The coronavirus came for the toxic masculinity tennis tour in the Balkans

Sports around the world are slowly coming back, with various precautions being taken for the pandemic. In the past week, the US Open confirmed that they’ll put on the tournament with zero crowds in the stands, with players’ temperatures being taken constantly, and on-site corona testing every few days (plus many other precautions, like a hotel lockdown). It feels like a lot of people and a lot of sports are taking the “pandemic season” seriously and trying to be safe. And then there’s the “Adria Tour.” The Adria Tour was started by Novak Djokovic, the #1 men’s tennis player in the world and president of the ATP Players Council. Djokovic designed a multi-country weekend exhibition tour throughout June – his home of Belgrade first, then Zadar, Croatia this past weekend. They were planning to go to Montenegro but Monty said “nah.”

I watched the Belgrade matches and the Zadar matches for the past two weekends, and I’ve been following the tennis stuff online. It was STARTLING. There were top players like Dominic Thiem, Sascha Zverev, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and of course Novak, and NONE of them were social distancing. None of them wore masks. None of them avoided close contact with each other or non-tennis players. The stands in both Belgrade and Zadar were packed with almost entirely maskless fans. In Belgrade, Novak and the guys all went out partying and drinking:

They also held “kids clinics” where, you guessed it, there were no masks or gloves or social distancing. There were ball kids at their matches without masks or gloves as well. New photos of the crowds and the lack of distancing and masks were met with horror. In turn, critics were told “well, Serbia and Croatia barely have any coronavirus cases.” Yeah. Then yesterday, Grigor Dimitrov – also known for dating Maria Sharapova at one point, and for dating one of the Pussycat Dolls – left Croatia, flew home to Monaco, and tested positive for corona. He had just played on Saturday!!! And wouldn’t you know, the guy he played on Saturday, Borna Coric, also tested positive.

The final match in Zadar was cancelled yesterday and everyone – except Djokovic, the architect of this mess – stayed around to be tested. Dimitrov’s coach also tested positive, as did Djokovic’s fitness coach. Meanwhile, Djokovic didn’t take a corona test in Croatia (reportedly) and flew home to Belgrade. This is all a huge mess and now it feels like the actions of these absolutely ridiculous men will ruin what small chance there was to have a somewhat safe tennis season.

