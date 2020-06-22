The coronavirus came for the toxic masculinity tennis tour in the Balkans

Sports around the world are slowly coming back, with various precautions being taken for the pandemic. In the past week, the US Open confirmed that they’ll put on the tournament with zero crowds in the stands, with players’ temperatures being taken constantly, and on-site corona testing every few days (plus many other precautions, like a hotel lockdown). It feels like a lot of people and a lot of sports are taking the “pandemic season” seriously and trying to be safe. And then there’s the “Adria Tour.” The Adria Tour was started by Novak Djokovic, the #1 men’s tennis player in the world and president of the ATP Players Council. Djokovic designed a multi-country weekend exhibition tour throughout June – his home of Belgrade first, then Zadar, Croatia this past weekend. They were planning to go to Montenegro but Monty said “nah.”

I watched the Belgrade matches and the Zadar matches for the past two weekends, and I’ve been following the tennis stuff online. It was STARTLING. There were top players like Dominic Thiem, Sascha Zverev, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and of course Novak, and NONE of them were social distancing. None of them wore masks. None of them avoided close contact with each other or non-tennis players. The stands in both Belgrade and Zadar were packed with almost entirely maskless fans. In Belgrade, Novak and the guys all went out partying and drinking:

They also held “kids clinics” where, you guessed it, there were no masks or gloves or social distancing. There were ball kids at their matches without masks or gloves as well. New photos of the crowds and the lack of distancing and masks were met with horror. In turn, critics were told “well, Serbia and Croatia barely have any coronavirus cases.” Yeah. Then yesterday, Grigor Dimitrov – also known for dating Maria Sharapova at one point, and for dating one of the Pussycat Dolls – left Croatia, flew home to Monaco, and tested positive for corona. He had just played on Saturday!!! And wouldn’t you know, the guy he played on Saturday, Borna Coric, also tested positive.

The final match in Zadar was cancelled yesterday and everyone – except Djokovic, the architect of this mess – stayed around to be tested. Dimitrov’s coach also tested positive, as did Djokovic’s fitness coach. Meanwhile, Djokovic didn’t take a corona test in Croatia (reportedly) and flew home to Belgrade. This is all a huge mess and now it feels like the actions of these absolutely ridiculous men will ruin what small chance there was to have a somewhat safe tennis season.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “The coronavirus came for the toxic masculinity tennis tour in the Balkans”

  1. Redgrl says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Entitled cement heads.

    Reply
  2. Xpresson says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:32 am

    What an utter ass this guy is!!!! noo sorry a Donkey has more common sense than him!

    Reply
  3. Tanguerita says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:39 am

    stupid wankers.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Wow, what an utter shitshow. I don’t think other sports will be happening anytime soon, either, though. After hearing that college football was on, I read yesterday that 20+ players on the Clemson team testing positive.

    Maybe these incidents will open people’s eyes that the Rona is not gone just because we’re tired of the safety measures.

    Reply
  5. Vanna says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:42 am

    Aah my proud dumb culture. Lovely to see that the balkans / ex-yugoslavian mentality won’t change fast. /s

    Reply
  6. Marni112 says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:47 am

    D was very clear in interviews that life must go on and if you get it, you get it.Wonder how many people will become ill and will end up dead as a result of this shit show.

    Reply
  7. SM says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:56 am

    D has always been a douch. Even when he just is on the court, even when winning. So no surprise there. Just like no surprise he is an anti science some conspiracy enthusiast. They are all so brave and manly spreading a nonscientific nonsense and yet, let’s see, whether he gets a doctor or a shaman in case he is sick.

    Reply
    • MMC says:
      June 22, 2020 at 7:58 am

      When was he a douche? He is said to have some quack beliefs, but I never heard anything bad about him off court.

      Reply
  8. MMC says:
    June 22, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I am from Croatia, and we handled the coronavirus incredibly well. Only a 100 dead, almost completely gone by the end of May. But, they opened the country too soon. Most of our income comes from tourism so they tried to save the tourist season and this happened.

    I really really like Đoković, by far my favourite non Croatian tennis player, and he’s by all accounts a great guy, but this was not handled well.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment