acted accordingly.’ With Fergie and Diana they were popular for the wrong reasons to her,but i think with the grand daughters in law its probably the men in grey that have an issue.
I agree with you. Wasn’t there this awful statement by some British courtier/ex-courtier or royal biographer who was like, Meghan’s just ‘too sexy’–the racist dogwhistles, slut-shaming, misogyny, all amplified once a woman of color came blazing onto the scene and made their English rose look like the dull, lazy woman she is? I think the courtiers/men in gray have a huge hand in the Meg-smearing. And the Queen seems to have no problem with that.
“Nigel added that Prince Charles “genuinely made an attempt to support what Harry and Meghan were looking for as long as it wouldn’t upset other HRH’s.” So mostly it was about coddling the Cambridges. Charles is a weak man and will be a weak king.
He let his youngest grandchild be likened to a chimp. Charles’ silence speaks volumes.
Now I just want to rearrange how they’re positioned in the photo. FFF King George Longlegs standing between his parents, Charles holding baby Louis, and Charlotte between Charles and Camilla.
Better!
Charles should have held his only granddaughter. He only seems to issue one on one photos with the male children.
Seconded, it’s really wonky! Probably blah. blah, protocol, blah. Either way, it isn’t a well composed picture.
Jealousy appears to be a really dominant gene with the Windsors…..even littlest in the clan (George) have supposedly already began battling feelings of envy and jealousy over the most benign issues.
Yep. Like going around calling himself, “Archie.”
At least Meghan escaped those outfits.
I don’t even think these so called royal biographers are helping the royal family. Every thing they say concerning Meghan reminds every reasonable person that the firm has no place in the modern society and should be abolished. They expected her to marry him and just sit at home doing nothing? Which you know they would have still blasted her for. And the attempts to connect Andrew to them is just disgusting and pathetic. It’s incomparable. It’s also funny how they keep shooting themselves in the foot trying to get ahead of omid’s book, which will not even contain the juicy details. I would like Meghan or Harry to write an autobiography later. They’ve only been gone 6 months and the amount of trash churned out to by the so called experts to excuse the royal family’s trash behavior is laughable. As for overshadowing Charles that ship has sailed,no one is really checking for him and when/ if William becomes king, the kids will take over so it’s just funny watching both baldy and sausage fingers plot in vain.
The Meghan and Harry critics are pouncing on the Campbell book as “factual” biography. She it seems got the “facts” (translation: gossip) from Meghan’s “friends” And some are believing all the stuff Campbell writes.
Charles was jealous of Diana, serial cheater.
Will is jealous of Harry, serial cheater.
Apple does not fall far from the tree as they say.
Why isn’t Charlotte wearing tights for an official portrait. Thought it was ‘protocol’?
As sad as it is nobody is interested in Andrew’s alleged crimes& misdemeanours so that’s why they try to associate Harry with him so people will pay attention. Nigel can’t promote this book on Andrew’s name alone.
I doubt the Queen was jealous of attention Sussexes were getting. I think the futures were. And that the courtiers didn’t like her heritage, previously professed politics& that they couldn’t just mould her so sought to drive her out.
I mean, all I’m reading here is that Meghan should be Queen.
The same Charles who was so jealous of his own wife? The one he thought was going to be quite, subservient and deferential? The one he got his friends in the media to call a whore?? Charles is a survivor and will throw anyone under the bus even his own sons. His current alliance with Willileaks is because they have a common enemy. I live for the day Willileaks and the Middletons will oust him. Already they are planting stories in the press for the line of succession to skip him. All I can say is that I am glad Harry called their bluff and left. He didn’t want to end up like the bloated, tone deaf and thoroughly amoral Andrew.
A bit off topic: I wonder why Charlotte is sort of off to the side in the photo. I never saw Charles with a one on one photo of his only granddaughter. He is just photographed with the male children.
It would have made so much more sense to put Charlotte on Charles’s lap and have George sit next to Camilla. The picture sort of looks off balanced because Charlotte is there at the end (so it’s a little “top heavy” on the bench from left to right, if that makes sense.) But they push the whole future monarchs thing so much that of course Charles has to hold George.
I actually think this isn’t too far off, but is more about Kate and William than the Queen or Charles himself. He will be King, no matter what. But I think Charles is very aware, that ‘King William’ is not set in stone. Charles is far more a dutiful member of the Royal Family than an actual loving father. He wants his son to continue the reign of his family. I also believe that the Diana factor plays a huge part in this – she overshadowed him for most of their marriage. Meghan would have overshadowed him, his oldest son and his wife. Charles (plus WIlliam and Kate and others) threw Meghan under the Bus, because they were so afraid to re-live Diana 2.0. Diana almost brought down the Royal Family (even in her death). Meghan would have burned the Palace down with her work ethic, compassion and star power.
The royal family would not have been anywhere near brought down if they appreciated star power of those like Diana and Meghan and Harry as well.