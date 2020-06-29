Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters who killed American soldiers

In the 1980s, the then-Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and their war with the Afghans displaced hundreds of thousands of people and created a failed state for decades. At the time, the USSR and the United States were still in the middle of the Cold War, and the CIA decided to use Afghani mujahideen to fight a proxy war with the Soviets. The slow drip of military and financial losses in Afghanistan contributed to the fall of the Soviet Union. That generation of Soviet/Russian leadership learned a lot from their war in Afghanistan. And that generation found a way to apply those teachings to the United States three decades later. Apparently, Russia has a “unit” working with the Taliban in Afghanistan, and they are working against the interests of the United States and NATO. The NY Times reported this weekend that the Russian unit issued a bounty for Taliban fighters killing Americans.
American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter. The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.
Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money, the officials said. Twenty Americans were killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2019, but it was not clear which killings were under suspicion.
The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House’s National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said. Officials developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the officials said.
An operation to incentivize the killing of American and other NATO troops would be a significant and provocative escalation of what American and Afghan officials have said is Russian support for the Taliban, and it would be the first time the Russian spy unit was known to have orchestrated attacks on Western troops. Any involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the deaths of American troops would also be a huge escalation of Russia’s so-called hybrid war against the United States, a strategy of destabilizing adversaries through a combination of such tactics as cyberattacks, the spread of fake news and covert and deniable military operations.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Vladimir Putin didn’t go to Donald Trump and say “I’m going to kill Americans in Afghanistan, okay.” It’s more like Putin and his henchmen did this, and when Trump – or people within the Bigly administration – called Putin out on it, Putin just denied it and Trump “believed” Putin over American intelligence. That has historically been the case, because Trump is not a spy. Trump isn’t smart enough to be a spy or a double agent. He’s a useful idiot for Russia. Which is just as bad. It’s treasonous, actually. Anyway, Trump woke up in a cold sweat about it, and the White House is officially denying the NYT’s report.
…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020
Also: Unit 29155 is the Russian outfit generally responsible for all of those assassinations and assassination attempts in Europe and Russia. They like to poison people and destabilize governments and weaken alliances. While it’s BAD ENOUGH that Russians were offering bounties to the Taliban to kill Americans, it’s a lot bigger than that.
I don’t think anyone called Putin out on it. I don’t think Trump’s allowed to speak to Vlad that way.
Trump never called Putin out on anything and has been generous to Russia by sending medical supplies and other goods. Trump has also been trying to get Putin into the G7 conference. And allegedly U.S. spies and commandos alerted their superiors about the bounties as early as January. Trump and his enablers are lying about not being briefed. They knew and have done nothing.
Treason…
Wow the Dumpster really is Putin’s b*tch….
Holy hell. November cannot come fast enough. I’ve said this before but how about we let the MAGAs form their own little coalition of states? They can cherish their beloved guns while not wearing masks and worship their police. Let the rational people actually work toward progress elsewhere.
Yesterday, there was a list of dates posted on Twitter showing that, from late March to early/mid-May, Trump spoke to Putin *about* six times (sorry, I don’t recall specifics). In early April, there were three calls in three days. The official story was they talked about COVID and other things, but nothing about Afghanistan, the Taliban, or this intelligence. I wish I believed that the full extent of Trump’s treason would be revealed one day, but with the complicit GOP allowing him to trample our democracy unfettered, I’ve lost hope.
Or they were briefed and he was playing with his phone and not paying attention. Or just not paying attention because he’s a idiot who can’t pay attention to more than one thing at a time-golf, Twitter, coronavirus, golf, press conferences, twitter, golf,
At this point, I cannot understand for the life of me how anyone in the military could vote for this treasonous assclown again.
Collusion. Noel Casler worked for the T organization and was present when Parnas, et al met at T Tower. I’m now following the Lincoln Project, Hoarse Wisperer and Noel on Twitter. LP and HP are fierce in calling out Kevin McCarthy, (R) Kern County, my district. Noel states Drumpf micromanages everything and no way did he not know about the bounty on troops. US has a strong satellite spy system, national security briefings are once or twice a week per Bolton. Trump knew or didn’t know? Either way he’s at fault.
Trump has withdrawn troops from Germany.
Trump has argued that Russia should be included in G7.
Russian military planes are flying over our airspace in Alaska.
Trump is a traitor