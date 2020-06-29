Prince Charles knew that ‘strong’ Duchess Meghan would cause ‘problems’

I have come to the conclusion over the past few years that the Queen has always been a selfish, narcissistic, tone-deaf a–hole. We’ve been told so many times that the Queen’s life and reign has revolved around duty. It does, sort of. But mostly the reign of Liz of the House Petty will be remembered for the wheels coming off of the monarchy because everything had to revolve around the wants and needs (however petty) of an aging monarch in severe decline. She would rather see her sons and grandsons married off to women who fade into the background and uphold the status quo rather than someone who has new ideas and does actual work. And now one royal biographer suggests that Prince Charles understood quickly that the Duchess of Sussex would be a “problem” for the monarchy because… something something Meghan was too popular?

Prince Charles feared there could be “problems” with the Duchess of Sussex joining the royal family, a royal author has claimed. Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, said that although Charles admired Meghan, the Prince of Wales feared that “there’s only room for one strong royal woman – the Queen.” Speaking to Fabulous, the royal author said: “I think he [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen. I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm.Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time. However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits.” Nigel added that Prince Charles “genuinely made an attempt to support what Harry and Meghan were looking for as long as it wouldn’t upset other HRH’s. In truth, however, there wasn’t a lot he could do apart from offering moral support. He no doubt personally regrets the fact that he won’t see his son and family as much as he otherwise would have. He likes tradition and order.”

First of all, there’s a desperation to these biographers trying so hard to link Harry to Andrew. It’s tired – Harry and Meghan were used by the royals to deflect from Andrew’s crimes for too long, and these biographers need to stop making “comparisons.” Second thing – I actually don’t doubt that Charles had a deep understanding that Meghan would “rock the boat,” and that his mother would be “jealous.” Even more than that, Charles knew that the Buckingham Palace courtiers wouldn’t be able to help themselves by ripping Meghan to shreds. That’s what the courtiers were used to – the Queen has always been petty, so the entire monarchy has spent decades ripping apart every woman who is seen “competing” with the Queen for attention. All that got them was a bunch of dull duchesses and countesses. Because that’s all the Queen can handle.

But I’m not trying to give Charles a pass – there was a lot he could have done differently and he chose not to back up his son and daughter-in-law. He knew how good Harry and Meghan could be long-term for the monarchy and he still chose to side with William. Because Charles is likely just as petty as his mother, let’s be real. There was part of him which didn’t want to be “overshadowed” by a glamorous daughter-in-law too.