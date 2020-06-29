The Sussexes are supporting the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ boycott of Facebook

For years now, we’ve known that Facebook, more than any other social media platform, has allowed hatred and hate speech to gain momentum and flourish. Facebook has also allowed political agents, data mining and foreign entities to push propaganda and bonkers conspiracies for years. Facebook isn’t alone, of course – there are plenty of Birthers, Mask Truthers, Nazis and Russian agents on Twitter and other platforms too. But unlike other platforms, Mark Zuckerberg has done nothing about it. He’s actually done worse than nothing – he’s argued against setting any kind of moderator or check on the propaganda agents flourishing on Facebook.
All of which is why the Stop Hate For Profit campaign has sprung up – the campaign has petitioned companies and corporations to stop or pause advertising on Facebook for a month or longer. The campaign is being promoted by Color of Change, the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League. Verizon, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Procter & Gamble have already signed on to the campaign and have announced that they’re withdrawing their ad buys for July. Facebook’s stock is down and Zuckerberg has lost a lot on paper. The campaign is getting a lot of heat and attention. And now this: Axios was the first to report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “privately advocating” for the campaign. Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar confirmed the news. Some highlights:
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms to BAZAAR.com that Harry and Meghan are backing the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, which is calling for a global boycott of Facebook advertising over the company’s repeated failure to address hateful and racist content as well as misinformation on the platform. The Sussexes are throwing their weight behind the movement and have been working to encourage CEOs to stand in solidarity with the coalition of U.S. civil rights groups behind it.
“As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it,” a source close to the couple tells BAZAAR.com. “Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world.”
A source working closely with the pair adds, “For a long time, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction–this includes their longstanding advocacy for supporting mental health in the social media era, which was a key focus of a visit they convened at Stanford University back in February, and is also fundamentally connected to what they are building into their new organization Archewell…. A common thread in these conversations was about how online platforms have created the conditions for hatred, bigotry, radicalism, and violence to grow and spread.”
A Sussex source says that the couple believe “there is an urgent and pressing need to remodel the framework of our online public spaces in a way that is defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fear-mongering; free, not weaponized, speech. [They] have been working behind the scenes to urge global CEOs to stand in solidarity with civil rights and racial justice leaders. They’ve spoken with CEOs across the product spectrum; tech and media, consumer goods, food and beverage, apparel, and others.”
While an official launch for Archewell isn’t likely to happen until 2021, this issue will be one of several at the heart of the Sussexes’ non-profit. “This,” adds the source, “is their organization is motion; they are committed to dealing with the here and now, the right now, and the long-term.”
Once again, I sort of wish the Sussexes did have some kind of social media account right now so they could explain it themselves, but I get it. Why do an Instagram post about it when A) Facebook owns Instagram and B) they can just call up Omid Scobie and get their story out. And I guess they spoke to Axios too. Which is interesting! I mean, it’s worth noting that the Sussexes are NOT a business and they’re not advertising on any platform. I would be curious to know how exactly they’re supporting the campaign other than “morally” and “verbally.” Are they actually calling up CEOs? I’d really like to know!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Watch the cambridges attach themselves/take credit for all the work theyre doing
Jess didn’t William have a cyber bullying task force? I remember he did a big speech calling SM giants them to task but not heard much since. TBH would have been worth still tackling this because of the COVID misinformation spread on SM has been a big issue but oh well.
Yes the various articles I’ve seen said Harry& Meghan have been contacting CEOs of companies across various sectors about this campaign. Some big companies have agreed to stop or pause paid advertising on Facebook platforms& Zuckerberg has already announced some changes but hope he’s pressed to make real valuable change.
Their spokesman said Harry and Meghan have been calling CEOs
Harry and Meghan certainly have the name recognition and contacts to get through to CEO’s.
Since Meghan herself was the victim of such campaigns and saw how social media can be used to spread nefarious agenda, I can see why they would be making an effort to spread the word about this campaign. I think it is mentioned they are calling CEO´s but they are already drawing attention to facebook as a place where people should not exactly feel safe these days.
I noticed that two years ago and deleted my account.
I think someone said they’ve been having discussions with CEO’s across different industries. This is a good campaign. The best way to get these platforms to take action is to hit them where it hurts— their pockets. Not surprised the Sussexes have offered their support given their history with trolls and hate speech they’ve been subjected to on Twitter and instagram. I can see them not coming back until real action is taken to minimize the hate. I can see this being one of their focuses with Archewell.
Several organizations (NAACCP, Color of Change) have tweeted their thanks to the Sussexes for getting involved and contacting CEOs in support of the campaign. They seem to be doing a great deal behind the scenes and a great job of influencing CEOs to take action. I think the low key behind the scenes work suits them best. And I hope they don’t rush back to having a social media presence. The haters can’t get at them as easily.
+1
And now, the righteous and crucified right are sprinting to a new social website dubbed “Parler,” where they can’t be censored — free to post whatever vile vitriol they desire. Funny how the posting rules mimic every store that’s ever existed.
I love them more and more.
I lost count of the number of times I have reported blatantly anti-Semitic content on FB only to be told it doesn’t violate their standards. I can only assume their standards are somewhere below “sewer with a homicidal clown in it.”
This is wonderful. I have reported so many Meghan hate accounts on Instagram and nothing happens but a fan account gets randomly shut down. It’s frustrating.
This also makes me think Harry and Meghan will go after these hate accounts now that they are free.