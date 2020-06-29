Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas went to lunch with his kids, they wore masks, she didn’t

The last time we saw Ana de Armas she was hugging up on her friends, Djokovic-style, without any of them wearing masks. (They did wear masks at one point, but that’s not relevant if they were up in each other’s faces without them.) I wondered how Jennifer Garner would feel about that, considering how hands-on Ana has been with Jen and Ben’s kids. We’ve been hearing this narrative that Ana is getting to know Ben’s kids, and they’ve been stepping out together. Well Ana, Ben and two of his kids went to paparazzi hotspot Brentwood Country Mart for lunch on Saturday and everyone but Ana wore a mask.
Ana may have blocked Ana de Armas updates but she’s surely pays attention to coverage about herself. She knows people were taking her to task for not wearing a mask with her friends, and yet she did it again with Ben and his kids. Maybe she took it off so she could show her whole face in photos, as if we haven’t seen enough of it lately. (She’s lovely, you know what I mean.) She absolutely knows how that looks and what she’s doing.
On Sunday, Matt Damon, his wife Luciana and their two youngest daughters visited Ben at home. I hope they were socially distancing and washing their hands a lot. Also there are more photos of Ana from Saturday. You can see them through the Twitter link below.
I’m getting mega-diva vibes from her. What a disappointment.
When I see pictures of all of them together in a group, she looks like one of his children.
She looks Young and ingenue whereas She is 32 and thristy
Yeah, she looks very young, but she knows what’s what.
Two questions:
1. Is that a wedding ring he’s wearing?
2. Do you think he’s secretly wearing the other half of her heart pendant? 💔
Question: is Ana De Armas the only star not wearing masks and being ridic?
her thirst is as appalling as her ignorance. masks save lives. how shallow
Wait….he went out without hat or shirt with a Boston sports team on it? But that’s his *brand*.
But but but then my millions of adoring fans won’t see my purdy face!
I really didn’t have anything against her, and unlike many here, I really like Ben and I root for him to keep his stuff on track, because I think he’s very talented, and very smart. But this Karen isht she is pulling with the masks, I’m starting to have something against her, I’ll tell ya.
Same here. Yeah, his personal track record is super messy and he did Jen (and the children) dirty with his cheating, but I still really like him as an actor & director and still root for him. Ana was never on my radar until she got with Ben (I agree she was good in Knives Out but I didn’t see her as a huge standout or anything) and their whole love-on-parade thing began. Ben seems very happy, which is what actually matters, but she definitely comes across as very fame-hungry, which makes me kinda not like her. Consistently not wearing a mask makes me *really* not like her.
She really dropped the “I’m not like other Hollywood stars” pretty fast, didn’t she? She’s showing her real face now. She only cares about herself. Good luck getting people to watch your movies, Ana!
Jen has been posting pics of herself in masks in her IG stories, reminding people to do the same. I don’t think she’s amused by this.
If I was Ana’s PR team I would be doing some major moves to get some credibility back. She’s basically now in the ‘gets free clothes and dates Affleck’ mindset of people now.
What a selfish brat. Maybe someone should school her on the purpose of cloth masks. They don’t protect you from others, they protect others from you. Maybe she should put his kids before her own vanity. We’ve been bombarded with pictures of her smiling face anyways. No need for anymore. Put on the damned mask.
She could have made at least two masks out of the missing back part of her shirt.
Lol!
Haha! And used the missing bra’s straps for ear loops
In the top picture, she has a mask in her hands. So she wore it at some point. And I understand taking it off while you eat, and forgetting to put it back on, (I wear one for 10hrs a day, and somehow forget to put one on when I go grocery shopping,), but once you see everyone putting them on, that shouldn’t been the cue for her to put it on.
I have no doubt she is not wearing a mask because the paps are there and she wants her whole face shown. She is mega ambitious and knows that she can cash in on the attention she will get from this relationship. At least she is a good actress so it is not a total waste
I’m wondering did she get tested for anti-bodies and now thinks she’s invincible? Something doesn’t make sense here. I hope she knows researchers have found that anti-bodies only last a few months for those who had little or no symptoms of Covid-19.
That’s possible, and very believable, a lot of frequent travelers got it before any of us in the US were at real risk. But as a public figure constantly being photographed, she needs to wear her mask. The Science isn’t clear, and even though I personally think if you have the antibodies, you’re good, I would still wear a mask. Because no one knows that I have them. You do it for society. She’s Karen-ing out here and it’s really uncool and makes her look awful. To me anyway. She better put on that mask. This isn’t cute Ana. You’re not cute Ana.
Every time I turn on the news I get angry. We worked so hard in the NY area to contain Covid. California did, too. All other parts of the country had to do was keep it out. I know that in a month it will have traveled East and we will be back to where we started. No school. No jobs. Refrigerator trucks outside hospitals. Wear a f**king mask. It’s such a small inconvenience.
I feel the same way. I feel like we have a reprieve here in NY, but it’s gonna come back because of these maskless fools all over the country, yep. I expect to be on lockdown again by August. What really upsets me is the kids and the schools. They need to reopen, because hunger and child abuse rose when they closed. It’s very upsetting to me.